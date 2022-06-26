Amazon's Echo Show smart displays are the perfect gateway into the convenience of the Alexa voice control ecosystem. The Echo Show 8 represents the best all-around and most versatile choice for most people, as it has a good blend of screen resolution, sound quality, and camera performance. Plus, its 1280 x 800 display is sharp for its 8-inch size, and the 13MP camera is great for video calls.

While it is a well-engineered device, it doesn't come with a base; however, thanks to third-party sellers, users have a range of versatile options to choose from. For example, a simple stand can elevate the Echo Show 8 to avoid spills and debris, and a carrying case with a battery inside turns it into a rare portable smart display. Some fixed shelf mounts can also get the display off the counter entirely, and some freestanding battery bases are ideal for use when there's no open outlet available.

The best mounts and stands for your Echo Show 8 offer several options to set up and display your smart home device for ease of access and the reduction of clutter.