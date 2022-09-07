They might not have a market share as dominant as that of Windows-based laptops and MacBooks, but there's no denying that Chromebooks have steadily risen in popularity over the past few years. From students to professionals, they are preferred by millions of users for their day-to-day computing needs.

While the best Chromebooks in the market include products from almost all major brands, we suggest taking a closer look at Acer's offerings. From entry-level notebook PCs to premium convertibles, here are some of the best Acer Chromebooks currently available.

Editors choice 1. Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021) 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon When it launched in 2021, Acer's Chromebook Spin 713 left us thoroughly impressed with its powerhouse performance and overall versatility. Fast-forward to 2022, and it continues to be an excellent total package we can recommend to just about everyone. Featuring a 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, the Spin 713 works equally well for multimedia consumption and multitasking. The 2-in-1 is powered by Intel's 11th generation Core i5 CPU and comes with 8GB of RAM, a combination capable of handling demanding workflows with little to no effort. You also get 256GB of superfast NVMe storage for all your files and applications. And while that 720p webcam isn't the greatest thing out there, it's more than adequate for video calls. Acer Chromebook Spin 713 doesn't skimp on wireless connectivity and I/O options either, with everything from Wi-Fi 802.11ax to USB-C (complete with Thunderbolt 4 support) included in the mix. Weighing around 3.20 pounds, it's a modest-looking but well-built machine with an all-aluminum body. As far as battery life is concerned, the Spin 713 can easily last up to seven hours on a full charge with moderate use. Read More Specifications Storage: 256GB SSD

256GB SSD CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7

11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X

8GB LPDDR4X Battery: 56Wh, Up to 10 hours of rated use, 45W fast-charging support via USB-C

56Wh, Up to 10 hours of rated use, 45W fast-charging support via USB-C Ports: 2x USB-C (with Thunderbolt 4), HDMI, USB-A 3.0, 3.5mm combo audio, microSD card slot

2x USB-C (with Thunderbolt 4), HDMI, USB-A 3.0, 3.5mm combo audio, microSD card slot Camera: 720p front webcam

720p front webcam Display (Size, Resolution): 13.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (2256x1504 pixels resolution), 3:2 aspect ratio

13.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (2256x1504 pixels resolution), 3:2 aspect ratio Weight: 1.45 kg

1.45 kg Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029

June 2029 Form: 2-in-1 convertible

2-in-1 convertible Dimension: 299.7 x 236.2 x 17.0 mm

299.7 x 236.2 x 17.0 mm Network: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2 Speakers: 2x downward-firing stereo speakers

2x downward-firing stereo speakers Price: $700

$700 Model: CP713-3W-5102

CP713-3W-5102 USI Compatibility: Yes Buy This Product Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021) Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 2. Acer Chromebook Spin 714 9.25 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Best Buy Improving upon its already-impressive predecessor even further, Acer's brand-new Chromebook Spin 714 is a top-of-the-line convertible that's every bit worth its high asking price. In fact, it might just end up being the best Chromebook this year. Under the hood, the Spin 714 features Intel's newest 12th generation Core i5 processor and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Combine that with 256GB of high-speed storage, and you've got a machine that can handle everything you throw at it without breaking a sweat. The display has been enlarged, too; it's now a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen panel that sports a 16:10 aspect ratio and full coverage of the sRGB color gamut, thus making it ideal for productivity-oriented tasks. You also get a 1080p webcam with a dual-microphone array. For wireless connectivity and I/O, Acer Chromebook Spin 714 comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, as well as HDMI, USB-C (with Thunderbolt 4 support), and USB-A ports. Then there's the integrated USI stylus, which can be used for four hours after being charged for a mere fifteen minutes. The Spin 714 adheres to military-grade durability standards and is rated for up to ten hours of use with the battery fully charged. Read More Specifications Storage: 256GB SSD

256GB SSD CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X

8GB LPDDR4X Battery: Up to 10 hours of rated use, fast charging support via USB-C

Up to 10 hours of rated use, fast charging support via USB-C Ports: 2x USB-C (with Thunderbolt 4), HDMI, USB-A 3.2, 3.5mm combo audio

2x USB-C (with Thunderbolt 4), HDMI, USB-A 3.2, 3.5mm combo audio Camera: 1080p front webcam

1080p front webcam Display (Size, Resolution): 14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1200 pixels resolution), 16:10 aspect ratio

14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1200 pixels resolution), 16:10 aspect ratio Weight: 1.40 kg

1.40 kg Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2030

June 2030 Form: 2-in-1 convertible

2-in-1 convertible Dimension: 312.4 x 223.5 x 18.0 mm

312.4 x 223.5 x 18.0 mm Network: Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2 Speakers: 2x upward-firing stereo speakers

2x upward-firing stereo speakers Price: $599

$599 Model: CP714-1WN-53M9

CP714-1WN-53M9 USI Compatibility: Yes, with integrated quick-charging USI stylus Buy This Product Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Shop at Best Buy

Best value 3. Acer Chromebook Spin 311 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon While it certainly isn't as cutting-edge as some other entries on this list, Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 is a well-rounded and reasonably priced device that offers a lot of value for your money. The 11.6-inch touchscreen display of the Spin 311 comes with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio, and the IPS LCD panel works quite well for everyday tasks such as web browsing. Powering the 2-in-1 is MediaTek's octa-core MT8183 SoC with 4GB of RAM; even though the 64GB eMMC storage is nowhere close to an SSD in terms of speed, it gets the job done sans any issues. The low-profile keyboard also makes for a comfortable typing experience, having concave keys with a travel distance of 1.6 mm. Acer Chromebook Spin 311 includes Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless connectivity, as well as USB-A and USB-C (with charging and DisplayPort capabilities) ports. You also get a 720p webcam with HDR support, and the power-efficient hardware of the Spin 311 makes it easy to get up to fifteen hours of use on a full charge. Read More Specifications Storage: 64GB eMMC Flash

64GB eMMC Flash CPU: MediaTek MT8183 SoC

MediaTek MT8183 SoC Memory: 4GB LPDDR4X

4GB LPDDR4X Battery: 4670mAh, Up to 15 hours of rated use

4670mAh, Up to 15 hours of rated use Ports: USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-A 2.0, 3.5mm combo audio

USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-A 2.0, 3.5mm combo audio Camera: 720p front webcam with HDR

720p front webcam with HDR Display (Size, Resolution): 11.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1366x768 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio

11.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1366x768 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio Weight: 1.20 kg

1.20 kg Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2028

June 2028 Form: 2-in-1 convertible

2-in-1 convertible Dimension: 290.0 x 205.9 x 18.8 mm

290.0 x 205.9 x 18.8 mm Network: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 4.2

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 4.2 Speakers: 2x downward-firing stereo speakers

2x downward-firing stereo speakers Price: $300

$300 Model: CP-311-3H

CP-311-3H USI Compatibility: No Buy This Product Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Shop at Amazon

4. Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T) 8.75 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you simply want a stylish and feature-packed everyday laptop that can last through a whole day on just one full charge, look no further than Acer's Chromebook 514. Lightweight yet durable, it comes with an aluminum top cover that looks great and offers increased impact protection. Powered by MediaTek's Kompanio 828 processor, the Chromebook 514 features 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM for hassle-free multitasking. You also get 64GB of eMMC storage, which is decent enough for casual use. The 14-inch Full HD touchscreen has a 16:9 aspect ratio, and the narrow bezels on the sides help in reducing the device's overall footprint. The display's anti-glare coating makes for a comfortable viewing experience, and the backlit keyboard lets you work even in dimly lit settings. The audio quality is also fantastic, thanks to the two upward-firing speakers. Acer Chromebook 514 includes everything from Wi-Fi 6 to USB-C (with DisplayPort and charging support) for I/O and connectivity, but no HDMI port. Despite weighing just 2.87 pounds, it still packs in a 3-cell battery that can be charged up to 50 percent in just half an hour. Other goodies include a 720p webcam and a Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad. Read More Specifications Storage: 64GB eMMC Flash

64GB eMMC Flash CPU: MediaTek Kompanio 828 SoC

MediaTek Kompanio 828 SoC Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4X

8 GB LPDDR4X Battery: Up to 15 hours of rated use, 65W fast-charging support

Up to 15 hours of rated use, 65W fast-charging support Ports: 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, USB-A 3.0, 3.5mm combo audio

2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, USB-A 3.0, 3.5mm combo audio Camera: 720p front webcam

720p front webcam Display (Size, Resolution): 14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1080 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio

14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1080 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio Weight: 1.30 kg

1.30 kg Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029

June 2029 Form: Clamshell

Clamshell Dimension: 322.5 x 226.0 x 16.7 mm

322.5 x 226.0 x 16.7 mm Network: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2 Speakers: 2x upward-firing stereo speakers

2x upward-firing stereo speakers Price: $450

$450 Model: CB514-2HT-K0FZ

CB514-2HT-K0FZ USI Compatibility: No Buy This Product Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T) Shop at Amazon

5. Acer Chromebook 314 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Arguably one of the best Chrome OS-based laptops available, Acer's Chromebook 314 is a mid-range device that covers all the basics. Apart from that, it also packs in some nifty extras. The display on the Chromebook 314 is a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen that has a 16:9 aspect ratio, and it comes with an anti-glare coating for better visibility even in bright conditions. As far as basic hardware specs go, you have Intel's Pentium Silver N6000 CPU working alongside 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. This essentially means that the laptop can easily handle casual workflows and even some multitasking, as long as you keep your expectations within reason. The environmentally-friendly touchpad is made of ocean-bound plastic materials and features a glass-like tactile texture. Wireless connectivity is handled using Wi-Fi 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-A and USB-C (with charging and DisplayPort support) ports. Acer Chromebook 314 even comes with a microSD card reader for added convenience. The June 2029 Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date means that the device will be supported for years to come. Read More Specifications Storage: 64GB eMMC Flash

64GB eMMC Flash CPU: Intel Pentium Silver N6000

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X

8GB LPDDR4X Battery: Up to 10 hours of rated use, 45W charging support

Up to 10 hours of rated use, 45W charging support Ports: 2x USB-C 3.2 (one Gen 1 and one Gen 2), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm combo audio, microSD card slot

2x USB-C 3.2 (one Gen 1 and one Gen 2), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm combo audio, microSD card slot Camera: 720p front webcam with HDR

720p front webcam with HDR Display (Size, Resolution): 14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1080 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio

14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1080 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio Weight: 1.45 kg

1.45 kg Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029

June 2029 Form: Clamshell

Clamshell Dimension: 327.6 x 226.0 x 20.0 mm

327.6 x 226.0 x 20.0 mm Network: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0 Speakers: 2x upward-firing stereo speakers

2x upward-firing stereo speakers Price: $454

$454 Model: CB314-3HT-P6QW

CB314-3HT-P6QW USI Compatibility: No Buy This Product Acer Chromebook 314 Shop at Amazon

6. Acer Chromebook 315 8.25 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon As its name would have you believe, Acer's Chromebook 315 is basically a slight upgrade over the Chromebook 314 discussed earlier in this list. And even though those upgrades aren't performance-related, they're still very likely to be key decision-making factors for you and many other prospective buyers. The Chromebook 315 is powered by Intel's Pentium Silver N6000 CPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, making it well-suited to everyday computing tasks. This hardware is also capable of multitasking and media consumption, which is where the laptop's 15.6-inch Full HD panel really helps. Then there's the full-size keyboard, which includes a numeric keypad on the right, thus making the Chromebook 315 perfect for anyone whose workflow involves dealing with numerical data. For I/O, Acer Chromebook 315 comes with two USB-A ports, two USB-C (with DisplayPort and charging functionalities) ports, a 3.5mm audio port, and a microSD card slot. Among other features are stereo speakers and a flare-reducing webcam. Weighing about 3.53 pounds, the laptop can be carried around anywhere with ease and even comes with a protective sleeve that lets you do just that in style. Read More Specifications Storage: 64GB eMMC Flash

64GB eMMC Flash CPU: Intel Pentium Silver N6000

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X

8GB LPDDR4X Battery: 4200mAh, Up to 10 hours of rated use

4200mAh, Up to 10 hours of rated use Ports: 2x USB-C 3.2 (one Gen 1 and one Gen 2), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm combo audio, microSD card slot

2x USB-C 3.2 (one Gen 1 and one Gen 2), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm combo audio, microSD card slot Camera: 720p front webcam with flare-reduction

720p front webcam with flare-reduction Display (Size, Resolution): 15.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1080 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio

15.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1080 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio Weight: 1.60 kg

1.60 kg Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029

June 2029 Form: Clamshell

Clamshell Dimension: 365.7 x 243.8 x 20.0 mm

365.7 x 243.8 x 20.0 mm Network: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0 Speakers: 2x stereo speakers

2x stereo speakers Price: $440

$440 Model: CB315-4HT-P8PQ

CB315-4HT-P8PQ USI Compatibility: No Buy This Product Acer Chromebook 315 Shop at Amazon

7. Acer Chromebook 317 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Best Buy Laptops are generally meant to be portable, but that's definitely not the case with Acer's Chromebook 317. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to call this thing a desktop replacement. Driven by Intel's Pentium Silver N6000 processor, the Chromebook 317 comes with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. However, the laptop's biggest highlight (quite literally) is its huge 17.3-inch touchscreen display. Packing a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio, the anti-glare IPS LCD panel makes everything from binge-watching your favorite TV shows to split-screen multitasking a joy. The large touchpad and full-size backlit keyboard work well, but we still suggest checking out some of the best external mice and third-party keyboards if you plan on using the Chromebook 317 as a desktop alternative for your home. Acer Chromebook 317 offers all standard wireless connectivity and I/O options such as Bluetooth 5.1, two USB-C (complete with charging and DisplayPort capabilities) ports, a 3.5mm audio port, as well as a microSD card slot. It weighs around 4.85 pounds and comes with an Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date of June 2029. Read More Specifications Storage: 64GB eMMC Flash

64GB eMMC Flash CPU: Intel Pentium Silver N6000

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X

8GB LPDDR4X Battery: Up to 10 hours of rated use, 45W fast-charging support via USB-C

Up to 10 hours of rated use, 45W fast-charging support via USB-C Ports: 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm combo audio, microSD card slot

2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm combo audio, microSD card slot Camera: 720p front webcam

720p front webcam Display (Size, Resolution): 17.3-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1080 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio

17.3-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1920x1080 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio Weight: 2.19 kg

2.19 kg Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2029

June 2029 Form: Clamshell

Clamshell Dimension: 401.3 x 267.2 x 22.6 mm

401.3 x 267.2 x 22.6 mm Network: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1 Speakers: 2x upward-firing stereo speakers

2x upward-firing stereo speakers Price: $499

$499 Model: CB317-1HT-P5PF

CB317-1HT-P5PF USI Compatibility: No Buy This Product Acer Chromebook 317 Shop at Best Buy

8. Acer Chromebook 311 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If there's one thing Acer's Chromebook 311 proves, it's that you can get a well-made and reliable Chrome OS-based machine even on a shoestring budget. For something that costs so little, it sure ticks a lot of boxes. Weighing a mere 2.20 pounds, the Chromebook 311 is primarily aimed at students and users with very basic computing requirements. It comes with MediaTek's octa-core MT8183 SoC, as well as 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC flash storage. Granted, this isn't exactly top-tier hardware, but it's plenty capable for lightweight tasks such as web browsing and document creation. The laptop's 11.6-inch display features a resolution of 1366x768 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio, and the IPS LCD panel works well for tasks like multimedia streaming. Acer Chromebook 311 has Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless connectivity, while I/O options include USB-C, USB-A, and 3.5mm audio ports. Other additions worth mentioning are a 720p webcam, stereo speakers, and a 4670mAh battery rated for up to 15 hours of use on a complete charge. Read More Specifications Storage: 32GB eMMC Flash

32GB eMMC Flash CPU: MediaTek MT8183 SoC

MediaTek MT8183 SoC Memory: 4GB LPDDR4X

4GB LPDDR4X Battery: 4670mAh, Up to 15 hours of rated use

4670mAh, Up to 15 hours of rated use Ports: USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, USB-A 2.0, 3.5mm combo audio

USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, USB-A 2.0, 3.5mm combo audio Camera: 720p front webcam

720p front webcam Display (Size, Resolution): 11.6-inch IPS LCD panel (1366x768 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio

11.6-inch IPS LCD panel (1366x768 pixels resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio Weight: 0.99 kg

0.99 kg Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2028

June 2028 Form: Clamshell

Clamshell Dimension: 289.5 x 205.7 x 18.7 mm

289.5 x 205.7 x 18.7 mm Network: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 4.2

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 4.2 Speakers: 2x stereo speakers

2x stereo speakers Price: $170

$170 Model: CB311-11H-K3US

CB311-11H-K3US USI Compatibility: No Buy This Product Acer Chromebook 311 Shop at Amazon

No matter what your needs may be, Acer has a Chromebook for you

With features like tight integration with Google's services and the ability to run Android apps, Chromebooks work great for anyone who wants a reliable and easy-to-use general-purpose computer. Perhaps this is why nearly all popular PC manufacturers—including Acer—offer a wide range of these Chrome OS-powered laptops as part of their product portfolio.

It may no longer be the newest game in town, but the Chromebook Spin 713—our pick for the best Chromebook of 2021—continues to be a great overall machine even in 2022. Powered by an 11th-generation Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, it can easily handle even the most resource-intensive tasks. You also get good battery life and a plethora of connectivity and I/O options, all in a durable body.

On the other hand, go for the brand new Chromebook Spin 714 if you don't care much about the price and just want a flagship-grade machine. Being the successor to the Chromebook Spin 713, it comes with many upgrades and improvements, such as the latest 12th generation Intel Core i5 CPU. Apart from that, the slightly larger 14-inch touchscreen display sports a 16:10 aspect ratio and even supports a stylus that comes built right into the laptop.

Then there's the Chromebook 317, which is unlike any other Chrome OS-based laptop out there. While its modest hardware doesn't lend itself to demanding workflows, that massive 17.3-inch Full HD touchscreen panel is perfect for content consumption. The machine's size and heft also make it quite suitable as a desktop replacement.