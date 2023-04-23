When it comes to your home, security is generally going to be a top priority. Video doorbells have made huge waves in the past, allowing users to intermittently check up on their homes while they're away at work or receive a notification if a package has been delivered.

Over time, these video doorbells and doorbell cameras have really stepped up their game, specifically with the well-known and loved Ring Video doorbell. As one of the best smart home security systems, their ecosystem has grown exponentially to include many smart security devices. Ranging from routers to bridges, and from sensors to charging devices, these are the best accessories for your Ring Video Doorbell.

Top Ring Video Doorbell accessories

Source: Ring Ring Alarm Pro Base Station Best overall Premium multi-use router and device bridge The Ring Alarm Pro Base Station is the center of your complete home security package. With a built-in Wi-Fi 6 router, you can connect all your Ring accessories and gadgets right to your own network with minimal effort. With speeds up to 900Mbps and an all-around coverage area of 1500 square feet, you can stay securely connected to your home and all your security devices, cameras, and video equipment. Pros Power backup up to 24 hours

Works as a smart home hub Cons Limited range for larger houses

Multiple apps makes for a less streamlined experience $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

The Ring Alarm Pro Base Station is a multi-use router and device bridge designed to not only act as a standalone Wi-Fi router, but also connect your Ring Video Doorbell to various other security devices inside and outside your home. As Ring has a large variety of security systems and devices, the need for a bridge to connect all these devices has become increasingly apparent. This base station also doubles as a smart home hub for Alexa, allowing you to control your devices with your voice and through the app.

While this base station is capable of controlling various security cameras and alarms at once, it is limited in terms of extra third-party devices such as lighting; for that, you will need the Ring Smart Lighting Bridge.

Source: Ring Ring Smart Lighting Bridge Editor's choice Smart and affordable connectivity The Ring Smart Lighting Bridge allows video doorbells, cameras, smart lights, and even select Alexa-enabled devices to communicate with each other under one solid connection. Only one Ring bridge is supported per household, but with the ability to add up to 50 Ring smart lighting devices, sensors, and other compatible gadgets, one bridge should be more than enough for all your devices. Pros Connect up to 50 Ring compatible devices

Works with Alexa Cons Only one bridge per household

Requires constant plugged-in power $50 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy

Working alongside the Ring Alarm Pro Base Station or as a standalone device, the Ring Smart Lighting Bridge is exactly what you need to control all of your smart lights, motion detectors, and extra devices. While your standard Ring Video Doorbell can connect to one smart light and sensor, if you have more than one device, you will need the bridge for added connectivity.

The Smart Lighting Bridge can connect up to 50 devices together to work seamlessly in unison. From the moment your motion sensor detects movement, your smart lights can be triggered to turn on, your video doorbell can automatically begin recording, and you can receive notifications right to your phone, all under one streamlined connection.

Source: First Alert First Alert Smoke and CO Alarm Best value Fire protection and prevention Certified to work with your Ring ecosystem, the First Alert Smoke and CO Alarm is your first line of defense in protecting and preventing fires within your home. With advanced built-in sensors, you'll receive fewer false alarms and more alerts about what matters. This top safety device connects directly through your Ring Alarm Pro Base Station or any Z-Wave-certified devices enabled with the First Alert protocol to keep yourself, your home, and your family covered at all times. Pros Separate smoke and CO detection alerts

Reduction in false alarms Cons Not universally compatible with all smart home systems

Batteries require more regular replacement $47 at Amazon

While a handful of smart smoke and CO detectors are on the market today, Rings' own dedicated safety detection device is here to ease your mind by monitoring your house while you're away. Since it's battery-operated and completely wireless, you can mount it anywhere within your home and forget about it. The loud 85-decibel alarm is loud enough to alert even the heaviest of sleepers in your home, and with the advanced built-in sensors, you won't be woken up by many false alarms.

The First Alert Smoke and CO alarm works with your Ring Alarm Pro Base Station to provide you with real-time alerts directly to your device, so you're never left guessing if your home is okay or not.

Source: Ecolink Ecolink Tilt Sensor Plus Extended home security Protection for your valuable assets The Ecolink Tilt Sensor Plus extends your Ring ecosystem to your garage and allows you to not only keep an eye on your most valuable assets but also allows you to monitor usage and access while you're away from home. With wider compatibility, you can also connect this garage door sensor to more smart home systems, including Samsung SmartThings and other Z-Wave protocol devices. $42 at Amazon

Adding to your already existing smart home security system, the Ecolink Tilt Sensor Plus provides you with a piece of mind you never realized you needed. For example, sometimes, being in a rush means running out of the house and forgetting to lock the door behind you — which isn't a big deal if you have a smart lock to take care of that problem for you. However, other times it can mean accidentally forgetting to close your garage door, which houses all your valuable possessions, and you might not have a failsafe for this mishap.

The ability to monitor the status of your garage door takes all the guessing out of a potentially expensive invasion. Although you may receive the odd false alarm alert, it's always better to be safe than sorry.

Source: Ring Ring Solar Panel Continuous charging Power when you need it This small but powerful solar panel is essential to your Ring smart home setup — especially if you have a handful of battery-operated devices. Taking the painstaking recharge times and money spent replacing batteries out of the equation, the Ring Solar Panel can fully recharge within just three to four hours of sun exposure. The included toolkit and cables make setting up a breeze. Pros Weather-resistant

Easy installation Cons Power output limited

Limited mounting options $50 at Amazon

One of the more straightforward accessories for your smart home collection is the Ring Solar Panel. Starting in the $50 price range, this solar panel only requires three to four hours of sunlight exposure to keep your Ring Video Doorbell charged all day and all night. Designed to withstand the outdoor elements, the Ring Solar Panel should last as long as you need it to.

While the power output may be low with the 2.4W option, you can opt for the 5W panel — which does come at a higher price tag — but may give you the output you need to maintain a charge for your Ring Video Doorbell.

Source: Amazon Uncle Squirrel Solar Panel Flexible mounting Reliable power for security Having your Ring Video Doorbell turned on to record or watch over your house is only half the battle, but if it's not staying charged well, then you're not getting the most out of your smart home security. The Uncle Squirrel Solar Panel provides enough power, and plenty of mounting options, so you no longer have to worry about a dead video doorbell again. Pros 3.5W of power

Longer mounting cable Cons Only one size available

HDR function can drain battery $33 at Amazon

The Uncle Squirrel Solar Panel beats the Ring Solar Panel on almost every level. Starting with the price tag, you're paying nearly half the price for what seems to be a more powerful panel with slightly more range. In addition, the 3.5W charger is enough to confidently keep your Ring Video Doorbell charging all day and lasting all night, so you never have to worry about a dead feed again.

You'll also find the Uncle Squirrel Solar Panel is incredibly easy to install. An adjustable 180° mounting bracket gives you more freedom and flexibility to find that perfect spot hitting the sun all day long.

Source: Ring Ring Chime Pro Premium pick All-in-one doorbell chime solution While your Ring Video Doorbell can send you alerts and notifications right to your smartphone or another device, sometimes it's nice to also have a dedicated chime for inside your home. Not only does the Ring Chime Pro offer a handful of customizable chimes and tones with adjustable volume options, but this compact device also doubles as a nightlight and a Wi-Fi range extender. Pros Wi-Fi signal booster up to 2000 square feet

Customizable chimes, tones, and volume Cons Works only with Ring specific products

Chime can seem quiet even on high $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

The Ring Chime Pro is an all-in-one chime device working alongside your Ring Video Doorbell to alert you when someone is outside your home. However, that's not the only purpose of this chime device. With dual-band connectivity, you can extend your Wi-Fi signal up to 2000 square feet, eliminating dead spots and boosting your network to all other Ring-compatible devices.

Set up is minimal and effortless; with only the need to plug into a standard outlet and connect to your existing Wi-Fi, you'll be ready to go in minutes. The Ring Chime Pro is the ultimate doorbell chime package for your Ring Video Doorbell.

Source: OhmKat OhmKat Universal Doorbell Chime Universal compatibility Wireless and universal chime Completely wireless and universally compatible, the OhmKat Universal Doorbell Chime is designed to work with a large selection of smart doorbell devices, including Arlo, Blink, Wyze, Nest, and, most importantly, the Ring Video Doorbell. This exclusive patented design allows you to introduce third-party accessories to your already pre-existing smart home security system. Pros Easy install with split connection

Pair unlimited OhmKat chimes together Cons Not compatible with wireless video doorbells

Exclusive to OhmKat power supplies $35 at Amazon

The OhmKat Universal Doorbell Chime may not be as fully loaded as its Ring Chime competitor, but it does have something no other chime has: it's the first and only wireless universal doorbell chime. With an all-exclusive patented design, the split connection lets you seamlessly connect any video doorbell device to this chime. However, it is important to note that only wired doorbell devices can be connected, as a split connection is required to work with this chime.

Once your OhmKat Universal Doorbell Chime is installed and ready to go, you'll be able to choose from 37 different pre-set tones. You can also pair as many OhmKat chimes to a single video doorbell as you like for added range.

Source: Amazon Kimilar Anti-Theft Video Doorbell Mount Tamper-proof protection Prevent unwanted theft and interference While the main purpose of a Ring Video Doorbell system is to watch over your home and protect it from harm, devices such as these can also become desirable targets for thieves and vandals. Top professionals design the Kimilar Anti-Theft Video Doorbell Mount for maximum security to reduce unwanted tampering and interference. This mount is compatible with all Ring Video Doorbell models for added versatility. Pros No holes or drilling required

Easy installation Cons Not compatible with other video doorbells

Only works with inward opening doors $22 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is only useful if it remains in place, untouched by potential bandits. That is where the Kimilar Anti-Theft Video Doorbell Mount comes in with ultimate protection for your home's most important security piece. This mount is so easy to install and requires no screws or drilling. You simply slide your doorbell device into the shell and close up the back cover, fixing it with a small screw. Assembly only takes a few minutes, and you're good to go.

The Kimilar Anti-Theft Video Doorbell Mount is specifically designed for inward swinging doors due to the locking component on the inside. This security mount works best on flat edge doors with a thickness between 0.6" and 2.3".

Building your Ring ecosystem

While the Ring Video Doorbell is a great piece of smart home technology, it only just scratches the surface of the entire Ring smart home ecosystem. So, if you're looking to build onto your existing Ring Video Doorbell, you might want to consider adding a couple of accessories first. Starting with the Ring Alarm Pro Base Station — the brain of the operation — this small but mighty base acts as a standalone Wi-Fi router for all things wireless within your home. This base station bridges the connection between your video doorbell and other security systems and devices and doubles as an Alexa smart hub for all things voice-activated.

Once you have a strong base network for your video doorbell and additional security devices, you're going to need a system for additional security and smart lights. So, the Ring Smart Lighting Bridge is the next crucial piece to build up your Ring ecosystem to include extra lights, cameras, and other Alexa-compatible devices. You can connect up to 50 Ring-compatible devices at one time, and while only one bridge can be used per household, the limit of devices should be more than enough to build your Ring ecosystem.

With the Ring Alarm Pro Base Station and the Ring Smart Lighting Bridge, you'll have more than enough smart connective technology to create a truly one-of-a-kind Ring user experience. With the barriers and limits out of the way, you can now begin to look at all the other accessories you can include within your Ring ecosystem. For example, the First Alert Smoke and CO Alarm can give you peace of mind while you're away from home with real-time alerts at the first sign of danger. And the Ecolink Tilt Sensor Plus monitors your most valuable possessions, reminding you when you left the garage door open. While the additional solar panels keep your video doorbells charged and the chimes sound distinct, your Ring ecosystem runs strong.