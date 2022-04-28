Time to brush off the winter dust and welcome the spring with a new set of skills

Spring is in the air! The sweet aroma of freshly bloomed flowers fills the air. Everything is flourishing around us, and it's the perfect time for self-growth. While there's no shortage of MOOCs and online courses, the pandemic has pushed the classroom into the electronic domain. Looking to lean something new? Here's a few of our favorite online courses for May 2022.

University of Michigan — Python for Everybody

Course Dates: Open enrollment through May

Cost: Limited tiral / $49 per month for certificate and specialization

Python for Everybody is one of Coursera's specialization sequences, that's perfect for people who want to learn to code without attending expensive bootcamps. The University of Michigan course sequence includes: lectures, hands-on projects, and a certificate of completion. Charles Severance, Clinical Professor of the University of Michigan, teaches the course. Severance has significant research experience and is the author of "Python for Everybody."

The specialization (including receipt of the certificate) takes about eight months to complete if you spend three hours a week on the assignments. The specialization includes five courses: Getting started with Python, Python Data Structures, Using Python to Access Web Data, Using Databases with Python, and a Capstone project. You can review the course materials for free, but you'll have to pay $49 a month if you wish to enroll and receive a certificate of completion.

Yale University — The Science of Well-Being

Course Dates: Open enrollment through May

Cost: Limited trial / $49 a month

Yoga and wellbeing

Yale University partnered with Coursera to offer its Science of Well-Being course. This program offers a unique perspective on prioritizing your happiness and readjust your habits to incorporate healthier ones! The program is led by Laurie Santos, Professor of Psychology and Head of Silliman Residential College at Yale University.

The Science of Well-Being arms people with tools become more self aware and to actively participate in their wellness. The skills you're likely to gain (or hone, depending on experience) include: rewiring the brain toward happiness, learning to identify and mitigate biases, and gaining self-awareness.

Johns Hopkins University — Psychological First Aid

Course Dates: Open enrollment through May

Cost: Limited trial / $49 a month

As we continue to see the shift in importance of mental health and work/life balance, there is more of a need to understand the basics of psychology and how to incorporate different self-care routines into our daily lives.

One of the main principles used Psychological First Aid is the RAPID model: Reflective listening, Assessment of needs, Prioritization, Intervention, and Disposition — we could all use a little more practice in each of these categories. The course is led by George S. Everly, PhD of Johns Hopkins University's Center for Public Health Preparedness.

This is a relatively short course, and you could easily finish it within Coursera's seven-day trial period. If you'd like to take your time with the material, you can enroll in the course for $49 a month. Enrollment is open throughout May.

Barnard College — Economics of Money and Banking

Course Dates: Open enrollment through May

Cost: Limited trial / $49 a month

Call us nerds, but we find Economics to be a fascinating topic. What prompted the financial crisis in 2007-2009, and how can we avoid a repeat? What's the Fed's role national and international payment settlements? Will bitcoin and other virtual currencies effect global trade?

We don't know the answer to any of these questions since we haven't enrolled in the course yet, but Perry Mehrling, Professor of International Political Economy at Boston University, is sure to have the answers. Originally taught at Barnard College, Economics of Money and Banking is presented and sponsored by the The Institute for New Economic Thinking.

The course has an open-enrollment schedule, and it is available throughout May. You can audit the course for free, but you'll need to pay Coursera's monthly fee if you want access to all the class materials.

Primed and excited to learn something new? Effective time management is essenial for long-term success—especially when you add something challenging to the mix. A solid to-do list or task management app can help you reach your goals, and block out time for self-enrichment.

