Summary AI tools like Microsoft OneNote with Copilot can structure notes effectively.

Notion is a feature-rich note-taking app that offers AI tools to improve drafts.

AI tools like Fellow and Otter.ai are useful for automating meeting notes and transcriptions.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has many tools in its arsenal that impact productivity. We can use AI to fact-check our work, find inspirational resources, and format and clean up notes. Productive devices today are influenced by AI, such as the top Chromebooks that use Google's Chromebook Plus program. No matter the source, AI supports us with our everyday work while allowing businesses to speed up daily workflows.

AI has a ways to go before it is fully accurate. You need to check the results when using these tools. If you're selecting AI tools to audit confidential meetings or automate project outlines, be aware of the legal implications it can have, especially when working with sensitive material. If you plan to use AI note-taking tools for purposes other than personal use, assess the risks and obtain consent.

1 Microsoft OneNote With Copilot

Fantastic tool for structuring notes

Price ✅ Copilot Pro ($20 per user per month) Free trial ✅ Yes Android app ✅ Yes (limited only) ChromeOS support ✅ Yes

Microsoft OneNote with Copilot is reliable when it comes to supercharging your productivity. It is a customizable AI-powered chatbot created by Microsoft using OpenAI technologies. Copilot summarizes your notes in an easy-to-read and shared format while offering services like making to-do lists and action plans. You can chat with Copilot on the web or inside the OneNote app to generate new ideas or find topics for a new project.

When you need inspiration (especially on an unfamiliar topic), Microsoft Copilot can point you in the right direction through conversation. On the web, Copilot allows you to choose a conversation style between More Creative, More Balanced, and More Precised to suit its answer to your content. You can then add these responses to the OneNote app.

You can access Copilot if you own a version of Windows 11 and have Microsoft 365. However, integrating Copilot with OneNote for note-taking requires a paid license. Otherwise, you'll settle for Copilot's free features (limited to creating summaries and to-do lists).

Microsoft Copilot

2 Notion

Feature-rich AI note-taking tool and app

Price ✅ Free, Plus ($10 per month or $96 per year), Business ($18 per month or $180 per year) Free trial ✅ Yes Android app ✅ Yes ChromeOS support ✅ Yes

Notion is another excellent note-taking app that boosts productivity. It is commonly used in the software industry to manage databases and project collaboration. Still, it has exceptional capabilities as a general note-taking app.

Notion's AI tools summarize content and improve your draft with grammar, style, and spell-checking while suggesting ideas. You can manage to-do lists, objectives, and key results (OKRs), tag members, assign tasks and deadlines, draft documents and wikis, brainstorm ideas, and generate creative text formats.

You can add Notion AI to any plan (including the free plan). Purchasing the AI allows everyone in the workspace to use the features except guests. For monthly billings, Notion AI costs $10 per month per member (or annually billed if you pay for yearly plans). Notion also offers complimentary AI responses to sample the AI before buying the add-on.

Notion

3 Fellow

A great AI tool for meetings

Price ✅ Free, Pro ($7 per user per month), Business ($10 per user per month), Enterprise (contact for pricing) Free trial ✅ Yes (Pro plan only) Android app ✅ Yes ChromeOS support ✅ Yes

Fellow's AI is a powerful meeting assistant. It automates the transcription of meeting notes and records them, including smart summaries with action items and keynotes (highlights decisions made) based on the transcription material.

Fellow can also be used to create agendas and show relevant talking points, so you won't go into meetings underprepared. You can integrate the AI into calendar and video conferencing apps to create Fellow meetings. The Fellow AI offers prompts and topic suggestions for these scheduled sessions. In addition to meeting set-ups, the calendar integration tool adds services such as posting a meeting summary and assigning action items after the scheduled meeting.

The Android app leaves much to be desired. If you're trying Fellow, use the web version.

Fellow