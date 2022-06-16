Amazon's Fire tablet lineup is excellent if you want a nice and affordable tablet for content consumption, browsing the web, or reading. None of the Amazon tablets cost as much as an iPad or premium Android tablets but still offer a decent performance. In addition, the company's portfolio has tablets in small, medium, and large screen sizes and even includes kids-specific versions. But with so much choice, it can be tricky to pick the right tablet. So we have rounded up the best Amazon Fire tablets you can buy today.

Before we move forward, it's important to remember that Amazon Fire tablets run on the Fire OS, which is an Android fork, basically a copy of Android, and doesn't ship with Google services or the Google Play Store. So you will be stuck with Amazon Appstore for your app needs. That said, you can get the Google Play Store and Google apps on the Amazon tablets, but the process is not for the faint of heart and may void your warranty.

Editors choice 1. Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a very capable tablet that delivers far more value than what you pay. It has a bright 10-inch full-HD screen just right for your Netflix or Prime Video binge sessions. The display is sharp and has good color and saturation. Additionally, you get around 12 hours of battery life, which should be enough for most users and in line with pretty much any other tablet on the market. The octa-core MediaTek chip powering the tablet is no performance beast, but it does the job. So whether you are browsing the web, reading e-books, watching videos, or scrolling through Instagram, you won't notice any issues on the performance front. But gaming is not a forte of this MediaTek processor. If you do want to play games on the slate, get ready to experience some choppiness and delays in even loading them. The Fire HD 10 also looks decent, and while it has noticeable bezels, they make it easier to hold the slate. Lastly, there are two cameras–one on the front and the other on the back. However, these are only good for occasional video calls or taking photos in a crunch situation. Read More Specifications Storage: 32 or 64GB + microSD up to 1TB

Premium pick 2. Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Fire HD 10 Plus is the best offering in Amazon's tablet arsenal. Although it shares several features with the regular Fire HD 10, the tablet packs two significant upgrades that enhance the usability and performance of the device. Most importantly, the Fire HD 10 Plus comes with 4GB of RAM, which is 1GB more than the regular version. While one gig doesn't sound a lot, the extra RAM sure comes in handy while browsing with multiple tabs open or accomplishing other memory-intensive tasks. It will also make the tablet slightly more future-proof than the regular version. The second upgrade is the addition of wireless charging, which is incredibly convenient. Amazon sells a $50 Anker-made wireless charging dock that is quite useful. You can simply place the tablet in the dock and watch the latest Marvel show while it charges in the background. Apart from these improvements, you get the same bright and colorful 10-inch full HD screen as the Fire HD and the same excellent battery life. But, unfortunately, you also get the same poor cameras and speakers. Read More Specifications Storage: 32 or 64GB + microSD up to 1TB

Best value 3. Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you want an inexpensive tablet that can work as a large-screen replacement for your phone, you can't go wrong with the Amazon Fire HD 8. For a sub-$100 price tag, the tablet packs a lot of goodies, including a decent 8-inch HD screen. As a quad-core MediaTek chip powers it, the tablet is slightly underpowered compared to the Fire HD 10 or 10 Plus, which shows in its performance. As a result, it can sometimes feel sluggish, but you can't expect an iPad-level smoothness. Still, as you will likely only use it to watch videos, play music, or read e-books, the occasional lag while going through the interface won't feel that bad. Amazon also promises a 12-hour battery life, which is quite good, and the onboard speakers are surprisingly decent for a budget slate. Lastly, as you can expect, the rear and front cameras don't offer anything extraordinary. All in all, the Fire HD 8 may not be the cheapest tablet in Amazon's portfolio, but it's much better value because of its HD screen, stereo speakers, and faster Wi-Fi. Read More Specifications Storage: 32 or 64GB + microSD up to 1TB

4. Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) is the same tablet as the new Fire 7, at least hardware-wise. You get the same quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and a 7-inch 1024x600p display. The big difference is that the Fire 7 Kids is designed specifically for children aged 3-7. As a result, the tablet comes with a sturdy kids-proof case with a built-in stand, which will keep the tablet safe when your kids inevitably drop it. In addition, Amazon bundles a one-year subscription to its Kids+ service that offers access to thousands of apps, games, books, videos, and more. However, after the first free year, you will have to pay $5 plus tax to get the service. Several parental controls are also baked into the tablet, allowing you to filter content based on your child's age, set time limits and educational goals, and give access to a limited selection of content from Netflix, Disney+, and Zoom. Unfortunately, apart from the age-based filtering and per-title blocking, there is no way to limit content availability in the Kids+ service. Another highlight of the tablet is its two-year limited warranty. So if the tablet has issues anytime in the two years, you can ask Amazon to fix or replace it. As the Fire 7 Kids is based on the Fire 7 tablet, it's not as powerful as Fire HD 8 Plus or Fire HD 10, but your child isn't going to do any processor-intensive tasks anyway. Read More Specifications Storage: 16 or 32GB + microSD up to 1TB

5. Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you like the Amazon Fire HD 8 but want more RAM and probably wireless charging, the Fire HD 8 Plus will be more your speed. It's the same tablet as the Fire HD 8 except for three fundamental changes. The Fire HD 8 Plus packs 3GB of RAM, which should help you while multitasking. You also get wireless charging support, but you will have to buy a $40 wireless charger. On the plus side, the charger also acts as a dock, which will come in handy while watching videos, reading recipes in the kitchen, or during video calls. Additionally, instead of the usual 5W charger, Amazon bundles a 9W charger with the plus model. While it doesn't sound like a lot, the upgraded charger will help you save one hour of charging time each day. Apart from these improvements, you still get a decent 8-inch HD screen, excellent battery life, and a good processor for basic tasks. Read More Specifications Storage: 32 or 64GB + microSD up to 1TB

6. Amazon Fire 7 (2022) 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Amazon Fire 7 (2022) is the newest addition to Amazon's Fire tablet lineup. It packs several welcome upgrades over its predecessor, which had become quite dated. Most importantly, you will now get a new processor, which Amazon claims is 30% faster than the one present in the 2019 model. Plus, the company has doubled the amount of RAM to 2GB. Both of these improvements will undoubtedly aid in the device's overall performance. Battery life is also getting a boost in the new Fire 7 tablet. Amazon promises the tablet will last up to 10 hours on a single charge. And when it's time to charge, you will be happy to see the USB Type-C port on the device. The display is still a 7-inch 1024x600 pixel IPS panel, which is unlikely to blow you away, but it's the best you can get at such a low price. Unfortunately, the onboard cameras and the single speaker are also similarly mediocre. But, overall, it's the most reliable tablet you will find at $60. Read More Specifications Storage: 16 or 32GB + microSD up to 1TB

The right Amazon tablet for you

Amazon's Fire tablet lineup has something for everyone. And thanks to the affordable pricing, the barrier to entry is pretty low—$60, to be precise. So as long as you have no trouble leaving the Google ecosystem behind or have the technical know-how to hack the Google apps onto the tablet, you have a decent set of options.

Our editor's choice—the Amazon Fire HD 10—is an allrounder. Its high-resolution 10-inch screen is great for watching videos or browsing the web. But if you prefer the absolute best option, Fire HD 10 Plus is the way to go. It has everything from wireless charging to the most RAM you can get in any Fire tablet. You can even pick the "Productivity Bundle" to get more out of the device.

Finally, if you need a reliable but cheap tablet for accessing social media, reading e-books, or catching the latest Prime Video show, the Amazon Fire HD 8 makes the most sense.