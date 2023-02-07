If Amazon Alexa is your smart home guide for everything, you probably already have at least one of the best Amazon Echo smart displays. What's great about Amazon's line of smart displays is that there are quite a few different devices to choose from, and they're all under $300, making them desirable pieces for your smart home.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the first smart display Amazon dropped in the Echo lineup; it has proven itself over the years and continues to be a tried and true device for simple day-to-day tasks. Of course, as with all smart displays, you'll probably want a mount or stand that works with your Echo Show 5. Whether it's a basic tabletop stand or a wall mount, you've got lots of options to help you decide how best to show off your Echo Show 5.

Premium pick 1. Mount Genie Easy Outlet Shelf For Echo Show 5 When you're looking for a night stand or mount for you Amazon Echo Show 5, you're generally on the hunt for something that fits with the overall aesthetic of your home, office, kitchen, or whatever space you use. The Mount Genie Easy Outlet Shelf is a combo pack that includes both the Easy Outlet Shelf for the Round Dot 4th Gen and the custom Echo Show 5 adapter to hold your devices securely in place while giving yourself more counter space to work. The mount attaches to an outlet plug from the side to allow room for access to the other outlets, and gives you more clearance to find the best mounting location for your Show 5. You can also rotate the mount with your device up to 30º for better viewing angles. If a more permanent mounting device is what you're after, the Mount Genie Easy Outlet Shelf is a great looking, minimalist option that functions exactly the way you need it to.

Editors choice 2. HomeMount Wall Mount For Echo Show 5 Similar to the Mount Genie Easy Outlet Shelf, this mount is intended as more of a permanent setup than a portable stand. The HomeMount Wall Mount for the Echo Show 5 looks quite simplistic but has a bit more versatility in its design. While most mounts and stands are designed specifically for certain products, the HomeMount Wall Mount has a platform for your devices to sit on — so not only can you use this mount for your Echo Show 5, but you can also use it for any device similar in size or smaller. The mount easily fixes to the wall with a couple of screws, and the cord concealer behind this mount keeps the cables neat, tidy, and all wrapped up and out of sight.

Best value 3. Amazon Accessory Stand For Echo Show 5 This stand is probably as simple as it gets, but if you're one of those people who like to buy the manufacturer's brand accessories, then this stand is for you. The Amazon Accessory Stand comes in three colors — black, deep sea blue, and glacier white — so you're not stuck with one plain color option. The base is built to be wide and sturdy to avoid tipping over, and there's a magnetic attachment to hold your Echo Show 5 securely in place. You can also tilt the stand with your Echo Show 5 backward and forward for a better viewing angle. The Amazon Accessory stand may be pretty basic, but it does the job. And for the price, it's probably the best value for your Echo Show 5, especially considering it is the official Amazon brand stand.

4. OtterBox Mickey Mouse Inspired Stand For Echo Show 5 Not every mount or stand for your Echo Show 5 has to be boring, plain, and basic. OtterBox has certainly stepped up the game with the OtterBox Mickey Mouse Inspired Stand. This adorably cute stand gives your Echo Show 5 a seriously augmented look for any bedroom, living room, or office space. You can choose from the classic red and yellow Mickey Mouse stand, the Steamboat Willie white version, or the blue and gold bow tie version attributed to Walt Disney World. The stand has a non-slip base with a perfect slot for your Echo Show 5 to fit in, and you can tuck the cords out the back for a neat and tidy look. For a price that is roughly the same as the rest of these mounts and stands, adding some color and character to your Echo Show 5 is a great option for any room!

5. Kosnail Stand For Echo Show 5 Most mounts and stands for the Echo Show 5 are designed specifically for that model and nothing else, but sometimes you'll be able to find one that has a bit more versatility. The Kosnail Stand for the Echo Show 5 is a universal tabletop stand compatible with both generations of the Echo Show 5, the Show 5 Kids, AND the newer Echo Show 8. Your devices can easily attach to this stand with the magnetic connection, and the entire platform that your device sits on is able to swivel, rotate, and adjust to different angles. The wide base of this stand provides stability for your devices, while the non-slip grip underneath keeps everything in place from moving around. The great thing about this stand is that if you decide to upgrade your Echo Show 5 to the Echo Show 8, you won't need to buy another stand.

6. Echogear Tilt + Swivel Stand For Echo Show 5 The Echogear Tilt + Swivel Stand is another variation of a tabletop base stand that works great on a desk or side table. A simple easy-glide magnet fixes your Echo Show 5 to the base of the stand securely and allows for a range of movement and angle adjustments. For example, you can tilt your device forward up to 50° and downward up to 25°. At the same time, the swivel component lets you rotate your device a full 360°. The wide base is cast with aluminum making it very sturdy and durable, and the non-slip grip of the base will ensure your device stays put right where it is.

7. AutoSonic Stand For Echo Show 5 The AutoSonic Stand is another tabletop base stand that uses a magnet to fix the stand to the device. While similar to the Echogear Tilt + Swivel Stand, the AutoSonic Stand lacks some sturdiness and a few other things worth mentioning. For instance, the base is much smaller with a skinner platform for your Echo Show 5, and it's constructed using mostly plastic components, making it less durable. The AutoSonic Stand also has the same 360° swivel capability, and since this stand moves using a ball joint, you can tilt and rotate your Echo Show 5 from different angles. The AutoSonic Stand has a slightly different design from the previous stand; however, an almost $10 price difference might make you choose this one, as it's nearly the same.

8. Elpha Stand For Echo Show 5 The Elpha Stand for the Echo Show 5 is practically identical to the AutoSonic Stand, with the only true difference being the color. This white stand fixes to the device with a magnetic attachment, and the base lays flat on a tabletop or desk. In addition, you can fully adjust the angles of your Echo Show 5 with the same swivel ball joint design. There really are no key differences between this stand and the AutoSonic stand except for the color, so it's up to you to decide which color best suits your decor.

9. Aokicase Wall Mount Storage Rack For Echo Show 5 All tabletop stands aside, the Aokicase Wall Mount Storage Rack for the Echo Show 5 gives you a different option for setting up your device around the home. This simple but clean looking transparent wall mount fixes to the wall with just two screws making it easy to install, and you won't have to put tons of holes in your walls to do so. The shelf that your Echo Show 5 sits on is rubber coated on the bottom for a non-slip grip and so you don't scratch any devices. This mount also has a removable back piece that you can use to hold your Echo Show 5 perfectly in place, or if you remove the back piece, you can put other devices on the shelf mount instead. Considering the versatility of this wall mount and the true functionality of it, the Aokicase Wall Mount Storage Rack is a great option to mount your Echo Show 5 in any room.

Mounts and stands that make sense

So you've got your Amazon Echo Show 5, and you're looking for the perfect mount or stand that works for you, and maybe even a few cool tips and tricks to make the most out of your smart display.

As with all the Amazon Echo smart displays, you're going to need something that makes sense. For example, if you use your Echo Show 5 strictly for an alarm clock, and it sits permanently on your side table, you might want to consider a sturdy tabletop stand or even a wall mount to clear some table space beside your bed. Or, if your Echo Show 5 is a staple piece for the living room or kitchen, a wall mount definitely seems more practical.

The Mount Genie Easy Outlet Shelf and the HomeMount Wall Mount for the Echo Show 5 are both very functional mounts that keep your Echo Show 5 off the table and gives you more room to work. Both mounts are designed to save space and work around your electrical outlets, allowing you to access the other plugs. Perfect for the kitchen or bathroom, these two mounts work well for everyday use of your Echo Show 5.

Sometimes a wall mount isn't what you need, and it just doesn't make sense for you. In that case, the Amazon Accessory Stand is a basic tabletop stand that fits your Echo Show 5 perfectly and stays put on any flat surface. It is quite plain and simple, though, so if you're looking for something with more color and character, the OtterBox Mickey Mouse Inspired Stand is both cute and fun.