The Galaxy S22 lineup has finally launched. While it's undoubtedly comprised of some of the best phones of the year, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra standing out as the star of the show, not a single handset in the series ships with a charger in the box.

Although this may not be an issue if you have one handy, you might want to consider buying a new charger. Samsung has upgraded the charging speeds of its flagship devices, with the S22 now supporting up to 25W and the S22+ and S22 Ultra going all the way up to 45W.

Read on to find out which are the fastest chargers available and the best ones for your new S22.

1. Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Samsung's official 45W charger is designed to work seamlessly with the entire S22 lineup and charge them at their highest speeds. It’s a bit expensive at an MSRP of $50 (with Amazon frequently offering discounts), but at least ships with a cable. The Samsung charger is an excellent option to power up your Galaxy S22 and even a tablet or a USB-C laptop, but there are cheaper options on this list to consider. Read More Key Features 45W ultra high-speed charging for Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra Specifications Brand: Samsung

Samsung Output: 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 15V⎓3A, 20V⎓2.25A | PPS: 3.3-11.0V⎓4.05A, 3.3-16.0V⎓2.8A, 3.3-21.0V⎓2.1A

5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 15V⎓3A, 20V⎓2.25A | PPS: 3.3-11.0V⎓4.05A, 3.3-16.0V⎓2.8A, 3.3-21.0V⎓2.1A Input: 100-240V, 50/60 Hz

100-240V, 50/60 Hz Maximum Power: 45W

45W Color: Black/White

Black/White Type: USB-C PPS

USB-C PPS Cable included: Yes Pros Ships with cable

Full speed charging

Can also charge laptops/tablets Cons Single outlet

Not foldable

Expensive Buy This Product Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger Shop at Amazon

2. Spigen 45W USB C GaN Charger 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon At $30, the Spigen 45W USB C GaN Charger is a great buy. It can charge any S22 and a variety of other devices at top speeds. Thanks to its gallium nitride chipset, it comes in a compact size and features a foldable design. It also ships with a USB-C cable, making it a great no-frills option. Read More Key Features 45W ultra high-speed charging for Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra Specifications Brand: Spigen

Spigen Output: 5.0V⎓3.0A, 9.0V⎓3.0A, 15.0V⎓3.0A, 20.0V⎓2.25A | PPS: 3.3V-11.0V⎓3.5A, 3.3V-16.0V⎓3.0A

5.0V⎓3.0A, 9.0V⎓3.0A, 15.0V⎓3.0A, 20.0V⎓2.25A | PPS: 3.3V-11.0V⎓3.5A, 3.3V-16.0V⎓3.0A Input: 100-240V, 50/60 Hz

100-240V, 50/60 Hz Maximum Power: 45W

45W Color: White

White Type: USB-C PPS

USB-C PPS Cable included: Yes Pros Compact and foldable

Ships with cable

Full speed charging

Can also charge laptops/tablets Cons Single outlet Buy This Product Spigen 45W USB C GaN Charger Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 3. Anker Nano II 45W 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Anker's Nano II 45W PPS charger is an excellent option for travelers, thanks to its small form factor and foldable design. It can, of course, charge your S22 at full speed and has enough power to fill up other devices such as tablets and laptops. It's a bit pricier than the first two options, though, and comes without a cable, so make sure you have a spare one at home before ordering. Read More Key Features 45W ultra high-speed charging for Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra Specifications Brand: Anker

Anker Output: 5.0V⎓3.0A , 9.0V⎓3.0A , 15.0V⎓3.0A , 20.0V⎓2.25A | PPS: 3.3V-16.0V⎓3.0A, 3.3V-21.0V⎓2.25A

5.0V⎓3.0A , 9.0V⎓3.0A , 15.0V⎓3.0A , 20.0V⎓2.25A | PPS: 3.3V-16.0V⎓3.0A, 3.3V-21.0V⎓2.25A Input: 100-240V, 50/60 Hz

100-240V, 50/60 Hz Maximum Power: 45W

45W Color: Black

Black Type: USB-C PPS

USB-C PPS Cable included: No Pros Compact/foldable

Full speed charging

Can also charge laptops/tablets Cons Expensive

No cable included

Single outlet Buy This Product Anker Nano II 45W Shop at Amazon

Best value 4. Nekteck 45W USB C Wall Charger 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're eyeing a 45W charger but find them pricey, you should consider the $22 Nekteck 45W USB C Wall Charger. It offers the same 45W PPS output to fast-charge your S22 and includes a built-in USB-C cable. Sure, it isn't detachable, but if you're fine with that, this charger is probably the one that offers the best value on this list. Read More Key Features 45W ultra high-speed charging for Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra Specifications Brand: Nekteck

Nekteck Output: 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A,15V⎓3A, 20V⎓2.25A | PPS: 3.3-11V⎓4.05A, 3.3-16V⎓3.0A

5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A,15V⎓3A, 20V⎓2.25A | PPS: 3.3-11V⎓4.05A, 3.3-16V⎓3.0A Input: 100-240V, 50/60 Hz

100-240V, 50/60 Hz Maximum Power: 45W

45W Color: Black

Black Type: USB-C PPS

USB-C PPS Cable included: Yes (non-removable) Pros Full speed charging

Can also charge laptops/tablets

Built-in cable

Price Cons Cable isn't removable

Bulky design

Single output Buy This Product Nekteck 45W USB C Wall Charger Shop at Amazon

Editors choice 5. Baseus 65W 3 Port Foldable USB C Wall Charger 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you travel often or simply need to plug three devices at once, the Baseus 65W 3 Port Foldable USB C Wall Charger is the adapter you need. It comes with two USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A port. It can deliver a maximum of 65W and is also PPS compatible, ensuring your S22 can charge at full speed. The charger costs $35 and ships with a 100W USB-C to USB-C cable. It's probably the most recommendable one if you plan on charging several devices at the same time, whether at home or on the go. Read More Key Features 45W ultra high-speed charging for Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra Specifications Brand: Baseus

Baseus Output: Type-C1 Output: 3.3-11V⎓3A, 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓3A, 15V⎓3A, 20V⎓3.25A (Max 65W) | Type-C2 Output: 3.3-11V⎓2.7A, 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓2.5A, 15V⎓2A, 20V⎓1.5A (Max 30W) | USB A Output: 4.5V⎓5A, 5V⎓4.5A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓2.5A, 20V⎓1.5A

Type-C1 Output: 3.3-11V⎓3A, 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓3A, 15V⎓3A, 20V⎓3.25A (Max 65W) | Type-C2 Output: 3.3-11V⎓2.7A, 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓2.5A, 15V⎓2A, 20V⎓1.5A (Max 30W) | USB A Output: 4.5V⎓5A, 5V⎓4.5A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓2.5A, 20V⎓1.5A Input: 100-240V, 50/60 Hz

100-240V, 50/60 Hz Maximum Power: 65W

65W Color: Black / White

Black / White Type: USB-C PPS

USB-C PPS Cable included: Yes Pros Full speed charging

Can also charge laptops/tablets at 65W

Three outlets

Cable included Cons Bulkier than some other options Buy This Product Baseus 65W 3 Port Foldable USB C Wall Charger Shop at Amazon

6. UGREEN USB C Super Fast Charger - 25W PD 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you went with the standard S22 or don't need superfast charging, why not consider an affordable option like the UGREEN USB C Super Fast Charger? At just $20, it's affordable and can charge a standard S22 at its highest speed. It can also fill up other phones, including the S22+ and S22 Ultra, but may not have a high enough output to power up a laptop. Read More Key Features 25W charging speed

Best for standard Galaxy S22 Specifications Brand: UGREEN

UGREEN Output: 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓2.77A, 12V⎓2.08A | PPS: 3.3~11V⎓2.25A

5V⎓3A, 9V⎓2.77A, 12V⎓2.08A | PPS: 3.3~11V⎓2.25A Input: 100-240V, 50/60 Hz

100-240V, 50/60 Hz Maximum Power: 25W

25W Color: Black

Black Type: USB-C PPS

USB-C PPS Cable included: Yes Pros Affordable

Foldable design

Ships with cable Cons Limited 25W output

Single outlet Buy This Product UGREEN USB C Super Fast Charger - 25W PD Shop at Amazon

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

Share Share Tweet Email