- 9.50/10 1. Editors choice: Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021)
- 9.25/10 2. Premium pick: Acer Chromebook Spin 714
- 8.50/10 3. Best value: Acer Chromebook Spin 311
- 8.75/10 4. Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T)
- 8.50/10 5. Acer Chromebook 314
- 8.25/10 6. Acer Chromebook 315
- 8.00/10 7. Acer Chromebook 317
- 8.50/10 8. Acer Chromebook 311
They might not have a market share as dominant as that of Windows-based laptops and MacBooks, but there's no denying that Chromebooks have steadily risen in popularity over the past few years. From students to professionals, they are preferred by millions of users for their day-to-day computing needs.
While the best Chromebooks in the market include products from almost all major brands, we suggest taking a closer look at Acer's offerings. From entry-level notebook PCs to premium convertibles, here are some of the best Acer Chromebooks currently available.
1. Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021)
When it launched in 2021, Acer's Chromebook Spin 713 left us thoroughly impressed with its powerhouse performance and overall versatility. Fast-forward to 2022, and it continues to be an excellent total package we can recommend to just about everyone.
Featuring a 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, the Spin 713 works equally well for multimedia consumption and multitasking. The 2-in-1 is powered by Intel's 11th generation Core i5 CPU and comes with 8GB of RAM, a combination capable of handling demanding workflows with little to no effort. You also get 256GB of superfast NVMe storage for all your files and applications. And while that 720p webcam isn't the greatest thing out there, it's more than adequate for video calls.
Acer Chromebook Spin 713 doesn't skimp on wireless connectivity and I/O options either, with everything from Wi-Fi 802.11ax to USB-C (complete with Thunderbolt 4 support) included in the mix. Weighing around 3.20 pounds, it's a modest-looking but well-built machine with an all-aluminum body. As far as battery life is concerned, the Spin 713 can easily last up to seven hours on a full charge with moderate use.
- Storage: 256GB SSD
- CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7
- Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X
- Battery: 56Wh, Up to 10 hours of rated use, 45W fast-charging support via USB-C
- Ports: 2x USB-C (with Thunderbolt 4), HDMI, USB-A 3.0, 3.5mm combo audio, microSD card slot
- Camera: 720p front webcam
- Display (Size, Resolution): 13.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (2256x1504 pixels resolution), 3:2 aspect ratio
- Weight: 1.45 kg
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029
- Form: 2-in-1 convertible
- Dimension: 299.7 x 236.2 x 17.0 mm
- Network: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2
- Speakers: 2x downward-firing stereo speakers
- Price: $700
- Model: CP713-3W-5102
- USI Compatibility: Yes
2. Acer Chromebook Spin 714
Improving upon its already-impressive predecessor even further, Acer's brand-new Chromebook Spin 714 is a top-of-the-line convertible that's every bit worth its high asking price. In fact, it might just end up being the best Chromebook this year.
Under the hood, the Spin 714 features Intel's newest 12th generation Core i5 processor and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Combine that with 256GB of high-speed storage, and you've got a machine that can handle everything you throw at it without breaking a sweat. The display has been enlarged, too; it's now a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen panel that sports a 16:10 aspect ratio and full coverage of the sRGB color gamut, thus making it ideal for productivity-oriented tasks. You also get a 1080p webcam with a dual-microphone array.
For wireless connectivity and I/O, Acer Chromebook Spin 714 comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, as well as HDMI, USB-C (with Thunderbolt 4 support), and USB-A ports. Then there's the integrated USI stylus, which can be used for four hours after being charged for a mere fifteen minutes. The Spin 714 adheres to military-grade durability standards and is rated for up to ten hours of use with the battery fully charged.
- Storage: 256GB SSD
- CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U
- Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X
- Battery: Up to 10 hours of rated use, fast charging support via USB-C
- Ports: 2x USB-C (with Thunderbolt 4), HDMI, USB-A 3.2, 3.5mm combo audio
- Camera: 1080p front webcam
- Display (Size, Resolution): 14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1200 pixels resolution), 16:10 aspect ratio
- Weight: 1.40 kg
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2030
- Form: 2-in-1 convertible
- Dimension: 312.4 x 223.5 x 18.0 mm
- Network: Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2
- Speakers: 2x upward-firing stereo speakers
- Price: $599
- Model: CP714-1WN-53M9
- USI Compatibility: Yes, with integrated quick-charging USI stylus
3. Acer Chromebook Spin 311
While it certainly isn't as cutting-edge as some other entries on this list, Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 is a well-rounded and reasonably priced device that offers a lot of value for your money.
The 11.6-inch touchscreen display of the Spin 311 comes with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio, and the IPS LCD panel works quite well for everyday tasks such as web browsing. Powering the 2-in-1 is MediaTek's octa-core MT8183 SoC with 4GB of RAM; even though the 64GB eMMC storage is nowhere close to an SSD in terms of speed, it gets the job done sans any issues. The low-profile keyboard also makes for a comfortable typing experience, having concave keys with a travel distance of 1.6 mm.
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 includes Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless connectivity, as well as USB-A and USB-C (with charging and DisplayPort capabilities) ports. You also get a 720p webcam with HDR support, and the power-efficient hardware of the Spin 311 makes it easy to get up to fifteen hours of use on a full charge.
- Storage: 64GB eMMC Flash
- CPU: MediaTek MT8183 SoC
- Memory: 4GB LPDDR4X
- Battery: 4670mAh, Up to 15 hours of rated use
- Ports: USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-A 2.0, 3.5mm combo audio
- Camera: 720p front webcam with HDR
- Display (Size, Resolution): 11.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1366x768 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio
- Weight: 1.20 kg
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2028
- Form: 2-in-1 convertible
- Dimension: 290.0 x 205.9 x 18.8 mm
- Network: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 4.2
- Speakers: 2x downward-firing stereo speakers
- Price: $300
- Model: CP-311-3H
- USI Compatibility: No
If you simply want a stylish and feature-packed everyday laptop that can last through a whole day on just one full charge, look no further than Acer's Chromebook 514. Lightweight yet durable, it comes with an aluminum top cover that looks great and offers increased impact protection.
Powered by MediaTek's Kompanio 828 processor, the Chromebook 514 features 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM for hassle-free multitasking. You also get 64GB of eMMC storage, which is decent enough for casual use. The 14-inch Full HD touchscreen has a 16:9 aspect ratio, and the narrow bezels on the sides help in reducing the device's overall footprint. The display's anti-glare coating makes for a comfortable viewing experience, and the backlit keyboard lets you work even in dimly lit settings. The audio quality is also fantastic, thanks to the two upward-firing speakers.
Acer Chromebook 514 includes everything from Wi-Fi 6 to USB-C (with DisplayPort and charging support) for I/O and connectivity, but no HDMI port. Despite weighing just 2.87 pounds, it still packs in a 3-cell battery that can be charged up to 50 percent in just half an hour. Other goodies include a 720p webcam and a Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad.
- Storage: 64GB eMMC Flash
- CPU: MediaTek Kompanio 828 SoC
- Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4X
- Battery: Up to 15 hours of rated use, 65W fast-charging support
- Ports: 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, USB-A 3.0, 3.5mm combo audio
- Camera: 720p front webcam
- Display (Size, Resolution): 14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1080 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio
- Weight: 1.30 kg
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029
- Form: Clamshell
- Dimension: 322.5 x 226.0 x 16.7 mm
- Network: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2
- Speakers: 2x upward-firing stereo speakers
- Price: $450
- Model: CB514-2HT-K0FZ
- USI Compatibility: No
5. Acer Chromebook 314
Arguably one of the best Chrome OS-based laptops available, Acer's Chromebook 314 is a mid-range device that covers all the basics. Apart from that, it also packs in some nifty extras.
The display on the Chromebook 314 is a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen that has a 16:9 aspect ratio, and it comes with an anti-glare coating for better visibility even in bright conditions. As far as basic hardware specs go, you have Intel's Pentium Silver N6000 CPU working alongside 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. This essentially means that the laptop can easily handle casual workflows and even some multitasking, as long as you keep your expectations within reason. The environmentally-friendly touchpad is made of ocean-bound plastic materials and features a glass-like tactile texture.
Wireless connectivity is handled using Wi-Fi 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-A and USB-C (with charging and DisplayPort support) ports. Acer Chromebook 314 even comes with a microSD card reader for added convenience. The June 2029 Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date means that the device will be supported for years to come.
- Storage: 64GB eMMC Flash
- CPU: Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X
- Battery: Up to 10 hours of rated use, 45W charging support
- Ports: 2x USB-C 3.2 (one Gen 1 and one Gen 2), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm combo audio, microSD card slot
- Camera: 720p front webcam with HDR
- Display (Size, Resolution): 14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1080 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio
- Weight: 1.45 kg
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029
- Form: Clamshell
- Dimension: 327.6 x 226.0 x 20.0 mm
- Network: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0
- Speakers: 2x upward-firing stereo speakers
- Price: $454
- Model: CB314-3HT-P6QW
- USI Compatibility: No
6. Acer Chromebook 315
As its name would have you believe, Acer's Chromebook 315 is basically a slight upgrade over the Chromebook 314 discussed earlier in this list. And even though those upgrades aren't performance-related, they're still very likely to be key decision-making factors for you and many other prospective buyers.
The Chromebook 315 is powered by Intel's Pentium Silver N6000 CPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, making it well-suited to everyday computing tasks. This hardware is also capable of multitasking and media consumption, which is where the laptop's 15.6-inch Full HD panel really helps. Then there's the full-size keyboard, which includes a numeric keypad on the right, thus making the Chromebook 315 perfect for anyone whose workflow involves dealing with numerical data.
For I/O, Acer Chromebook 315 comes with two USB-A ports, two USB-C (with DisplayPort and charging functionalities) ports, a 3.5mm audio port, and a microSD card slot. Among other features are stereo speakers and a flare-reducing webcam. Weighing about 3.53 pounds, the laptop can be carried around anywhere with ease and even comes with a protective sleeve that lets you do just that in style.
- Storage: 64GB eMMC Flash
- CPU: Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X
- Battery: 4200mAh, Up to 10 hours of rated use
- Ports: 2x USB-C 3.2 (one Gen 1 and one Gen 2), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm combo audio, microSD card slot
- Camera: 720p front webcam with flare-reduction
- Display (Size, Resolution): 15.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1080 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio
- Weight: 1.60 kg
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029
- Form: Clamshell
- Dimension: 365.7 x 243.8 x 20.0 mm
- Network: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0
- Speakers: 2x stereo speakers
- Price: $440
- Model: CB315-4HT-P8PQ
- USI Compatibility: No
7. Acer Chromebook 317
Laptops are generally meant to be portable, but that's definitely not the case with Acer's Chromebook 317. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to call this thing a desktop replacement.
Driven by Intel's Pentium Silver N6000 processor, the Chromebook 317 comes with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. However, the laptop's biggest highlight (quite literally) is its huge 17.3-inch touchscreen display. Packing a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio, the anti-glare IPS LCD panel makes everything from binge-watching your favorite TV shows to split-screen multitasking a joy. The large touchpad and full-size backlit keyboard work well, but we still suggest checking out some of the best external mice and third-party keyboards if you plan on using the Chromebook 317 as a desktop alternative for your home.
Acer Chromebook 317 offers all standard wireless connectivity and I/O options such as Bluetooth 5.1, two USB-C (complete with charging and DisplayPort capabilities) ports, a 3.5mm audio port, as well as a microSD card slot. It weighs around 4.85 pounds and comes with an Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date of June 2029.
- Storage: 64GB eMMC Flash
- CPU: Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X
- Battery: Up to 10 hours of rated use, 45W fast-charging support via USB-C
- Ports: 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm combo audio, microSD card slot
- Camera: 720p front webcam
- Display (Size, Resolution): 17.3-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1080 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio
- Weight: 2.19 kg
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029
- Form: Clamshell
- Dimension: 401.3 x 267.2 x 22.6 mm
- Network: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1
- Speakers: 2x upward-firing stereo speakers
- Price: $499
- Model: CB317-1HT-P5PF
- USI Compatibility: No
8. Acer Chromebook 311
If there's one thing Acer's Chromebook 311 proves, it's that you can get a well-made and reliable Chrome OS-based machine even on a shoestring budget. For something that costs so little, it sure ticks a lot of boxes.
Weighing a mere 2.20 pounds, the Chromebook 311 is primarily aimed at students and users with very basic computing requirements. It comes with MediaTek's octa-core MT8183 SoC, as well as 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC flash storage. Granted, this isn't exactly top-tier hardware, but it's plenty capable for lightweight tasks such as web browsing and document creation. The laptop's 11.6-inch display features a resolution of 1366x768 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio, and the IPS LCD panel works well for tasks like multimedia streaming.
Acer Chromebook 311 has Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless connectivity, while I/O options include USB-C, USB-A, and 3.5mm audio ports. Other additions worth mentioning are a 720p webcam, stereo speakers, and a 4670mAh battery rated for up to 15 hours of use on a complete charge.
- Storage: 32GB eMMC Flash
- CPU: MediaTek MT8183 SoC
- Memory: 4GB LPDDR4X
- Battery: 4670mAh, Up to 15 hours of rated use
- Ports: USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, USB-A 2.0, 3.5mm combo audio
- Camera: 720p front webcam
- Display (Size, Resolution): 11.6-inch IPS LCD panel (1366x768 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio
- Weight: 0.99 kg
- Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2028
- Form: Clamshell
- Dimension: 289.5 x 205.7 x 18.7 mm
- Network: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 4.2
- Speakers: 2x stereo speakers
- Price: $170
- Model: CB311-11H-K3US
- USI Compatibility: No
No matter what your needs may be, Acer has a Chromebook for you
With features like tight integration with Google's services and the ability to run Android apps, Chromebooks work great for anyone who wants a reliable and easy-to-use general-purpose computer. Perhaps this is why nearly all popular PC manufacturers—including Acer—offer a wide range of these Chrome OS-powered laptops as part of their product portfolio.
It may no longer be the newest game in town, but the Chromebook Spin 713—our pick for the best Chromebook of 2021—continues to be a great overall machine even in 2022. Powered by an 11th-generation Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, it can easily handle even the most resource-intensive tasks. You also get good battery life and a plethora of connectivity and I/O options, all in a durable body.
On the other hand, go for the brand new Chromebook Spin 714 if you don't care much about the price and just want a flagship-grade machine. Being the successor to the Chromebook Spin 713, it comes with many upgrades and improvements, such as the latest 12th generation Intel Core i5 CPU. Apart from that, the slightly larger 14-inch touchscreen display sports a 16:10 aspect ratio and even supports a stylus that comes built right into the laptop.
Then there's the Chromebook 317, which is unlike any other Chrome OS-based laptop out there. While its modest hardware doesn't lend itself to demanding workflows, that massive 17.3-inch Full HD touchscreen panel is perfect for content consumption. The machine's size and heft also make it quite suitable as a desktop replacement.