Amazon's Echo Show smart displays are the perfect gateway into the convenience of the Alexa voice control ecosystem. The Echo Show 8 represents the best all-around and most versatile choice for most people, as it has a good blend of screen resolution, sound quality, and camera performance. Plus, its 1280 x 800 display is sharp for its 8-inch size, and the 13MP camera is great for video calls.
While it is a well-engineered device, it doesn't come with a base; however, thanks to third-party sellers, users have a range of versatile options to choose from. For example, a simple stand can elevate the Echo Show 8 to avoid spills and debris, and a carrying case with a battery inside turns it into a rare portable smart display. Some fixed shelf mounts can also get the display off the counter entirely, and some freestanding battery bases are ideal for use when there's no open outlet available.
The best mounts and stands for your Echo Show 8 offer several options to set up and display your smart home device for ease of access and the reduction of clutter.
Source: Atophk
Atophk Adjustable Stand for Echo Show 8Best overall
Source: Amazon
Amazon Tilt Stand for Echo Show 8Premium pick
Sintron Smart Display Stand for Echo Show 8Best value
HomeMount Wall Mount for Echo Show 8Permanent setup
Echogear Swivel Stand for Echo Show 8
Atophk Adjustable Stand for Echo Show 8Best overall
Tilt, rotate, and elevate your Echo Show 8 display to the desired viewing angles with Atophk's Adjustable stand. It features an aluminum construction, has a sturdy rubberized base, uses eight powerful magnets for a secure connection, and boasts smooth gliding joints that allow for 25-degree upward/downward adjustments and 360-degree rotation for customized viewing. Additionally, the swivel point has a screw that'll help you adjust joint tension accordingly.
Amazon Tilt Stand for Echo Show 8Premium pick
Amazon's Tilt Stand is tailor-made for the Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) and features a 12.5W USB-C port that can juice up compatible devices in minutes. It can easily tilt backward and forward, has a magnetic mounting mechanism that easily attaches to the Echo Show display, and sits firmly atop surfaces. And it's available in two basic colors that'll complement any decor.
Sintron Smart Display Stand for Echo Show 8Best value
The Sintron Smart Display for the Echo Show 8 is a low-priced stand that can spin all the way around and offer upward and downward tilt. It works with both the original and second-generation Echo Show 8 and is made from plastic instead of metal, making it lightweight but still relatively durable. Despite its low price, this stand is perfectly functional for many applications.
HomeMount Wall Mount for Echo Show 8Permanent setup
The HomeMount Wall Mount for the Echo Show 8 moves your smart display off the countertop and out of the way. This simple shelf with built-in cable management helps to keep your area neat and tidy while keeping your device away from spills and splatters. It comes in black or white to suit kitchen decor and is perfectly affordable for all users.
Echogear Swivel Stand for Echo Show 8
The Echogear Swivel stand for the Echo Show 8 is Made for Amazon-certified and offers a reliable magnetic connection and durable construction. It has a wider range of motion than most others, swiveling 360° with a 50° upward and 28° downward tilt. The base is made from rugged aluminum with a nonslip rubber ring on the bottom, minimizing wasted counter space.
Atophk Wall Mount for Echo Show 8
The Atophk Wall Mount for the Echo Show 8 is the most streamlined and discreet option for mounting your smart display. Once installed, this stand is practically unnoticeable and shows off the Echo Show 8 in the best ways. It features a slim aluminum arm that can rotate 180° in either direction, but unfortunately, there is no tilt functionality.
AutoSonic Stand for Echo Show 8$20 $23 Save $3
AutoSonic's multi-angle stand adjusts the Echo Show's position according to your preference. This model is compatible with the 1st and 2nd Gen Echo Show 8 and 5, can swivel up to 360 degrees, allows for tilt adjustments, comes in two colors (black and white), firmly attaches to Echo Show displays using a strong magnet, and doesn't take up a lot of counter space. It is simple, and you can place it just about anywhere.
Kosnail Universal Adjustable Stand
The Kosnail Universal Adjustable Stand not only works for the Echo Show 8, but it is also compatible with the Echo Show 5. The versatility of this stand means you won't have to purchase another stand if you're upgrading from the Show 5 to the Show 8. The anti-slip base, 360° rotation, and magnetic attachment make this affordable stand extremely appealing to all users.
Choosing a stand or wall mount
When choosing a mount or stand for your Echo Show 8, you'll want to consider a few factors, such as ease of access, placement, and permanence. For example, if you use your smart display daily, and you're always moving it around, then a tabletop stand is more than ideal. On the other hand, if you prefer to do away entirely with cable messes and want to save yourself some space, a wall mount is the way to go.
Those looking for a stand that is durable and reasonably priced will appreciate the Atophk Adjustable Stand. Its aluminum construction is lightweight yet tough, so you can move it from one spot to another easily.
The Amazon Tilt Stand is a premium option specifically designed for the Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) and features a USB-C port that can come in handy in different scenarios. You can tilt it forward or backward to set your Echo display at the most comfortable viewing angle, and it is also super durable and stable, which is ideal for anyone looking to elevate their device.
If you're not too concerned about appearance, you might want to consider the Sintron Smart Display Stand, which costs less compared to most options on the list. It still tilts and swivels, but it's not quite as rock-solid as the Atophk Adjustable Stand.
Anyone planning to use their Echo Show 8 display at the same spot daily should consider the HomeMount Wall Mount, a stylish stand that blends well with most decor.