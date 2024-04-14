Now that Google Podcast has officially shut down and migrated to the YouTube Music app, you might be wondering if there are any other viable alternatives that actually provide the fundamentals. The short answer is yes. There are plenty of alternatives, and while many users have moved over to cross-platform services like Spotify and YouTube Music, both lack essential features that make them a no-go for many podcast aficionados.

Spotify would've been my go-to recommendation. However, given that the company still doesn't include the plain essentials, it's hard to justify it on this list. Most notably, the Spotify app lacks features like the ability to show seasons and has a confusing and non-user-friendly user interface, just to name a few.

Related 8 best podcast apps on Android in 2024 Our selection to listen to the news, captivating stories, or to learn something new

1 Pocket Casts

The top choice for many podcast listeners

Close

Pocket Casts is loved by millions of users, and it’s easy to see why. It has an intuitive user interface, and most importantly, it’s free — sort of. The user interface makes it easy to use and search for your favorite podcasts, and it includes all the essential features and more by default. Episodes can easily be organized by season and downloaded manually and even automatically.

Pocket Casts offers speed controls, the ability to trim silence, a volume booster, and like most apps, the option to set a sleep timer. The only downside of the app is that you’ll have to pay a modest $1 / month to get 10GB of cloud storage, and, most importantly, the option to use the desktop and web apps. The subscription will also provide you access to themes, and a few additional features that could make it an ideal alternative that could support the developers.

2 Audible

There's more than audiobooks on the service

Close

Audible might not be the first choice for many users, as many people associate the service with audiobooks. However, the Amazon-owned service has been pushing podcasts more in recent years, making it a viable alternative to YouTube Podcasts. The service even has a few exclusive shows that are only available on this platform, and it’s a perfectly suitable alternative.

If you’re already an Audible user, you’ll get access to thousands of Podcast channels and even more episodes. The app lets you fast-forward and go back 30 seconds, change the speed, set a timer, and bookmark, and it even has a dedicated car mode — which provides a larger user interface, ideal when traveling or commuting. It does require an Audible Plus subscription, which will also enable you to listen to audiobooks, making it an excellent alternative for avid listeners.

3 Castbox

Free and ad supported, if you're into that

Close

Castbox might not have the same intuitive interface as the likes of Pocket Casts, it’s simple simple enough to understand and navigate. The free version is supported by ads, still, it has all the fundamentals you might want. Users can also comment and interact with each other, creating a unique community for their favorite channels.

The free version allows you to follow 100 podcasts, which is plenty for most people. The paid version costs $5 / month and enables you to follow an unlimited number of podcast channels, removes ads, and even provides more personalized content. It’s one of the most feature-packed podcast services out there, and while it might cost more than other services, it offers even more features tailored towards power users.

4 Podcast Addict

An oldie but a goodie