Arguably the most vulnerable part of it — possibly more so than the electronics inside — is the glass screen. To keep your compact tablet in pristine condition, get a good screen protector. The right one can prevent scratches and cracks or, in some cases, even mitigate glare, and they're not too hard to install perfectly on this size of device.

Not only smaller and more affordable than basically anything else, the Amazon Fire 7 is also pretty rugged.

If you bought the standard Fire 7 tablet but wished you'd opted for the Kids version, this versatile case will make up the difference. In addition to the included screen protector, in comes with a capacitive stylus and sports a kickstand that works in either orientation. It also comes in a few fun, bright colors other than boring black.

With surprisingly few glass options available for the Fire 7, you can turn to this one from Sparin for dependable protection. It's perfectly transparent, outfitted with oleo- and hydrophobic coatings to minimize smudges and water stains, and won't hurt the tablet's touch sensitivity. It's also quite well-priced for a two-pack of glass screen protectors.

Also used to protect and smooth out aircraft components, the soft-touch TPU material that makes up ArmorSuit's MilitaryShield screen protectors slightly cushions the screen and heals minor scratches on its own. It also doesn't cost much and, unlike some other transparent materials, won't degrade or turn yellow over time due to UV exposure.

Manufactured by Mission Cables, this case and screen protector combo guarantees a perfect fit, as confirmed by its Made For Amazon certification. It's as slim as a case can get, and comes in blue or pink versions in addition to the standard transparent model. Be aware, though, that it only includes a single glass screen protector.

Perfect for maintaining the smooth feel of the Fire 7's screen, this tempered glass protector from ArmorSuit won't get scratched by everyday objects and greatly reduces the risk of cracking the display glass in case your tablet gets dropped. It's also reasonably priced and comes in a pack of two, which is uncommon for Fire 7 screen covers from popular manufacturers.

PET screen protectors like this one from Supershieldz strike a balance between preventing cracks and resisting scratches, while providing a more glass-like feel than soft-touch TPU film. It comes in a pack of three for right around $10, making it the most economical choice, and won't make your screen look dim or alter its colors.

For the ultimate in protection, get the ZeroDamage tempered glass model from popular manufacturer SaharaCase. It's every bit as smooth and rugged as the tablet's own screen, if not even more. It also sports an oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. Make sure you get installation right the first time, though, because it doesn't come in a two-pack (like some others) and costs a decent amount.

To get the most versatility out of your Fire 7, check out this low-cost screen protector from Bersem. Called the Paperfeel, it adds just a touch of friction to the surface, making touch input a little more precise — especially if you use a capacitive stylus. It's also one of the few that slightly mitigates glare without significantly hurting display quality.

Finding the best Fire 7 screen protector

Amazon's smallest tablet is by no means a high-performing device, but does still have its uses. Those looking for a reasonably capable device for basic tasks like browsing social media, streaming movies, and reading books won't find anything cheaper than this $60 slate. And even though it's not the most versatile, you can sideload the Google Play Store and get a good deal more utility out of it.

Close

Glass screen protectors are the most common for most devices, but there actually aren't a ton available for the Fire 7. The SaharaCase ZeroDamage is the best, but it's more expensive than most, and only includes a single unit — so you'll need to get installation right on the first try. ArmorSuit's glass is almost indistinguishable in quality, though, and costs less for a pair.

Our favorite screen protector this time around isn't actually glass. Instead, the Bersem Paperfeel adds a slightly rough texture and moderately fights glare, all without interfering in the display's output. The Supershieldz PET covers mimic glass somewhat, although they have a bit more friction since they're made from plastic. But they're also the most affordable, with three units in each pack, at just around $10.

The Fire 7 in Amazon's OEM fabric case

There's also a handful of great Fire 7 cases that include screen protectors. The Mission Cables bundle uses glass, and the Epicgadget case comes in several eye-catching colors with a clear film protector. Whatever you do, don't forget to visit our Fire tablet guides for in-depth instructions on improving the experience, like by installing the Google Play Store.