If you're invested in the Alexa smart home ecosystem, an Amazon Echo Show smart display is a nice addition to any home. Like most smart displays, they're essentially specialized tablets with better speakers and more streamlined access to useful everyday apps and features. While they're excellent devices for any home that uses Amazon's voice assistant, they are especially powerful when paired with many Alexa-compatible smart devices.

There are only a few Echo Show models to choose from, each with pros and cons. Although many other big-name smart displays have been discontinued, Amazon continues to offer vigorous support for its smart home centerpieces — including planned compatibility with the new Matter ecosystem. If you're new to smart home technology, there's no better way to integrate powerful devices like a Ring Video Doorbell or your favorite smart speakers than with an Echo Show smart display.

Top picks for Amazon Echo smart displays

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) Best overall A mid-range marvel The latest Echo Show 8 features a couple of notable updates from the 2021 release. Its new processor boosts speeds by 40% compared to the previous model, and its new speakers provide a greater range in volume and bass. If you can find the Show 8 on sale, it's worth the upgrade. Pros Excellent room-filling sound quality for the size

Faster processor means better response times

Nice new design Cons More expensive than the previous model

Display quality hasn't changed $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

Amazon's third iteration of the Echo Show 8 comes with several tweaks, like its extended glass frame and a curvier design. The last generation had a boxy look, like something you'd see in an office setting. But the new Show 8 offers a more stylish aesthetic that fits any room in the house.

Another change you'll see is with the camera. Though it's still an auto-framing 13 MP lens, Amazon has placed it at the Show 8's center. This location makes much more sense than the previous gen's camera, which sat on the upper right side of the frame. And since the Show 8 also sports a newer octa-core processor, the auto-framing should respond more promptly to motion. In fact, the Show 8's overall response time to everything from finger-swiping between screens to command prompts should feel snappier.

Perhaps the best reason to pick up the new Show 8 is the improved sound. It boasts a decent pair of full-range speakers along with a passive bass radiator. Without getting too geeky, these new speakers give you a fuller sound. According to Amazon, the Show 8 can even adapt to the environment with its room adaption technology, so you get the most optimal acoustics.

If you already own the last generation's Echo 8, there probably still isn't much of a reason to upgrade unless you find it on sale. But for new buyers who want a smart display in that Goldilocks zone of not too big and not too small, this is worth checking out.

Amazon Echo Show 10 Premium pick Innovative new design The Amazon Echo Show 10 is a standalone, voice-activated smart home controller with a motorized base that can rotate 350 degrees and uses an advanced algorithm to detect who's watching. It delivers the best sound quality of Amazon's smart displays, with a host of apps preloaded and available through Amazon. Pros Crisp and bright screen

Advanced motorized tracking

Integration with Zigbee smart home hub Cons Relatively expensive

Camera only works in well-lit conditions

Construction is less sturdy $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

The third-gen Echo Show 10 is more than a standalone, voice-activated smart home controller. It's fitted to a motorized base that can rotate 350 degrees and uses an advanced algorithm with an integrated camera to detect who's watching and follow them around the room. This is particularly useful if, for example, you're crafting a new, complicated meal and want to see the recipe or video tutorial, no matter where you are in the kitchen.

Since there's plenty of space for enhanced speakers inside the round base, the Echo Show 10 delivers the best sound quality of Amazon's smart displays. Its bass output leaves a bit to be desired with some music genres, but overall, it sounds surprisingly good despite the moderate size.

There's also a host of apps preloaded and more available through Amazon, including the security-conscious Firefox browser, and most apps dovetail perfectly with Alexa voice control. The built-in Zigbee hub also acts as a smart home linchpin. The main drawback of the Echo Show 10 is that it's pretty pricey compared to its smaller relatives. But if you want a useful, daily smart display, it's a great choice.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Best value Smart display for less The new Echo Show 5 improves the user experience with a faster MediaTek 8169 B processor and improved voice recognition using the AZ2 Neural Edge. Sound quality sees a bass boost with its 1.75-inch speaker. It won't fill a family room, but it's perfect for bedrooms and kitchen countertops. Pros Improved voice recognition

Better bass and sound compared to the previous model

Eco-friendly design Cons While improved, the sound quality is still underwhelming

Only a 2MP camera $90 at Amazon $90 at Best Buy

The latest Echo Show 5 doesn't reinvent the wheel or anything, but there are some welcome upgrades, namely in processing speed and volume. Last gen's model was on the slower side, but with this newer model, you'll get a 20% bump, courtesy of the MediaTek 8169 B processor. However, we're more interested in Amazon's updated voice-recognition processor, the AZ2 Neural Edge. It's reported to provide more intuitive voice recognition and a faster response time.

The Show 5 has never been known for its audio quality, partially due to its small size. That hasn't stopped Amazon from trying because another notable upgrade is the Show 5's bass-forward speaker and clearer overall sound. Under the hood, you'll find a larger 1.75-inch driver compared to the previous gen's 1.65-inch driver. Apparently, that small size upgrade is all the Show 5 required to boost the bass.

From a design standpoint, we also liked that the Show 5 uses 100% post-consumer fabric and 100% recycled aluminum, which is a great detail. It would be nice to see more of this in consumer tech, where products are frequently replaced.

Amazon Echo Show 15 Best for wall-mounting All-in-one smart display The Amazon Echo Show 15 is Amazon's newest and largest smart display, with a 15.6-inch, 1080p screen that can be seen from a distance. This smart display includes useful widgets and integration with the Fire TV streaming interface. Yes, it is a tad too large for countertops, but it looks quite at home on the wall. Pros Extremely versatile

Large, high-resolution display

Visual face ID Cons Mediocre sound quality

Quite expensive

Less-than-perfect camera $280 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's newest and largest smart display, and despite looking basically like a digital photo frame, it has a wide range of uses. Its camera can automatically detect who's standing in front of it and load their personal schedule, chores, shopping list, and other useful information. Its 15.6-inch, 1080p screen is crisper, brighter, and can easily be seen from a distance. And to get the most out of the extra real estate, Amazon has implemented a handy widget supply to import information, such as weather and top news stories. Plus, it boasts an attractive overall design and makes a perfect digital picture frame when it's not in use.

One interesting note is that Amazon is actively rolling out an update that allows the Fire TV streaming interface to be on the Echo Show 15. This makes it an even better choice for mounting in a high-activity area like the kitchen, as its display is just large enough for you to enjoy high-definition entertainment. It also speaks to Amazon's dedication to the Show lineup and its largest variant in a time when no other 15-inch smart displays even exist.

Of course, there are a few things to consider before buying an Echo Show 15. First, it's a bit large to set on the counter (though there is an optional desktop stand), so you may want to hang it on the wall. However, the speakers aren't that loud when mounted. Also, it's pretty expensive for a smart display, so make sure it has what you need before you invest.

Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids (3rd Gen) Kid-friendly A safe entertainment hub The Echo Show 5 Kids is a smart display that provides parents with robust parental controls for a fun, child-centric entertainment hub. It operates like the standard Echo Show 5 but with content filters and a special year of Amazon Kids+ at no extra cost. It does cost more than the Show 5, but that extra security is worth it. Pros Safe entertainment

Parental controls work seamlessly with Alexa app

Free year of Amazon Kids+ Cons More expensive than the regular Show 5

Older and clever kids may find a way around parental settings

Screen may be too small for some games $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

The nuts and bolts of the Echo Show 5 Kids are exactly the same as the standard Show 5. Where the show 5 Kids differs is how it operates. As the name implies, the Show 5 Kids is designed to be safe for kids.

The Show 5 Kids gives children the freedom to watch shows, say basic commands, and access age-appropriate apps. It filters adult content, explicit lyrics, and even unwanted shopping sprees. If you've ever encountered a $100 Amazon bill for an oddball collection of Minecraft toys, candy, and Curious George episodes, you know why it's a handy feature. Parents running a tight ship should also take note of the Alexa app's Parental Dashboard, which lets you play Big Brother — you can see everything your little tyke has been up to, from app usage to their search history.

Amazon will also try to reel you in for yet another subscription by offering a free year of Amazon Kids+ with your purchase. Your child will enjoy unlimited access to thousands of audiobooks, games, apps, and more. Should you decide to renew after the free year, it's not a bad deal at just $3 per month.

All in all, the Show 5 Kids is a decent choice for parents and kids. You'll be paying a few bucks more than the standard Show 5, but it's worth it for a little peace of mind.

The right Amazon Echo smart display for your space

While the lineup is rather limited, the various Echo Show models are, for the most part, quite different from each other. Each one's size has a large impact on its usefulness. For example, if you're searching for a smart display that's less feature-heavy and won't break the bank, our best overall choice, the Echo Show 8, is the best selection for most. Its 8-inch screen has just enough real estate for convenient smart home control, watching instructional videos, and making general plans. It's also the most versatile for most uses and perfect for controlling a wide range of Alexa-compatible devices. Also, the fuller-sounding new speakers and faster processor are welcome changes from the last model.

Want to save a penny or two? The compact and budget-friendly Echo Show 5 excels as a smart alarm clock but could be better at adding in-depth plans to your calendar. Also, the sound isn't the greatest compared to Amazon's other options. That said, the Show 5 is perfectly at home in smaller offices, bedrooms, or anywhere room-filling sound isn't a requirement.

Then there's the Echo Show 10, the premium pick. The other Echo Shows consist solely of a screen and speakers, while the 10-inch version adds a motorized, rotating base complete with a motion-tracking camera, allowing the display to follow you around the room. This is especially useful when watching video recipes or instructional craft videos since it ensures you always have an eye on the action from anywhere in the room. That base also leaves room for a slightly bigger speaker driver, giving the Show 10 the best audio in the Echo Show lineup. It even works as a de facto security camera with remote access capabilities. All Echo Shows can do this, but the 10's rotating base takes it to the next level.

At the other end of the spectrum, the relatively large Echo Show 15 is considerably better for watching videos and planning your weekly schedule. If you're looking for a wall-mountable smart display, the Echo Show 15 is arguably the best, largest, and most functional smart display on the list. It comes at a premium price. However, the versatility and usability the Show 15 offers make it a highly sought-after smart addition to any home. From task widgets to video calls and Fire TV integration, this smart display has plenty to offer.

The Echo Show models, from the compact 5 to the expansive 15, provide support for daily smart features, from alarm clocks to general entertainment centers. And that'll be plenty for most users. But maybe you're looking at this list, and nothing seems to stand out. Or perhaps you already have plenty of these smart displays strewn across your home. You may want to wait a little while longer for the soon-to-be-released Echo Hub.

You won't find video playback or any entertainment features specific to the Echo Hub. Rather, the Hub sets itself apart from the Shows because its reason for existence is to be your smart home's command center. According to Amazon, the Hub operates in tandem with Zigbee, Matter, and Threads, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth — that's over 140,000 devices. Your lights, plugs, climate controls, and even security system can be controlled from the Hub's smart display. Whatever you choose, there's likely an Amazon smart display to fit your needs.

​​​​​​