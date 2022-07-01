Streaming has become an integral part of the modern home entertainment experience. While most televisions these days offer access to popular streaming services, older TVs have to rely on streaming devices to get access to the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, or Disney+. Standalone media streamers are also a good option if you aren't satisfied with your TV's built-in smart TV operating system.

There are quite a few media streamers on the market, but Amazon's Fire TV devices have managed to carve a place for themselves by providing ease of use, a vast selection of apps and games, and built-in support for Alexa voice assistant. So if you are looking for a streaming device, Amazon Fire TV devices are an excellent option.

Editors choice 1. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the best Fire TV streamer for most people. It has got you covered on all the important fronts. It supports 4K streaming and comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. So you can enjoy movies and TV shows in the highest resolution and high dynamic range (HDR). Dolby Atmos support is also present for an immersive audio experience. However, it doesn't work in the Netflix app. You can use the bundled voice remote to find, launch, or control content on your TV. More importantly, the remote allows you to control the power and volume of your TV, soundbar, or AV receiver. The Fire TV Stick 4K is also responsive and fast to navigate. All in all, it's the best Fire TV stick you can buy for under $50. Read More Specifications Operating System: Fire OS 6

Best value 3. Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you don't care about 4K and prefer a low-cost streaming device, you can't go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. It has got all the essentials sorted, including full-HD streaming and HDR10+. Plus, you get the Alexa Voice Remote Lite. So while the remote cannot control your TV's power or volume, you can use it to launch apps, find content, or find weather forecasts using Alexa voice assistant. While the Fire TV Stick Lite isn't as fast as the Fire TV 4K or 4K Max in launching apps or navigating the interface, you get a decent overall experience. That said, there are occasional slow-downs while navigating the Fire OS interface. But this is expected from a device that costs as little as the Fire TV Stick Lite. Lastly, although there is no built-in Dolby Atmos support, the device can pass through Atmos and other Dolby audio data to a connected device. Read More Specifications Operating System: Fire OS 7

4. Amazon Fire TV Cube 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Fire TV Cube is not your typical media streamer. Instead, it does the double duty of a smart speaker and a streaming device. And it's a pretty powerful streaming device at that, thanks to the included hexa-core processor. As a result, you get a smooth and snappy performance. The Cube is also capable of 4K streaming and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ standards for high dynamic range content. In addition, Dolby Atmos is present, and like the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you can enjoy Atmos audio from all available sources, including Netflix, on the Cube. But it's the smart speaker features that set the Fire TV Cube apart from other Fire TV devices. It has a built-in far-field microphone array and a speaker to offer everything a typical Echo speaker does. You can ask Alexa questions and control smart home devices. Additionally, thanks to the far-field microphones, you don't even need to use the bundled voice remote to launch an app or find a movie on your TV; you can simply ask Alexa from across the room. Read More Specifications Operating System: Fire OS 7

5. Amazon Fire TV Stick 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Although the Amazon Fire TV Stick has almost the same feature set as the Fire TV Stick Lite, it's a good choice for people who want TV controls on the Alexa Voice Remote and the built-in support for Dolby Atmos. The Fire TV Stick comes with the same voice remote as its more expensive cousins, so you can use it to control the power and volume of your TV, soundbar, or AV receiver. Like the Fire TV Stick Lite, it also supports full-HD streaming and HDR10+. Lastly, in terms of performance, the device is responsive, and apps open quickly. Read More Specifications Operating System: Fire OS 7

The best of Amazon's streaming devices

Although Amazon's lineup of Fire TV streaming devices isn't very complicated, you still need to pick from five different devices. While each device has the same software, the same wide selection of apps, and the same Alexa voice assistant, the streaming resolution, HDR support, and audio capabilities differ across devices.

Our editor's choice—the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K—is a no-brainer for most people. It has 4K streaming, supports all common HDR formats, and delivers a solid performance. But if you want faster Wi-Fi connectivity and Dolby Atmos support on Netflix, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is worth the extra money. Also, if you spot the Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max around the same price during the 2022 Amazon Prime Day sale, we recommend going for the 4K Max as it's more future-proof with its upgraded internals.

Finally, the budget-conscious buyers with a full HD or HDTV will be best served by Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite. It has got all the basics for a decent streaming experience.