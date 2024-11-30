Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023) $22 $50 Save $28 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K delivers instant access to all of your favorite streaming content, and it's our pick for the best Amazon Fire TV streaming device. $22 at Amazon $22 at Best Buy

There are a lot of Black Friday deals to take a look at today, and one of our favorite ways to stream movies and TV shows is among them. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is marked down to just $22 at both Amazon and Best Buy, a 56% Black Friday price drop and a savings of $28.

The popular streaming device regularly costs $50. If you purchase from Amazon, you can save an additional 20% with a trade-in device, and if you decide to purchase from Best Buy, you'll get a few freebies, including 30 days of free access to FuboTV.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Source: Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup places a few devices among the best streaming devices, but we consider the Fire TV Stick 4K to be the best Amazon Fire TV streaming device overall. It's a nifty little device that plugs right into your TV via HDMI, giving you instant access to a wide variety of streaming services. These include big hitters like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and much more.

But with the Fire TV Stick 4K, you don't just get access to paid streaming services. The Fire TV platform includes access to more than 300,000 free movies and TV episodes. You'll find some great content in there, with ad-supported streaming apps like Pluto TV and Tubi chipping in, as well as Fire TV Channels.

One of the biggest draws of the Fire TV platform is ease of use. With all of that content at your fingertips, it can be a little overwhelming to decide what to watch and where to watch it. The Fire TV Stick 4K includes AI-powered search features, allowing for smarter searches. With this little streaming device, you can find movies by actor, plot, and even famous quotes.

Nowadays, 4K resolution is something most viewers are looking for in a streaming device, and the Fire TV Stick 4K delivers a cinematic experience with 4K Ultra HD resolution. It has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos Audio, and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that pairs easily with most TVs and gives you voice-controlled access to all the previously mentioned content.

This Black Friday deal is the best price we've ever seen on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. While it's currently marked down from $50 to a Black Friday price of $22, it may not be for long, so don't hesitate to pick up this great little streaming device while this deal lasts.