The best cases and sleeves for the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 can protect the compact laptop from daily use and abuse that eventually wears down the finish, not to mention from drops and other major shocks that can cause serious damage. The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 — in this case the CP311-3H model that is one of our picks for best Chromebooks — is affordable and lightweight, also making it perfect for younger children who want to learn the ways of ChromeOS. Before putting the laptop into their hands, a case or sleeve is always a good idea. We've collected a number of different options, ranging from sleek clip-on cases to larger folio-style carry cases for easier traveling. These are the best cases and sleeves for the Chromebook Spin 311.

Protect your Acer Chromebook Spin 311 with a case or sleeve

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-3H) is one of our favorite laptops when it comes to the best affordable Chromebooks, and it's one of the best Acer Chromebooks out there if you're looking to travel light. Its compact design and low price also make it a nice option for children learning ChromeOS. Even if you've picked up a Chromebook Spin 311 just to use around the house, adding some protection in the form of a sleeve or case is always a good idea.

Mosiso's 11.6-inch laptop sleeve will fit your Acer Spin 311 and offers water resistance, drop and shock protection, and some extra space for smaller accessories. The main compartment and side pocket zip up to keep your items in place, and there's a carrying handle on top for easier transportation. This sleeve is actually available in plenty of sizes, with many colors to go along.

If you don't mind spending a bit more and want a more professional look, the LiuShan 2-in-1 protective case might be the right choice. Your Spin 311 attaches to the inside of the fold-up case, where it stays even when in use. When it's time to go, all you have to do is close the case, attach the snaps at the top, and take off. The faux leather looks amazing and comes in a couple of colors to better suit your style.

And if you'd like a cheap case that's easy to walk around with, you can't beat the Amazon Basics laptop shoulder bag. It's super affordable, and it has a large padded pocket for your Chromebook, another pocket for accessories, a carrying handle on top, and a shoulder strap. Everything zips up tight, and there's even a pass-through luggage slot on the back. These are all great sleeves for your Chromebook, but you can always check out more of the best Chromebook sleeves if none are quite to your liking.