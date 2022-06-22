Whether you are a recent e-reader convert or a Kindle fan upgrading to the latest version, the best Kindle accessories can help you make the most out of your device. And you'll be happy to know that there is a vast selection of Kindle accessories on the market, including cases, covers, sleeves, chargers, stands, and screen protectors. Some of these can help you personalize your Kindle, whereas others help it protect from everyday mishaps.

But given the sheer amount of choice, it can be overwhelming to pick the right Kindle accessory. So we are here to help. We have handpicked the best Amazon Kindle accessories you can buy today.

Before we jump into our recommendations, it's important to note that the following accessories are only meant for the base Kindle model, also known as the 10th Generation Kindle.

The Lamicall Adjustable Tablet Stand is a solid option to prop up your Kindle whenever you want to keep your hands free. Its aluminum alloy construction looks great and isn't too heavy. In addition, the foldable design makes it perfect for travel. There are two hinges on the tablet stand that you can adjust to get the angle and height per your liking. Moreover, as the Lamicall stand works with any device with a display size ranging from 4.7-inch to 13-inch, you will also be able to use it with your tablet and smartphone. The company has also included rubber pads at places where your Kindle will make contact with the stand to ensure the metal surface doesn't scratch it. You can buy the Lamicall Adjustable Tablet Stand in Black and Silver color options.

Amazon's Kindle Fabric Cover is a well-executed take on the typical folio style. It features a solid back and a front cover that opens like a book. The company has also included magnets in the case to ensure that the front cover remains securely closed when you aren't using the Kindle or stuck to the back while you're reading. The fabric looks and feels nice. And you have the choice to pick from four exciting colors. Additionally, there is microfibre lining to keep the Kindle display safe. The only drawback is the lack of protection for the top and bottom edges, which can get dinged if you accidentally drop the e-reader.

The recessed design of the Kindle display makes it impervious to most damage. But it can still get scratches, which is where a screen protector comes into play. And the Supershieldz offers an excellent PET film-based screen protector for the Amazon Kindle. It's easy to install and will keep the Kindle display looking new. Apart from scratch protection, the Supershieldz Screen Protector is also useful for countering glare and keeping fingerprint smudges at bay. In addition, you get three screen protectors in the pack, which should be enough for the device's lifetime.

Although most Kindle cases on the market have the folio design, if you want something different, this Young Me Silicone Case will interest you. It has a back cover design that you might be familiar with from smartphones. Additionally, you get two color options—black and white—to match the black and white Kindle variants. The Young Me case fits the Kindle perfectly, and thanks to its flexible construction, it's effortless to install. You also get precise cutouts for ports and buttons, and the case features textured sides for better grip. Paired with our screen protector pick, the Young Me Silicone Case will offer solid protection to your Kindle.

If you want a sleeve to protect your Kindle while carrying it around or traveling with it, this Walnew Sleeve is an excellent option. It doesn't add too much bulk and looks great. The sleeve's suede exterior finish is also comfortable to touch, and the soft fabric lining prevents scratches. Walnew has also included magnets in the flap, which keep the sleeve securely closed. The only downside, which is intrinsic to the sleeve form factor, is that it protects your Kindle only when it's not in use.

MoKo also makes an excellent sleeve for Kindle, and it's ideal for people who prefer zips to magnetic flaps. It features a nylon exterior and soft flannel interior to keep your Kindle safely tucked inside. There is also space cotton padding on the edges to absorb shock and impacts. In other features, MoKo has included an accessory pocket in the sleeve to help carry the charging cable. But unfortunately, the accessory pocket doesn't close, so unless the sleeve is kept inside a bag or something else, there is a chance the cable may slip out.

If you are seeking a good-looking and affordable stand for your Kindle, look no further than the Ugreen Tablet Stand. It offers a comfortable, hands-free reading experience. And you can adjust it from zero to 100 degrees to get the right angle. The stand also folds, so you can carry it around in your backpack or luggage. Silicone pads on the bottom and cradle protect your table and the Kindle from scratches and scuff marks. The cradle pads are also helpful in keeping the e-reader in place. In addition, the stand's ABS plastic construction makes it lightweight compared to metal stands. You can buy the Ugreen Tablet Stand in black or white.

Although this Fintie case looks like any other Kindle folio case, it stands out from the crowd by offering multiple features you won't find in typical folio cases. These features include a built-in stand and a hand strap. So you can hold the Kindle with just one hand or go completely hands-free. Fintie has also included a card slot that you can use to carry an ID, credit card, or some cash. The Fintie Stand Case comes in five exciting design options, featuring a PU leather exterior and microfiber lining. The case also automatically sleeps and wakes the Kindle with its magnetic closure system.

The Wanpool Hand Strap Holder is a handy accessory for your Kindle. It makes holding the Kindle for longer durations comfortable and keeps one of your hands-free. The strap feature three metal brackets to fit the Kindle snugly, and thanks to plastic coating, you don't have to worry about them damaging your device. Besides the hand strap, Wanpool also ships a sleeve in the pack, which will keep your Kindle safe when you aren't using it. The sleeve is pretty standard and includes flannel on the inside to absorb impact. All in all, it offers good protection.

The Kindle essentials

As you can see, plenty of excellent Kindle accessories can make spending hours reading your favorite books easier. Our editor's choice—the Lamicall Adjustable Stand—is perfect for using Kindle while your hands are busy eating, cooking, or doing any number of tasks. It looks great and has a solid build quality.

On the other hand, the official Kindle Fabric Cover from Amazon is an excellent option to protect the Kindle. Its folio-style design looks neat, and the company has used premium materials.

Lastly, Supershieldz has an affordable pack of screen protectors that are just right for keeping that e-ink screen free from scratches and scuff marks.