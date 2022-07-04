Amazon's Fire HD 8 has become the go-to for affordable Android tablets, thanks to the superb value it offers. It isn't the most powerful Android tablet on the market but the performance it does provide for its price is almost unrivaled. In addition, its durable construction and range of kid-centric accessories make it the perfect device for children — especially when it's seeing deep discounts around Amazon Prime Day.

Protecting your HD 8 from the elements and any knocks and drops should be a priority. So we've collated the best cases, from simple folio covers to robust kids' cases with carrying handles and kickstands.

Premium pick 1. Amazon Cover for Fire HD 8 8.00 / 10 Amazon's first-party cover is perfect if you want something simple and sturdy. The built-in kickstand is above average, supporting the Fire HD 8 in landscape or portrait, and the fabric material is comfortable to hold. The front cover can turn the screen on or off as you open and close it, and strong magnets hold it firmly in place. This case might not offer the best drop protection, but it will keep the screen safe from scratches and prop the tablet up for media consumption. You can get the cover in a variety of colors, as well as some Disney designs, if you want to spice things up.

Best value 2. MoKo Ultra Clear for Fire HD 8 8.00 / 10 Tablet cases don't always have the same variety as phone cases, sticking you with a book cover or a chunky endurance-focused case. For those of us who want a simple thin case that ads grip while still offering some protection, the MoKo Clear Case does precisely that. Air cushioned corners absorb impacts and keep the Fire HD 8 safe. The edges of the case are raised to prevent the display from getting scratched when placed face down, and the soft TPU feels comfortable to hold. If you hate book-style covers and want a simple case that adds basic protection and grip without making the tablet massive, the MoKo clear case is perfect.

Editors choice 3. Poetic Revolution for Fire HD 8 9.00 / 10 The Poetic Revolution is one of the best cases you can buy for any device, thanks to its build quality, thoughtful design, and built-in kickstand. The Revolution uses two-layer construction with a built-in screen protector to protect your Fire HD 8 from the harshest drops and knocks. Port covers prevent dust and other foreign matter from making their way into the tablet. The kickstand is high-quality and sturdy, but it only works in landscape, although that's less of an issue on a tablet than it would be on a phone. There's also a lanyard slot, so if you want to secure your tablet with a wrist strap or lanyard, this case has you covered. You can get the Revolution in Black, Blue, or Pink.

4. Amazon Kids Case for Fire HD 8 7.50 / 10 Amazon knows that the Fire HD 8 is a popular tablet for kids, and this case is designed to keep the HD 8 safe if it gets dropped or knocked around. It's not as chunky as the LEDNICEKER on this list, but it is easier to hold and more thoughtfully designed. The carrying handle folds down and doubles as a kickstand for better media consumption, and enlarged port openings allow cables of any size to fit through the case. You can get it in Black, Doodle (purple with shapes and flowers on the back), Sky Blue, and Intergalactic (Sky Blue with spaceships on the back).

5. Famavala Shell Case for Fire HD 8 7.00 / 10 The Famavala Shell Cover is a hardshell case that will ensure your Fire HD 8 is safe from most knocks and drops, while the microfiber lining in the front part of the case will keep your screen clean and scratch-free. The rigidity of the back panel brings peace of mind, with no flexing or creaking as you handle the tablet. Despite being slim, the Shell Cover is quite heavy, and while some will enjoy the reassuring heft of a case like this, others might find it too much, so consider that before purchasing. The Famavala is available in six designs, with our favorites being the BlueSky (pictured) and FloatGreen, although all options look good.

6. LEDNICEKER Kids Case for Fire HD 8 7.00 / 10 The low price of Amazon's tablets makes them popular choices for young children, and the LEDNICEKER Kids Case is designed with that in mind. The case is big, with chunky bezels that make the tablet easy to hold, a handle for carrying it around safely, and a kickstand that can hold the device up at multiple angles. It's not the most stylish case in the world, but it does its job perfectly. One thing to consider is weight. The stand, handle, and all-around chunkiness of this case make it heavier than most, so keep that in mind if you're going to be the one carrying this around when your kid isn't using it. The case is available in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Red, Rose, and Turquoise.

7. EpicGadget Case for Fire HD 8 7.00 / 10 The EpicGadget Case has everything a case can offer. It uses a chunky three-layer construction to protect your HD 8 from drops and dings and comes with a separate screen protector to ensure your display remains scratch-free. Around the back is a sturdy kickstand that can hold the device up in portrait or landscape, making media consumption more adaptable and enjoyable. To top things off, EpicGadget includes a capacitive stylus in the box. Combine all this with bright, colorful colorways like Black/Pink, Navy Blue/Green, and Navy Blue/Light Blue, and you have a compelling case.

8. MoKo Leather Case for Fire HD 8 7.50 / 10 MoKo's Leather case is perfect for users who want something understated and comfortable to protect their Fire HD 8. The PU leather is soft and comfortable to touch, and a built-in hand strap makes holding the Fire HD 8 easier for extended periods. The front cover supports sleep/wake and can be folded around to the back in two positions — typing and watching. This is the perfect choice if you want something that looks classy while still retraining useful features like a stand and strap. The case is available in 21 designs and colors, with our favorites being the Z-Black+Brown that's pictured and Z-Cowboy Gray.

9. iZi Way Pop It Case for Fire HD 8 6.50 / 10 The Pop It is one of the weirdest cases on the list as it doubles as a fidget toy. The poppers on the back replicate the feeling of bubble wrap and slowly snap back on their own, unlike regular pop-it toys that need to be removed and reset. Looking past this gimmick, we have a well-made case that offers a lot in the way of protection. The case wraps around the front of the tablet and covers the display's bezels, ensuring the screen remains safe from scratches and minor drops. In addition to the poppers, we find a sturdy kickstand on the back that can hold the HD 8 up in landscape for easier media consumption, and an included shoulder strap tops things off to make this a quality, quirky choice for your Fire HD 8.

10. Fintie Silicone Case for Fire HD 8 7.00 / 10 The Finite Silicone Case ticks a lot of boxes. The honeycomb design looks and feels good while also absorbing the kinetic energy from drops and knocks. Your Fire HD 8 will be safe in its case, even with its slimness. The case fits the bill for people who want something grippy, simple, protective, and colorful. You can get the Fintie Silicone Case in for colors: Black, Blue, Purple, and Red. They all look good, but our favorites are the Blue and Purple.

The Fire tablet range has become popular with children, and Amazon kept that in mind when designing its Kids Case. The chunky design ensures it will survive any abuse thrown its way, and the carrying handle can double as a kickstand.

If you haven't purchased a Fire tablet yet and are still considering your options, make sure to research what Fire OS is and its limitations, along with whether or not you should buy one with ads.