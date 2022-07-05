Voice assistants add considerable convenience to our daily lives, and none have paved the way quite like Amazon's Alexa. The ever-increasing selection of Alexa-enabled devices includes tens of thousands of smart home devices, from security cameras to smart thermostats, robotic vacuums, and beyond.

While each of these categories has plenty of excellent options, some are head and shoulders above the rest. If you want to put together a competent and powerful smart home quickly, these premium devices cover all the bases and then some. They're all easy to install and configure, and each offers extensive customization and Alexa voice control options.

Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 Whether you're home or away, the Eufy SoloCam P24 gives you better than a high-definition look at your stuff, pets, and even children at the touch of a button. It doesn't have the widest native field of view, but extensive pan and tilt make up for it. In fact, motorized pan and tilt plus a 1440P resolution are relative rarities in this price range. Its motion detection implementation is good enough to tell the difference between pets and people, and it can even detect when a baby's crying and send a tailored alert. To top it off, reliable two-way audio makes it easy to communicate with who or whatever is in the room with it. Specifications Resolution: 1440p

1440p Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit

Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit Night Vision: Yes, infrared

Yes, infrared Power Source: Wired

Wired Hub Required: No Pros Above-average resolution

Wide FOV due to pan and tilt

Supports local and cloud storage

Supports local and cloud storage

Accepts microSD cards up to 128 Cons No IFTTT support

Kasa HS300 If you have multiple lamps or simple electronics near each other and want to make them all relatively smart, there's no better option than the Kasa HS300 smart strip. Each of its six AC outlets offers individual control, and the entire thing boasts a cumulative 1,710 joules of surge protection. In addition to working with Alexa and Google Assistant, this also works with IFTTT applets, so you can configure your own contingency routines and further customize your smart home. In addition to voice and app control, each AC outlet sports a physical on/off switch. The only real drawback is that the USB ports don't offer smart integration of any kind. Specifications Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings

Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings Current Rating: 15A

15A Hub Required: No

No Built-in surge protection: 1,710 joules Pros Plenty of AC and USB outlets

Supports IFTTT programming

Dependable surge protection Cons USB ports aren't smart

Philips Hue Starter Kit There are plenty of smart lights out there, but none offer the convenience and customization of the Philips Hue ecosystem. It offers scene control that can change individual rooms or your entire home to predetermined lighting setups at the touch of a button, and its proprietary wireless connectivity ensures it reacts quickly and never experiences dropouts. The highlighted kit comes with three LED bulbs equivalent in brightness to 75-watt incandescent bulbs, in addition to the required Hue hub and a Hue Smart Button that can turn on, turn off, and dim assigned lights. The only reason to hesitate is the high cost of Hue bulbs, but if you want the best smart bulbs, you can't dismiss Philips. Specifications Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit

Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit Protocol: Zigbee-compatible

Zigbee-compatible Hub Required: Yes, included

Yes, included Wattage: 75-watt equivalent

75-watt equivalent Connectivity: Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Pros Versatile scene control

Impressive levels of customization

Wide variety of bulb options Cons High cost of entry

Ecobee Premium When it comes to Alexa-controlled smart thermostats, they don't get much better than the Ecobee Premium. It's not just compatible with Alexa; it has a built-in microphone that ensures you'll always have a direct line to the voice assistant whenever you're in range of the thermostat. Its room sensors and radar motion detectors are among the most consistent in the smart thermostat category, and the metal body and glass touchscreen mean it looks great in nearly any home. If we had to pick out something negative, it would be that the app and device don't respond 100% instantly when you issue a command, but even that's a minor issue. Specifications Integrations: Alexa, Google, HomeKit, SmartThings

Alexa, Google, HomeKit, SmartThings Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi

Dual-band Wi-Fi C-Wire or adapter required: Yes Pros Integrated Alexa access

Extensive programming and control options

Top-of-the-line room sensors Cons Relatively expensive

Amazon Certified for Humans They don't get any simpler than the Amazon Smart Plug. Pop it into a wall outlet, connect to it using the Alexa app, and you're ready to turn a traditional "dumb" electronic device into a modern smart home appliance. There are some limitations, of course, such as its inability to press your coffee maker's brew button on its own, but there's a wide range of lamps, fans, and other appliances that it works great with. The only reason to consider a different smart plug is if you're dead-set on using IFTTT programming, as Amazon's doesn't support it. Specifications Integrations: Alexa

Alexa Hub Reqired: No

No Dedicated app required: No

No Built-in surge protection: None Pros As straightforward as smart products get Cons Not compatible with IFTTT

Ring Video Doorbell 4 The original Ring was the first mainstream consumer video doorbell, so it makes sense that the fourth-generation model boasts refined performance and a wide feature set. One such interesting feature is called preroll recording, which continuously captures the last few seconds of color video so when something does trip the camera's motion detector, you can store and watch the short period leading up to that event. It's also especially versatile thanks to a dual-band Wi-Fi radio that ensures a stable connection, plus the ability to run on a battery or your existing doorbell wiring. Its 1080p sensor captures crisp video, but it's also one of the doorbell's weaknesses. Since it's in a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio with a relatively narrow vertical field of view, you can't position it to pick up both the faces of visitors and packages delivered when you're not at home. Specifications Video Resolution: 1080p

1080p Field of View: 160 degrees horizontal, 84 degrees vertical

160 degrees horizontal, 84 degrees vertical Power Source: Wired or battery

Wired or battery Brand: Ring

Ring Hub Required: No

No Integrations: Alexa

Alexa Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi

Dual-band Wi-Fi Voice Compatibility: Alexa

Alexa App Compatibility: Ring, Alexa

Ring, Alexa Operating limits: -5°F to 120°F

-5°F to 120°F Measurements: 5.1 in. x 2.4 in x 1.1 in (128mm x 62mm x 28mm) Pros Always-on "preroll" color recording

Convenient quick reply visitor messages

Adjustable motion detection zones Cons Subpar vertical field of view

Subscription required for full functionality

WYZE Bulb Color This 4-pack of Wyze Bulbs can produce over 16 million colors in your choice of preprogrammed scenes. Engineered to mimic 75-watt incandescent bulbs, they'll appear much brighter than their 60-watt competitors. Like with most Wyze products, the app is a breeze to navigate. Plus, Wyze Smart Bulbs support IFTT programming for in-depth customization. These are some of the most dependable and longest-lasting color bulbs, but they may have trouble in spaces with congested wireless environments because they're limited to the 2.4-GHz band. Specifications Protocol: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

2.4GHz Wi-Fi Hub Required: No

No Multicolor Capable: Yes

Yes Voice Compatibility : Alexa, Google Assistant Pros Hub-free operation

Powerful automation and contingency support

Great value Cons No support for dynamic lighting effects

August 4th Generation After extensive refinement, the August 4th-Generation smart lock is one of the most functional and aesthetically pleasing. The previous version was a favorite, and the most recent update sees a smaller design with a now-integrated Wi-Fi bridge and increased overall functionality. Its geofencing, guest key, remote access, and door sensors all work simply and consistently, and there are no hidden fees to worry about like expensive hubs or subscription costs. It even works with a wide variety of deadbolts, so there's a decent chance you won't have to replace your current lock. All told, it's nearly impossible to find a downside to the August Smart Lock. The removable batteries don't last forever, but you can use rechargeable CR123 cells to cut long-term costs and electronics waste. Specifications Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, SmartThings

Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, SmartThings Keypad: No

No Hub Required: No Pros Integrated wireless connectivity

Dependable geofencing feature

Works with many existing deadbolts

Looks great on most doors Cons Battery life could be longer

Netatmo Weather Station A quick web search can deliver instant weather reports and forecasts — for the nearest commercial weather station, which could be miles away from your house. That may be technically local, but it's not always so helpful. Instead, the Netatmo Weather Station's base station and sensor sit inside and outside your home, collecting temperature, humidity, air quality data, and other information to provide the most accurate and up-to-date weather reports possible. You can receive real-time notifications of air quality issues or weather events, and, in many cases, the Netatmo is more reliable than the meteorologist on local TV. There is one issue to be aware of, though. Set-up can be a little fickle, as the process isn't perfectly documented, and you have to wade through multiple steps for each unit.

Eufy SoloCam L20 The Eufy SoloCam L20 garnered the Editor's Choice award in our roundup of the best outdoor security cameras and for good reason. While it's similar on paper to a handful of other models, the real-world implementation is hard to beat. The image clarity is on-par with higher resolution cameras, and the spotlight and infrared sensors work to deliver clear, crisp night vision no matter how dark it is outside. There are 8 gigabytes of internal storage, and the subscription gives you full access to cloud storage for a mere $3 per month. Add in its convenient setup process and battery power, and it's hard to find a better outdoor camera. Specifications Resolution: 1080p

1080p Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Alexa, Google

Alexa, Google Night Vision: Yes, color

Yes, color Power Source: Battery

Battery Hub Required: No Pros Color night vision

Bright spotlight

Onboard and cloud storage

Subscription doesn't cost much Cons It's not cheap

iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo The frustrating part of most robot vacuums is that you still have to get your hands dirty when emptying them frequently. The Roomba i3+ Evo eliminates that worry thanks to a high-capacity base station that you shouldn't have to empty for months. While it's not cheap, it's one of the most affordable models to offer a self-emptying function. Aside from that, it's excellent at navigating obstacles, can clean the entire floor or specific areas with a simple command, and is easy to schedule. You can also implement IFTTT contingencies, for example, programming it to start cleaning the moment your smart home detects you leaving the house. It even boasts a Dirt Detect mode that picks up on especially filthy areas and sends the vacuum into overdrive to ensure thorough cleaning. Pros Impressive room mapping

Empties itself into a high-capacity base

Automatically focuses on the dirtiest areas Cons No mopping ability

Gets loud sometimes

You might notice that we've selected a pair of Eufy security cameras, the SoloCam L20 outdoor and P24 indoor models, over any of the other high-end brands. While it wasn't always the case, Eufy smart home electronics offer some of the best value you can find today. The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is another excellent security-focused device worth considering, and it's as easy to use and dependable as any of Ring's other offerings.

We highly recommend Philips Hue smart lighting if you can afford the investment, as it's widely praised as the most versatile smart bulb system. If you don't want to spend nearly that much, the Wyze Bulb 4-pack is an affordable yet worthwhile choice. Make sure to get the Wi-Fi version, though, as Bluetooth smart bulbs tend to suffer from connectivity issues.

If you're just starting to assemble your favorite smart home products, a smart lock should be one of your first purchases. The 4th-generation August smart lock is far and away the best-looking, and, in fact, you could barely tell that it's an advanced piece of electronics if you weren't aware at first. It offers just about the widest feature set and responds quickly and consistently to Alexa commands.

Another vital category for new smart home installations is smart plugs. The straightforward Amazon Smart Plug is the simplest and most affordable option, and requires nothing more than plugging in and pairing with your Echo to get working. To enhance multiple dumb electronics, though, the Kasa HS300 smart strip is an easy choice. Each of its six AC outlets supports IFTTT programming and voice control, and they're all wired to 1,710 joules of surge protection.

Finally, we included some novel but nice-to-have electronics that can make life much easier and more pleasant. The iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo is one of the best midrange robotic vacuums, with advanced mapping and a high-capacity base station. Then there's the Netatmo Weather Station, which displays real-time environmental data inside and outside your home, including temperature, air quality, and humidity.

Many of these products see frequent sales already, but the deals will be heating up even more during Amazon Prime Day as hundreds of smart home products get discounted amid the summer shopping holiday.