The Kindle Oasis is Amazon's most premium eReader, offering exclusive features, the best screen, and a unique design that makes one-handed reading more comfortable. In fact, it's one of the best Kindles you can buy. When spending this much on a Kindle, you'll want to ensure it's protected against drops, knocks, or any other damage that might threaten it. That's what we've collected the best cases for the Oasis, from sturdy protective cases to stylish covers that make your Kindle stand out. If you already own a Kindle Oasis or are doing some research hoping to buy one on Prime Day, these cases cover all the bases of what you'll need to keep your Kindle safe.

Premium pick 1. Amazon Leather Cover for Kindle Oasis 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Amazon's Leather Cover is a luxury item. Unlike most, this uses genuine leather that looks and feels sublime. The frame is hard plastic to protect your Oasis from drops and knocks, with leather on the back and the outside of the front cover. That front piece has a soft microfiber lining to prevent dust build-up on your display and feels nice when the front cover is wrapped around the back. More practical cases available have built-in stands or better protection, but the Leather Cover is comfortable to hold and looks great. Our main criticism is that it only comes in two colors, Black and Merlot (dark red). It'd be nice to see other options, but that's a minor complaint. Read More Buy This Product Amazon Leather Cover for Kindle Oasis Shop at Amazon

Editors choice 2. Fintie Origami Case for Kindle Oasis 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Finitie Origami case has a hard plastic frame and a PU leather back, making it solid and capable of protecting your Kindle Oasis from knocks and drops while remaining comfortable to hold. PU leather can feel cheap, but the Origami dodges that bullet and feels plush in hand. The front cover has a soft microfiber lining that will help keep your display free of dust, and it can fold around and become a helpful stand. This is an excellent option if you need a simple, functional case that will keep your Oasis protected. The Origami is available in Black, Rose Gold, Y-Denim Charcoal, Z-Blossom, Z-Jungle Night, and Z-Library. Read More Buy This Product Fintie Origami Case for Kindle Oasis Shop at Amazon

Best value 3. Young Me Gel Case for Kindle Oasis 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Most tablet and kindle cases are book-style that cover the display. The Young Me Gel Case is the perfect option for those who dislike cases like that. The soft-touch TPU is comfortable, adds plenty of grip, and should keep your Oasis safe from minor drops or knocks. The lip around the screen prevents the display from getting scratched when placed on a table. If all you need from a case is basic protection and added grip from something that doesn't add too much weight, this is a great option. The Young Me Gel Case is available in Black, Green, Pink, and Yellow. Read More Buy This Product Young Me Gel Case for Kindle Oasis Shop at Amazon

4. MoKo Slim Fit for Kindle Oasis 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon MoKo's Slim Fit case for the Kindle Oasis lives up to its name, adding no more bulk than is necessary. The case is made from a denim-like material that adds grip and feels comfortable to hold. Two strong magnets hold the cover closed, so there's no awkward sensation of the case moving around in your hand. With a microfiber lining, your Kindle Oasis will be safe from minor bumps and scratches, but I wouldn't expect more than that. There's no plastic frame or shock-absorbing technology, so it might not endure big drops. The MoKo Slim Fit is available in Denim Green and Gray. Read More Buy This Product MoKo Slim Fit for Kindle Oasis Shop at Amazon

5. CaseBot Stand Case for Kindle Oasis 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The CaseBot Stand Case offers a kickstand, as the name implies. It's not as sturdy as some, relying on friction with the surface you set the device down on to hold up the Kindle. The stand has a credit card slot built-in. We can't think of why you'd need your credit card stored in your Kindle, but storing a hotel room keycard while reading by the pool would be useful. Next to the stand, we find a strap that makes holding the Oasis more comfortable. The Kindle is held in place by a hard plastic frame that should keep it safe from most drops and knocks, with the rest of the case made of PU leather. The Stand Case is available in twelve colors, with our favorites including Rose Gold, Z-Starry Sky, and Turquoise/Brown. Read More Buy This Product CaseBot Stand Case for Kindle Oasis Shop at Amazon

6. CoBak Leather Cover for Kindle Oasis 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon CoBak's Leather Cover has a lot going for it. The soft PU leather looks and feels lovely, but this case is even better under the surface. CoBak has used multi-layered construction to ensure your Kindle Oasis will survive almost anything you throw at it, thanks mainly to a shock-absorbing layer that will dissipate kinetic energy from a drop and prevent damage. Our only criticism is the lack of kickstand, but considering how food the rest of this case is, we can forgive the omission. This case is perfect for people who want the luxurious feel of a leather cover without sacrificing protection. You can get the CoBak Leather Cover in eighteen colors, including Sky Blue (pictured), Lychee Grain Pink, and Glitter Purple. Read More Buy This Product CoBak Leather Cover for Kindle Oasis Shop at Amazon

7. Amazon Water-Safe Cover for Kindle Oasis 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Amazon's Water-Safe Cover is a slim case that will let you read for hours at a time without adding unnecessary weight. The case is lined with microfiber to prevent dust build-up, while the outside is made from a water-resistant fabric that feels grippy in hand. As the name suggests, Amazon market this case as water-safe, but that doesn't mean you can drop your Kindle Oasis to the bottom of a pool and keep reading. The cover doesn't fully enclose the device itself, and there are no port covers, so the Kindle is as vulnerable to water. The Water-safe, in this case, refers to the fact the fabric used on the case won't stain if it's splashed with water. You can get the Amazon Water-Safe cover in Charcoal, Marine Blue, and Punch Red. Read More Buy This Product Amazon Water-Safe Cover for Kindle Oasis Shop at Amazon

8. KleverCase Hardback Book Cover for Kindle Oasis 6.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon KleverCase's Hardback Book Cover is one of the more fun cases on this list, making your Kindle Oasis look like an actual hardback book. Contrary to how it may look, the case is still lightweight and is made from quality splashproof materials in the UK using traditional bookbinding methods. It might not be as practical or protective as other cases, but it doesn't need to be. Magnets on both sides of the case ensure the front cover stays put when the case is open or closed. You can get the Hardback Book Cover in sixteen designs, from generic books to Harry Potter or Alice In Wonderland. Read More Buy This Product KleverCase Hardback Book Cover for Kindle Oasis Shop at Amazon

9. Bozhuorui Slim Case for Kindle Oasis 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Bozhuorui Slim Case is a lightweight case that only weighs 122 grams, making it easy to hold during long reading sessions. Strong magnets ensure the front cover stays in position when open or closed. Like most Kindle cases, the Bozhuorui holds the device in a rigid plastic frame to prevent damage and uses PU leather on the back and front covers to be more comfortable to hold. Each color or design has an anti-fingerprint layer, preventing smudges and making the case more grippy. This case is available in Apricot Flower, Christmas Deer, Galaxy, Landscape, Nightfall (pictured), and Surfing. Read More Buy This Product Bozhuorui Slim Case for Kindle Oasis Shop at Amazon

10. TFY Security Strap for Kindle Oasis 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Alright, the TFY Security Strap isn't technically a case. But it's precisely what many people want for a Kindle Oasis. Clipping onto the edges and bezel of the device, the Security Strap is an elasticated strap that makes holding the Kindle for long periods more comfortable without adding unnecessary weight or bulk. The strap is convenient when lying down as it prevents you from dropping the Kindle on your face. Trust us when we say that isn't something you want to experience. If you want to protect your Kindle and use the strap, that's possible. The elastic used has a decent amount of give, so clipping this on top of a thin case should be doable. The TFY Security Strap is available in Black, Gray, and Floral. Read More Buy This Product TFY Security Strap for Kindle Oasis Shop at Amazon

Protect your precious book collection

Sometimes all you want from a case is comfortable, looks good, and offers a reassuring sense of quality. Amazon's Leather Cover does that, albeit at an expensive price tag. The leather looks, feels, and smells great, enhancing the Kindle Oasis experience. If the price is just too much, or you'd prefer your cases made from something other than cows, the CoBak Leather cover is a good fit. Available in eighteen designs, this faux leather cover still looks and feels good while offering slightly more protection than Amazon's case.

Fintie's Origami Case is perfect for propping up your Oasis on the arm of a sofa or nearby side table, letting you read comfortably without having to hold the device all the time. The hard plastic shell keeps the Kindle safe, while a microfiber-lined faux leather cover ensures dust stays away from the screen and that everything feels good in the hand.

Some dislike book-style covers and only need something that makes the Oasis easier to hold while providing basic protection. The Young Me Gel Case does just that. Made from soft-touch TPU, the Gel Case is soft and comfortable to hold, grippy, and it should keep the Oasis safe from minor bumps and knocks.

If you're looking for something novel then the KleverCase Hardback cover is just that. With a wide array of designs to choose from, many of which reference popular books, the KleverCase makes you feel like you're reading an actual book. Each case is made in the UK using traditional bookbinding techniques, and the quality craftsmanship shows. This might not be the most practical case, but it's a lot of fun and should still keep your Kindle safe, making it one of our favorite cases.