We've rounded up the best accessibility features on iOS to see how Android stacks up

It's hard to imagine life without a smartphone. It's also difficult to imagine using this tech without accessibility features while bouncing around the best Android apps. If you own any of the latest Android smartphones, or an iPhone, chances are that you're also taking advantage of the device's built-in accessibility features.

Some of these features focus on security, while most aim to make your interaction with a device simpler. From relatively simple adjustments, like changing the font, to improving contrast for better viewing, they often prove imperative in defining the user experience.

Sadly, in May 2022, Google made accessibility features less accessible to third parties. It's worth taking a look if things are better on the iOS side to see how Android stacks up.

As tends to be the case with modern tech, certain features provide more value than others. Hence, we've curated a list of the best accessibility features on iOS and compared them to similar features on Android.

1 AssistiveTouch

Apple's AssistiveTouch accessibility feature is an iOS equivalent to Android's Switch Access feature. In essence, it's a useful feature for anyone who, for whatever reason, finds using the device's touchscreen or physical buttons problematic. These include, but are not limited to, multi-finger gestures, adjusting volume, accessing Siri, or any of the other accessibility features outlined below.

Here's how to set up Switch Access on Android for those looking for comparable AssistiveTouch accessibility.

2 Face ID

If you own a mobile device of any kind, it's likely that you're using a fingerprint scanner to access it. It's especially pertinent when accessing banking apps. But fingerprint scanners can get smudgy and don't always read your fingerprint correctly, leading to a frustrating experience. While Apple's Touch ID is known to be fairly reliable in that regard, it's always nice to have a backup option.

Face ID replaces the usual Touch ID for many of your device's functions. Instead of scanning your fingerprint, Face ID scans your face and uses the built-in camera to let you into the device.

Android does offer a comparable feature known as Face Authentication, with a new stack available for Android 10+.

3 Flash the LED for Alerts

With this accessibility feature turned on, instead of playing a sound, your iPhone will flash the LED next to the camera when receiving notifications or calls. It's an obviously useful feature for people with trouble hearing. But it works equally as well in overly loud environments, where you might not hear the ring or notification.

Android has offered alert LEDs for years, though the inclusion of these LEDs is waning, so you have to choose your handset wisely if it's a feature you require. Of course, if you prefer to use your camera's flash like you would on iOS, there are apps for that.

4 Background Sounds

Background sounds are more of a productivity than an accessibility feature; it drowns out environmental noises or your inner critic.

Of course, you could always open up a YouTube video with a related sound and focus that way. But doing it via background sounds consumes less RAM, not to mention that you'd probably be tempted to watch an actual video when on YouTube. It's especially useful if you're on a limited data plan with no wifi access.

Also, for all of you Android users out there, you can find plenty of background sound apps on the Play Store, such as Ambio and Endel.

5 Guided Access

Guided Access combines productivity and parental controls into one accessibility feature. This feature allows you to adjust which apps or features can be accessed at specific times or even the duration they can be used for. In a nutshell, it allows you to prevent your child from playing games for more than the designated time. Or, it prevents you from playing games when you should instead focus on work.

On Android, you'll find a similar feature, it's known as App pinning. This way, you can pin a single app to the screen just as you would on iOS with Guided Access, thus limiting what's used on a device to ensure the user can focus on their task.

6 Headphone Accommodations

With Headphone Accommodations on, you can improve certain sounds on your headphones. This feature boosts soft, often barely audible sounds or improves the clarity of dialogue when talking to someone. That's assuming you're willing to invest in pricey Apple or Beats headphones.

Android's Sound Amplifier accessibility feature has an advantage in this case. It works similarly but with almost any headphones you like, be it wired or Bluetooth-enabled. In addition to being able to adjust the sound during media playback, you can improve the sound in noisy environments or even adjust the sound for each ear separately.

Here's how to set up Sound Amplifier on your Android device.

7 Live Captions

Live captions do what it says on the tin. Since it's still in beta, this accessibility feature is currently only available to iPhone users in U.S. and Canada and requires a relatively recent model in iPhone 11. Live captions work across all media and apps. Meaning with the feature on, you'll see subtitles for a YouTube or Twitch livestream, a podcast on your go-to platform, and even when having a conversation with someone via FaceTime.

A Live Caption feature also exists on Android, and we have a handy Live Caption guide for Samsung users, and of course, Pixel users aren't left out either.

8 Sound Recognition

This Apple accessibility feature works by recognizing sounds around you, such as a doorbell or a crying baby. With this accessibility feature turned on, your iPhone or iPad will listen to these sounds and alert you.

There's a similar feature on Android devices called Sound Notifications that works in the same way. Both operating systems can also listen to music playing in your immediate vicinity and name the song. It's a feature that's consistently accurate across Android and iOS.

9 Siri

Whether it's functionally better or worse than Google's Assistant or Amazon's Alexa is up for debate. But if you're using an iOS device without turning on Siri, you're missing out on a multitude of features. Virtual assistants like Siri have become indispensable when it comes to simple everyday tasks.

Just by saying, "Hey, Siri," you can add events to your calendar, turn on your favorite music or podcast, make a call, and much more. All of it without even having to pick up your device.

Of course, Google's answer to Siri is Google Assistant, which is available on the majority of Android devices. You can also go with Amazon's Alexa smart assistant app if you don't want to use Google's option, which also works great on Android.

10 VoiceOver

Wouldn't it be great if the likes of David Attenborough or Morgan Freeman could narrate your life? Or, even better, be the voice of your phone's AI?

While, for the time being, it's a feature for the future, VoiceOver essentially narrates whatever you're doing on your device. This accessibility feature describes what app your finger is currently on or who's calling you, among other things. And you can even adjust the VoiceOver's speed and pitch.

TalkBack on Android does the same thing and acts as your on-screen narrator. Turning this feature on enables your device to read out whatever appears on the screen. This includes online news articles, such as this one. Additionally, TalkBack can be set to read by word or by character.

What are the best iOS and Android accessibility features?

While operating systems often share similar accessibility features, they differ in how they integrate said features. In some cases, one OS might include accessibility features that another one doesn't. In this case, you may have to resort to third-party apps.

Have you used any accessibility features on either Android or iOS? Is there a particular feature you can't imagine life without? Leave a comment down below, and we'll consider your suggestion for a future update.