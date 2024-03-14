As always with screen protectors, you can choose from a few different materials if you're not attached to the smoothness of high-hardness glass . There aren't a ton of options for Amazon's tablets, but these few good ones — along with an interesting case that includes a built-in screen protector — should fulfill pretty much any needs.

While far from a premium device, the Amazon Fire Max 11 marks the rare midrange entry in the consumer goods giant's normally ultra-cheap tablet family . Its two primary CPU cores run a little faster than the ones found in the latest Fire HD 10, making for a smoother user experience, and installing the Google Play Store (which isn't too difficult) fills in the gaps, software-wise. Although the tablet's relatively durable to start with, its glass display could use a little extra protection.

Sparin's tempered glass cover stretches almost edge to edge on the Fire Max 11, allowing just over a millimeter of open space before the tablet's corners, so you can use it with nearly any case. It also won't interfere with display quality or touchscreen and stylus precision and comes in a two-pack at a reasonable cost.

Technically a case, this rugged offering from DJ&RPPQ boasts all-around protection, including a plastic screen cover built into the snap-on front frame. It's the best choice for anyone who wants no part of installing a sticky screen protector and would enjoy a durable, integrated kickstand for hands-free viewing in landscape orientation.

Skinomi makes mostly TPU film screen protectors, and its TechSkin lineup performs as well as any. It gives the display a soft-touch feel, which makes stylus use more consistent and precise for some users, and heals minor scratches almost magically over time. Take note, though, that this kind of rubbery film feels different from glass and offers slightly less crack protection.

Thanks to its Made For Amazon designation, you can be certain Mission Cables' combination screen protector and case fits perfectly, doesn't interfere with buttons or ports, and lasts a long time. It sports a stylus holder and keeps Amazon's most powerful tablet yet safe from harm from all but the hardest impacts. But make sure you install the screen protector carefully because the bundle only comes with one.

The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield family uses flexible TPU film to keep solid objects from scratching your tablet's display. The protector is a little easier to apply to the Fire Max 11's display size than glass, and although it doesn't provide the same level of crack protection, it does give the glass screen a little cushioning. This protector can also heal itself over time, thanks to the thermoplastic material.

Aligning a glass screen protector on an 11-inch tablet (like the Fire Max 11) perfectly, without trapping dust or bubbles underneath, can be more difficult than on a phone. To get as many opportunities as possible — or give yourself some extra insurance in case the screen protector breaks someday — consider this low-cost three-pack made with good-quality materials.

With heavy hitters like Zagg and Whitestone Dome not in the picture, SaharaCase is the only company to offer a truly premium Fire Max 11 screen protector. It stands out due to the brand's consistent engineering and manufacturing and the top-quality glass engineered to withstand a significant amount of damage.

Although typically known for its self-healing TPU films, ArmorSuit is one of the few well-known manufacturers to offer a high-quality glass screen protector for the Fire Max 11. It's easy to install, resists scratches with the best of them, and can take the brunt of the force away from the actual glass display in the event of a drop.

Picking the right screen protector for the Fire Max 11

Amazon's Fire tablets tend to be pretty durable, but the Fire Max 11 deserves protection at least as much as the rest, if not more. After all, as the most expensive and largest of Amazon's Fire tablets, it's slightly more prone to drops and damage than the more compact models.

If you don't want to sacrifice the Fire Max 11's surprisingly good brightness and color performance — which actually beat the Pixel Tablet and 10th-gen iPad in independent testing — a tempered glass screen protector is best. ArmorSuit makes a great one. SaharaCase arguably makes a better one due to a special glass formulation, but the difference won't be huge. But if you want a quality protector, the brand's ZeroDamage protector is the way to go (but it comes at a cost). For cost-conscious buyers, XLDK's three-pack is about as affordable as they come, and definitely worth considering if you like a glass protector but don't have a ton of faith in your installation skills.

Add DJ&RPPQ's interesting case that sports a screen cover integrated within the front frame that you snap on to complete the case's installation. Its heavy-duty construction and landscape-oriented kickstand make it the best choice if you know your tablet will see heavy use, especially by young kids prone to breaking things. There are plenty of other great Fire Max 11 cases, too, if you're OK with installing your own screen protector but still want the extra level of protection.