The Neo Geo family of hardware spawned plenty of well-known video game titles like Metal Slug, Fatal Fury, and Art of Fighting. These games could have been lost to time, but thanks to the partnership between SNK and the Hamster Corporation, many of them are playable on mobile, adding to the growing library of retro ports on Android.

At the time of writing, 50 Neo Geo titles are available on the Play Store that make up some of the best Android games, with more being added regularly each month. However, each game is available for $3.99, so collecting them all is expensive. We've gathered together the best Neo Geo games on mobile that showcase the fantastic gameplay these classics have to offer.

Online multiplayer is not supported for any ACA Neo Geo games, but you can play local multiplayer by connecting two Bluetooth Android controllers to your device. However, all games offer an online leaderboard.

1 Aero Fighters 2 (1994)

Aero Fighters 2 is a perfect vertical shooter. Despite simplistic controls, there is a wide variety of enemies, environments, and truly spectacular boss battles. There are plenty of characters to choose from, and multiple endings give you even more reason to replay this title.

Aero Fighters 2 is a brilliant example of this era of vertical shooters and shouldn't be missed. It's also a perfect choice if you're looking for a good co-op Android game, although we recommend playing it on an Android tablet for the best experience.

2 The King of Fighters '98 (1998)

For a time, The King Of Fighters series received a new game each year since its initial launch in 1994. While it can be hard to pick a standout title when there are so many to choose from, The King Of Fighters '98 refined the mechanics introduced by its predecessors to produce a standout fighting game.

Part of what makes The King Of Fighters '98 great is the careful balance it strikes. Moves are challenging but rewarding to pull off, and if you choose not to play against a friend, the AI will undoubtedly give you a run for your money. If you're going to play one Neo Geo fighting game, make it The King of Fighters '98.

3 Metal Slug 3 (2002)

Probably the most recognizable name of the Neo Geo catalog, Metal Slug 3 is the pinnacle of the series. The brilliant run-and-gun gameplay is only matched by the humor; it's a silly experience that never fails to please. The 2D graphics are fantastic, clearly rendering each character and background without losing out on the classic pixel art charm.

We recommend picking up Metal Slug 1 after completing this title. It's just as good as the third but isn't as polished.

4 Pulstar (1995)

Aero Fighters 2 is the champion of vertical shooters, and Pulstar is its equivalent for side-scrolling shooters. However, unlike Aero Fighters 2, Pulstar's most notable feature is its difficulty. Thankfully, you have unlimited restarts, so it's not a wholly unforgiving game.

Pulstar also offers impressive graphics for a 1995 title. The explosions, in particular, do a great job of appearing not to be pixelated at first glance, and there are no janky animations here. So if you're ready for the Dark Souls of side-scrolling shooters, give Pulstar a go.

5 Samurai Shodown II (1994)

Samurai Shodown II is the perfect game if you want a fast-paced fighter that doesn't pad out the experience. While some people may prefer the depth of later games, Samurai Shodown II definitely won't disappoint.

The animations are impressive, but what's particularly noticeable about Samurai Shodown II is the backdrops. Each is a unique masterpiece, so grab a few screenshots to admire them later.

6 Shock Troopers (1997)

A ridiculous game filled with tropes, Shock Troopers is a near-perfect top-down run-and-gun shooter. Shock Troopers isn't particularly original, but it's endlessly satisfying to mow down hordes of bad guys with flamethrowers, missile launchers, and motorcycles.

As far as run-and-gun games go, Shock Troopers should be near the top of your list. It's another excellent game to play with a friend, as while it isn't challenging, you can have a great time competing for the highest score. Don't expect a careful strategic experience; Shock Troopers is bullet hell at its best.

7 The Last Blade (1997)

The Last Blade offers a different art style to most of the ACA Neo Geo fighters. Rather than noisy pixel graphics, The Last Blade opts for bold, clear-cut visuals. The overall presentation is perfect, and the fighting mechanics stand out even amongst similar titles.

The Last Blade could be compared to the Samurai Shodown games, but it's noticeably different. There's a lot more going on within matches, and while the abilities are hard to master, they're easy enough to pick up for beginners.

8 Garou: Mark of the Wolves (1999)

Arriving just before the turn of the millennium, Garou: Mark of the Wolves brought all the advancements made in fighting games over the decade into one perfect package. The 2D art is stunning, the animations are smooth and easy to follow, and the fighting mechanics still hold up today.

While it may not have the charm of earlier fighting games, Garou: Mark of the Wolves is still a standout gem. Even if playing solo, we recommend grabbing a controller as you'll need it to master all the game's moves.

9 Prehistoric Isle 2 (1999)

While there are "better" side-scrolling shooters in the ACA Neo Geo library, we still think Prehistoric Isle 2 stands out as a must-play. It's a perfect example of how ridiculous Neo Geo games could be. The dinosaurs you'll face as enemies are splendid, with the designers going to town on their interpretations of prehistoric beings.

If you're a newcomer to the world of ACA Neo Geo games, then we can't recommend Prehistoric Isle 2 enough. It's almost a time capsule of this era of gaming, and despite some repetitive gameplay, it is a blast from start to finish.

10 Super Baseball 2020 (1991)

Super Baseball 2020 offered us a future that we sadly didn't take. Combining baseball with robots and landmines, it's a game that even non-baseball fans will enjoy. It does a great job of balancing complexity with immersion, so you'll always have something to do without worrying about being overwhelmed.

Super Baseball 2020 is the oldest game on this list but probably the most timeless. Maybe in another 30 years, baseball might reach the same excitement that Super Baseball 2020 offered.

The best Neo Geo games are utterly timeless

It can be hard to justify buying a 30-year-old game when so many great Android games are available but don't let the age put you off. Fighting games fans will be absorbed for hours with the ACA Neo Geo library, but there's something for every type of player here.