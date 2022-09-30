The Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is a favorite for those who love hands-free smart devices. While we know there are so many other Amazon Alexa compatible devices with the Echo Dot, there is also a great variety of stands and mounts for this favorite home device, something you'll need as it is very easy for these little speakers to get obscured or hidden behind decor or clutter on your desk or table. These stands — ranging from sleek to creative — help elevate your Echo Dot and the speaker's whole experience by making them easier to see, hear, and interact with.

While this collection is focused on the Echo Dot (4th Gen), the upcoming Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) appears to be the exact same dimensions and thus should fit all of these mounts, as well.

Premium pick 1. Otterbox Star Wars Stand 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're looking for a more unique way to display your Amazon Echo Dot, this cute Baby Grogu Mandalorian stand is exactly what you need to complete your Star Wars setup. This stand is designed to perfectly fit your Echo Dot and stays securely in place with a non-slip base. It is easy to assemble and includes instructions for a quick setup. There is a slot at the back, so you can plug your Echo Dot in and hide the cable behind. This stand is a quality statement piece for any Star Wars fan to have in their homes for their Amazon Echo Dot. Read More Buy This Product Otterbox Star Wars Stand Shop at Amazon

Editors choice 2. Mission Battery Base 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This Mission battery base allows you to turn your Amazon Echo Dot into a portable device to take anywhere with you. The integrated battery lasts up to 5 hours, so you can enjoy your music, without having to be connected to a power outlet. A low battery indicator will let you know when it's time for a charge. This base is designed to keep your Echo Dot securely in place and does not interfere with the quality of sound. The Mission Battery base is an excellent option for portability. Read More Buy This Product Mission Battery Base Shop at Amazon

Best value 3. Echogear Wall Mount 8.25 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Echogear wall mount is perfect if you're looking to have your Amazon Echo Dot mounted up and out of the way. Installation is incredibly easy with the option to use the included 3M strips or the included screws and anchors for a more permanent setup. You can install your Echo Dot anywhere including the walls, cupboards, or even the ceiling. You can even rotate your mount 360° to have easy access to the command buttons on your device. For an Amazon Echo Dot mount on a budget, this mount gives you the best value for your money. in Read More Buy This Product Echogear Wall Mount Shop at Amazon

4. HomeMount Table Stand 8.25 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This tabletop stand is designed to keep those messy cords organized by wrapping them around the stand. A rubber pad on the bottom keeps your stand, and Amazon Echo Dot securely in place so that not even sound vibration will disturb your device. The removable adhesive can be reused multiple times in case you decide to change the location of your Echo Dot. This HomeMount tabletop stand is a simple, yet functional holder that keeps your Amazon Echo Dot in place and on display. Read More Buy This Product HomeMount Table Stand Shop at Amazon

5. Counlisha Wooden Table Stand 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This elegant tabletop stand for the Amazon Echo Dot is crafted with 100% real wood and finished with natural oils. The beautiful chestnut brown color makes this stand suitable for almost anywhere. The legs are designed with non-slip pads and sit around a metal frame and foam insert to keep your Echo Dot secure and sounding great. The stability of the legs makes it difficult to knock over, so The Counlisha wooden table stand is perfect for even the clumsiest of people. Read More Buy This Product Counlisha Wooden Table Stand Shop at Amazon

6. Splin Echofairy 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're looking for a stand for your Amazon Echo Dot that isn't quite as plain and simple, Splin has got you covered. The Splin Echofairy is a radiant and colorful piece from top to bottom. Not only will it hold and display your Echo Dot, but it will also stand out as a statement piece in your home. The bright and beautiful blue colors are enough to dazzle any bedroom and the elevated stand actually improves the acoustics of your device. Whether it's for a kids room or a living room, this piece is sure to stand out. Read More Buy This Product Splin Echofairy Shop at Amazon

7. Ailitop Table Stand 7.75 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Ailitop table stand has all the twists and turns you may need for your Amazon Echo Dot. The platform has a magnetic attachment to keep a tight hold of your device and the base has a non-slip rubber bottom to keep everything in place. You can place this stand on a table or counter and use the 360° swivel feature to change the direction of your Echo Dot for optimal sound. You can even tilt the device forward or backward to give you the perfect placement no matter where you are. Read More Buy This Product Ailitop Table Stand Shop at Amazon

8. Zanedy Wall Mount 7.25 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Zanedy wall mount allows you to take your Amazon Echo Dot off the table, and mount it on the wall out of the way. While some mounts can be bulky or just not aesthetic, this mount is made with transparent material, so it matches any room and looks good wherever you place it. The protection ring keeps your Echo Dot in place and sturdy and does not interfere with sound quality. For a simple and functional accessory, the Zanedy wall mount is the perfect minimalist addition. Read More Buy This Product Zanedy Wall Mount Shop at Amazon

Mount your Amazon Echo Dot your way

When it comes to your Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), there is always such a variety of different mounts and stands you can choose from. One thing they all have in common is functionality. Each accessory presents its own key features. The Otterbox Star Wars stand is a cute and creative stand that not only displays your Amazon Echo Dot in a fun way, but is also a display piece of its own. For collectors and fans, this is a great way to integrate your smart devices with your hobbies.

While the Otterbox Star Wars stand is great, it's not exactly portable. The Mission battery base gives you up to 5 hours of charge for your Amazon Echo Dot, so you can take it anywhere you want to go. You'll even get a low battery warning when it's time to recharge. Now if you're not looking to have your Echo Dot out on the table, or to be portable, you can go with the Echogear wall mount. You can mount your Echo Dot on the wall, cupboard, or even the ceiling keeping it out of the way but still there when you need it. With all these options and more, you can mount your Amazon Echo Dot your way.

The Echo Dot is one of the best smart speakers on the market today, but there's still a limit to how much sound it can produce on its own. Whether you want to add extra speakers to complete your whole-home audio setup or add some great smart lights and smart plugs to the mix to get a more futuristic feeling home, the Echo Dot is just the beginning of your smart home experience.