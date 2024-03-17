Although the Fire HD 10's 10.1-inch 1920 × 1200 screen is not the sharpest out there, this is to be expected considering it is a budget tablet. However, it is fine for watching movies and TV shows, light gaming, and reading — and if you choose to pick up the optional stylus, you can use it to take down notes. Regardless of your usage, protecting the display from damage is important, and the best way to do so is to purchase a screen protector that shields it from scratches or cracks. If you don't know which screen protector to buy, this Amazon Fire HD 10 screen protector list should help.

The Fire HD 10 used to be Amazon's biggest tablet, but that changed when it launched the Fire Max 11 , its most powerful and most expensive tablet yet. Nevertheless, the Fire HD 10 tops our list of the best Amazon Fire tablets . Refreshed in September 2023, the latest version of the Fire HD 10 has a faster processor, upgraded front camera, improved battery life, and faster charging support compared to the 2021 model. Amazon chose to leave the screen size and resolution unchanged from the 2021 model but added USI stylus support.

At the expense of reducing screen brightness, the Puccy privacy screen protector reduces visibility to just the user. This way, others can't see what you are doing on your Fire HD 10. The screen protector also has a 4H hardness that's sufficient to protect against daily scratches, and it can self-heal from minor ones. The installation process is also easy and shouldn't leave any bubbles.

IQShield is an established name for screen protectors, and this plastic matte screen protector for the Fire HD 10 protects against scratches and reduces glare when in brightly lit areas. The best part is that the screen protector can self-heal from minor scratches, and a special coating on the surface prevents dust and fingerprint smudges.

Keanboll's screen protector three-pack keeps screen time in mind, offering blue light reduction to help with eye fatigue and strain. Aside from shielding eyes, the film protectors have a matte finish and hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings. You still get protection against scratches, dust, and cracks, and its anti-glare feature makes using your tablet a delight even under bright light.

What's cool about the TiKeDa glass screen protector is that you get three in the box. So if one cracks, you have two extras. But the screen protector is 9H on the hardness scale, so it should hold up pretty well. Aside from durability, the screen protector is easy to apply, has an oleophobic coating, and doesn't reduce touch responsiveness. You also shouldn't worry about clarity, as images and colors remain sharp.

One of the new Fire HD 10's features is support for a USI stylus. For those who prefer a paper-like feel when jotting notes, the Nupro writable screen protector is a great option. The screen protector has a pleasing matte finish, is easy to install, reduces glare, and defends the display from scratches. The best part is that there is an extra in the box.

Supershield's PET protector set is perfect for those who want inexpensive Fire HD 10 screen protection without glass — you get three flexible plastic films in the box. Unlike glass which can break, you don't have to worry about these plastic film protectors cracking. Though not as formidable as glass, you will still get scratch protection, albeit from light abrasions that don't leave grooves.

These ArmorSuit Tempered Glass screen protectors have a glossy finish and will protect the Fire HD 10's display. When applied, rest assured that the tempered glass won't affect the screen clarity or brightness. It also has curved edges, so you don't have to worry about cuts from sharp edges. For a bubble-free installation, ArmorSuit ships the screen protectors with a handful of tools including a squeegee, microfiber cloth, and a dust remover.

A lot of glass screen protectors retain fingerprint smudges which can mar the experience of using your device, but that's not the case with the Sparin Tempered Glass. The tempered glass protector for the Fire HD 10, available in a pack of two, has a special coating that keeps the tablet's screen smudge-free. Aside from clarity, it's thin enough that it won't affect functionality and its 9H hardness will keep damaging cracks and scratches at bay.

The best Fire HD 10 screen protectors

The Fire HD 10 (2023) is a top choice for anyone looking for a budget Android tablet for streaming their favorite shows and movies or even reading. Its large 10.1-inch screen is great for any of the aforementioned functions, but regardless of what you use your tablet for, it's important to protect the screen from damage, and the best way to do so is by applying a screen protector.

A glass screen protector usually offers better protection against scratches than a plastic film protector, which is why the Sparin Tempered Glass two-pack is our best overall choice. Apart from scratch protection from objects like keys which can leave deep grooves, the protectors have a special coating that ensures that the Fire HD 10's screen is always clear and smudge-free.

ArmorSuit's glass screen protector is also a great option for those who can afford to spend a little more. For the money, you'll also get two 9H screen protectors that will shield the HD 10's screen from normal wear and tear, drops, and scratches. And the screen protectors don't impede the screen's original brightness and colors.

The Supershieldz PET Screen Protector is a great choice for those on a budget. While you don't receive the protection level that tempered glass offers, the three film protectors are made from high-quality Japanese PET for an affordable price, so you can easily replace a damaged one. The films will shield light damage and won't impair touch sensitivity or clarity.

The Nupro Anti-Glare Writable Screen Protector is another great choice. It is the best option for those who frequently use the Fire HD 10's optional stylus to take notes, providing a paper-like writing experience while writing. Aside from writing, the matte finish is also great for users who want to reduce glare.