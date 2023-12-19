A tablet is usually one of the first personal devices a child owns, and while there's no shortage of Android tablets available on the market, when it comes to tablets that are specially designed for kids, Amazon's Fire Tablets are among the best Android tablets for youngsters. While other manufacturers have adopted a software-only approach, such as Google's Kids Space, Amazon's line of children's tablets is a combination of tailor-made hardware and software for kids.

On the outside, its children-focused tablets are designed to survive the not-so-careful handling of kids thanks to featuring a rugged case. On the software side, Amazon has well-curated content for kids of various ages as well as parental controls that allow guardians to set usage limits and also keep an eye on what their children are doing. If you're looking to pick up a new tablet for your kid(s), then this guide should help you make the right choice.

Our favorite Amazon Fire tablets for kids

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2022) Best overall The sweet spot The Fire HD 8 Kids is the sweet spot in Amazon's line of kids' tablets. Its screen size isn't too small or too big, making it great for younger kids. In addition, its colorful child-proof case, which has an integrated kickstand that also doubles as a handle, makes it easy for kids to place on a surface or lug it around the house. Pros Screen is the right size for kids

Rugged case with a kickstand Cons The processor can be slow

No IP rating

Single speaker $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

The Fire HD 8 Kids is the Goldilocks of the Kids line, sitting comfortably between the 7-inch and 10-inch models. Since this is a non-Pro version, it boasts a rugged, child-proof case with a built-in kickstand. Save for the case, you get the same features as the Pro model including a great display and a battery that lasts a long time.

Also, despite Amazon stating that it is for younger kids, the tablet supports multiple profiles, so you can create a separate one for an older kid with content tailored for their age.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023) Premium pick Better features and a bigger screen $130 $190 Save $60 The 2023 Fire HD 10 Kids Pro boasts the best screen available on an Amazon Kids tablet. Compared to the previous generation, it comes with a more powerful processor. It also has more RAM, boasts higher-res 5MP cameras on both sides, and comes with a faster charger. Parents can also expect to find Amazon's signature parental controls. Pros Large and sharp display

Echo Show mode

Dual speakers Cons Cameras are average

Slow charging $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is Amazon's most powerful tablet for kids, and that is reflected in its features and price. Best suited for older kids, its display isn't just large but also sharp. This makes it suitable for watching videos, playing games, and typing out essays, provided you purchase the optional Bluetooth keyboard. The stereo speakers are also a plus, but if you can't handle the sounds from the game or movie your child is watching, there is an audio jack that lets you plug in a pair of wired headphones.

Although its cameras are not the best on a tablet, they are marginally better than the 2MP cameras on the Fire HD Kids 8 Pro. However, if you'd rather not use them at all, Amazon lets parents disable the cameras via Parental Controls. Amazon is one of the brands that still ships a charger with its tablets, and the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro comes with a 9W charger in the box. However, if you want to fill it up faster, you'll need to pick up a 15W power adapter.

Amazon Fire 7 (2022) Best value An inexpensive media streamer for kids $45 $60 Save $15 The Amazon Fire 7 (2022) may lack the 'Kids' moniker, but it can still be a great tablet for kids, especially if the only requirement is to use it to stream movies and shows. Its color screen also makes it awesome for reading books and comics, while its integrated speaker should provide a pleasant experience when listening to audiobooks. Pros Super affordable

Has a USB-C port

Long battery life Cons No factory-fitted protective case

Cameras are a no-no $45 at Amazon $45 at Best Buy

The Amazon Fire 7 (2022) isn't a member of the Fire Kids series, but that doesn't make it unfit for kids. While its price is one of the top reasons why parents should consider picking it up for their kids, it is one of the best options if the major need is to stream movies and TV shows. If you are looking for an inexpensive tablet to hand your child to watch downloaded shows and movies, then the Fire 7 (2022) foots that bill. And if your kids prefer reading, then you can load the tablet with their favorite books.

With up to 10 hours of battery life, the Amazon Fire 7 (2022) is the perfect companion when going on trips. And despite lacking the preset age filter of the Kids Tablet series, it still has parental controls, so guardians can set usage times and place restrictions on features.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022) Best for older kids For older kids who prefer a smaller tablet The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is targeted at older kids between ages 6 and 12. Like other Pro models, this comes with a slimmer case suited to older kids, and has a less restrictive web browser, although Amazon's parental controls still allow guardians to keep an eye on a child's usage and set restrictions. Pros Great parental control tools

Impressive battery life

Expandable storage Cons Mediocre cameras

Slow charging $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

The 2022 iteration of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro boasts a speedier processor and more RAM than the previous generation, meaning apps should launch faster, and older kids should be able to open multiple tabs when browsing the web.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is available in three colors, and despite having a slimmer case than that of the non-pro model, it can still survive accidental drops. Its battery life can last up to 13 hours on a single charge, which means it is perfect for road trips and flights; and with a microSD card slot, you can load up a memory card with additional content.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2023) Best for all ages Suitable for multiple kids of different ages $130 $190 Save $60 The Fire HD 10 Kids' rugged case and colorful design make it suitable for younger kids, but its larger screen size also makes it a great choice for older kids. In addition, with its support for optional accessories such as a Bluetooth keyboard, older kids can use it to type assignments and essays. Pros Great battery life

Has a microSD card slot Cons Can be heavy for younger kids

Included charger is slow $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

The Fire HD 10 Kids (2023) shares the same specs as the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro but is made for younger kids. This can be seen in its thicker kid-proof case.

The Fire HD 10 Kids comes with a preset age filter for kids between the ages of 3 and 7 with stronger restrictions to protect them. For example, the Pro model has an open but filtered web browser, but the Fire HD 10 Kids's browser has hand-picked sites instead.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) Best for toddlers My first tablet $60 $110 Save $50 The Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) is the entry-level model in the series, and it is a great choice for those who want a tablet for toddlers. It has a similar child-proof case to the other tablets in the series, and its software is not only easy to use for both kids and parents, but there's more than enough content to keep kids entertained. Pros Easy-to-use software

Great battery life

Sturdy case Cons Screen has a low resolution

Slow processor

Low storage $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) is the entry-level model in the Fire Kids lineup. It's small and lightweight, which makes it suitable for younger kids, and its child-proof case allows it to survive their not-so-gentle handling.

Like all Fire Kids tablets, it comes with an Amazon Kids+ subscription which brings tons of ad-free content including books, apps, games, and movies from a variety of sources, including Disney and Nickelodeon, to keep your child enthralled.

Amazon's Kids tablets are tried and trusted

Amazon has been making tablets for kids for years, and it has been able to win over both children and adults with its kid-friendly design and curated age-appropriate content. Its tablets are also a popular choice among parents thanks to parental control tools that allow them to set goals, time limits, and restrictions. Another reason why they're a hit is the included 1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription and the 2-year worry-free guarantee, which means if they break within two years, Amazon replaces them for free.

If you're a parent looking to pick up a Fire tablet for your kid(s), the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is an outstanding choice as it packs most of the best features in a form factor that both older and younger kids would find comfortable to hold. Kids will also love its HD display and long-lasting battery.

For those who want the best of them all, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is the one to get. Its large screen has a full HD resolution and its processor is faster than the one in the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. It also packs stereo speakers and better cameras than the smaller models.

For a smaller spend, the Fire 7 is worth considering, even though it's not officially part of the Kids line. It's far cheaper than any of the other options, and you can buy a protective case and still save money compared to the Kids edition, without giving up on the key parental controls.