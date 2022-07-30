The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best Kindles on the market, and for good reason—it offers a high-resolution screen, a water-resistant design, and a bright backlight. But all these exciting features make the e-reader considerably more expensive than the base Kindle. So if you own a Kindle Paperwhite or are planning to buy one, it's a good idea to pick up a case.

When it comes to e-reader cases, there is no one-size-fits-all option. Some prefer folio-type fabric or leather cases, whereas others want a typical thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) or polycarbonate back cover. So we have handpicked the best of the most popular Kindle Paperwhite case types to help you protect your e-reader.

Keep in mind, all our recommendations are also suitable for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition as it has the same design and dimensions as the regular Paperwhite.

Editors choice 1. Fintie Hard Back Shell Cover for Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This back cover from Fintie is a fantastic option for the Kindle Paperwhite. Its reinforced corners and impact-resistant polycarbonate back offer solid protection from drops, scratches, and bumps. Additionally, the case comes with a built-in hand strap that makes it easier to hold the e-reader securely without getting tired. The Fintie case is also lightweight, has precise power button and charging port cutouts, and comes in six exciting color and design options. Unfortunately, if you own the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, you won't be able to use wireless charging without removing this case. As the case lacks any protection for Kindle Paperwhite's screen, apart from slightly raised edges, we recommend picking up a screen protector to safeguard the screen from getting scratches. Read More Buy This Product Fintie Hard Back Shell Cover for Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

Premium pick 2. Amazon Leather Cover for Kindle Paperwhite 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you are looking for a premium case for your Kindle Paperwhite or Paperwhite Signature Edition, you can't go wrong with the Amazon leather cover. This folio-type case has a natural leather exterior, a plastic frame, and a microfiber interior. So you get an elegant look, and the case offers decent protection from everyday mishaps. The textured leather finish also enhances grip, ensuring the e-reader doesn't slip out of your hand when carrying it around. Plus, you get all the features of an official Kindle case—magnetic locking mechanism, smart sleep and wake, and wireless charging support for the Signature Edition. Unfortunately, if you want your leather case to feel like leather, this is probably not for you. Read More Buy This Product Amazon Leather Cover for Kindle Paperwhite Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

Best value 3. Ayuto Fabric Case for Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Ayuto Fabric Case offers excellent value at $17. It's a well-made Kindle Paperwhite case that feels great in hand, thanks to the fabric exterior. It also uses magnets in the front flap to keep the cover shut or attached to the back when needed. In addition, the case has smart wake and sleep functionality like the official cases. So your Kindle will automatically wake up when you open the cover or go to sleep when you close the lid. The case's microfiber interior safeguards the screen from scratches, and it supports wireless charging for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. Lastly, you can buy the Ayuto Fabric Case in four exciting colors—black, blue, red, and yellow. Read More Buy This Product Ayuto Fabric Case for Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Shop at Amazon

4. Amazon Fabric Cover for Kindle Paperwhite 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you prefer official cases over third-party ones, this fabric cover is a good option from Amazon. Available in three colors, the cover is soft to the touch and comfortable to hold, thanks to its fabric exterior. Additionally, the microfiber lining keeps the screen free from scratches. Like other official cases, the fabric cover also uses magnets to secure the front flap and has smart wake and sleep functionality. Moreover, you get a perfect fit and protection from everyday accidents. However, the case leaves most of the top and bottom edges unprotected. It's not a deal-breaker but still an unfortunate omission from an official and expensive case. Read More Buy This Product Amazon Fabric Cover for Kindle Paperwhite Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

5. MoKo TPU Clear Back Cover for Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This MoKo TPU Clear Back Cover is perfect for your Kindle Paperwhite if you don't want to hide the design and color of the e-reader behind a case. Apart from the scratch-resistant transparent back, the case features a colored TPU bumper with reinforced corners and air cushion technology for enhanced protection. You also get wireless charging support for the Signature Edition, and the case has clear cutouts for the charging port and the power button. Moreover, the MoKo clear case is slim and lightweight. As a result, you won't add any unnecessary bulk to your e-book reader. Read More Buy This Product MoKo TPU Clear Back Cover for Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Shop at Amazon

6. Walnew Stand Case for Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This Walnew case may look like a typical folio-type case, but it's far from one. Instead, it packs a host of helpful features. For example, it has two built-in hand straps to enable a secure one-hand reading experience using either of your hands. Additionally, as the name suggests, the Walnew Stand Case features a kickstand so that you can prop up your Kindle Paperwhite whenever you want a hands-free reading experience. The two-tone design and PU leather exterior give this case a great look, and you can choose from as many as nine color options. It's also lightweight and has a magnetic enclosure, auto wake and sleep function, and support for wireless charging. Best of all, it costs less than all of Amazon's official Kindle Paperwhite covers. Read More Buy This Product Walnew Stand Case for Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Shop at Amazon

7. Soke Origami Case for Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The best case option for Paperwhite owners who prefer origami-style stands comes from Soke. Its microfiber-lined front cover does the double duty of protecting the screen and working as a kickstand. It can be folded over to prop up the e-reader in both portrait and landscape modes. It doesn't add bulk and is lightweight. But that doesn't mean it's a slacker on the protection front. The hard polycarbonate back shell protects the Kindle from drops, scratches, and other mishaps. In other features, you get auto wake and sleep functionality, a magnetic closing system, and 12 color options. Read More Buy This Product Soke Origami Case for Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Shop at Amazon

8. KleverCase Book Style Universal Cover 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you miss the look and feel of a physical book while using your Kindle, this fun cover from KleverCase may be helpful. This hardback book cover is made using traditional bookbinding techniques and can work with most Kindles, not just the Paperwhite. In addition, the case uses magnets to remain securely closed in transit or to keep the front cover attached to the back when you read. It comes in eight designs, each of which looks completely different and will remind you of the iconic and classic book covers. Although it offers some protection, it falls behind pretty much all of our recommendations. But its aesthetic appeal makes up for its practical deficiencies. Read More Buy This Product KleverCase Book Style Universal Cover Shop at Amazon

9. Walnew Sleeve for Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Apart from its excellent stand case for the Kindle Paperwhite, Walnew also offers a sleeve perfect for storing the e-reader while you carry it around. Available in four colors, this protective pouch is slim and lightweight but will still keep the Kindle safe. The sleeve's suede texture feels nice in hand, and the fiber lining ensures the e-reader doesn't get scratched while it's stored. In other features, the sleeve uses a magnetic locking mechanism, so you won't have to fiddle with a zipper or strap. And, if you use a back cover, like our editor's pick, the sleeve is big enough to store the Kindle with the cover on. Read More Buy This Product Walnew Sleeve for Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Shop at Amazon

The best protection for your Kindle Paperwhite

A Kindle Paperwhite is a mini-library in your hand, including some free e-books if you know where to look. While this e-reader is pretty durable, accidents happen to all of us, so it's worth investing in a good case.

Our editor's pick—the Fintie Hard Back Shell Cover—is a fantastic option for most people. It is effortless to install and provides solid protection from drops, scratches, and other mishaps. But if you prefer something a little more premium and in a folio form factor, Amazon's official leather cover is excellent. It comes in multiple colors and has an elegant look.

Lastly, budget shoppers will appreciate Ayotu's fabric case. It has everything that the official Amazon Fabric Cover offers but at almost half the price.

Now that your Kindle Paperwhite case shopping is sorted, you can work on managing your Kindle and its content to keep everything organized.