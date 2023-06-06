If you're not a fan of dishonesty in social media, you may have heard of BeReal. The BeReal app grants access to a unique social media platform where the focus is sharing authentic moments. BeReal offers a refreshing alternative to the carefully curated world of social media. The app helps you connect with friends whether you use the newest Google Pixel or take pics with a potato.

Although BeReal has a simple premise, plenty of nifty features are worth knowing about. Some are more intuitive than others. Don't miss out on these tips and tricks when embarking on your BeReal journey.

What is BeReal?

BeReal is a social network that encourages users to capture and share authentic moments during everyday life. Some have compared it to Snapchat, but there's a little more structure to it. If you have the app, it prompts you once each day to share a post. The prompt always comes at a random time, so you don't know when you'll need to snap a selfie. But everyone in your time zone receives that prompt at the same moment. Posts consist of a photo from your front camera and back camera layered together. This makes for a pretty good idea of where you're at and what you're doing. Once prompted, there's only a short window to share your pictures, so it's difficult to curate what you share. The premise of sharing unfiltered and unedited photos creates an authentic and relatable social media experience.

BeReal is worth a try, especially if some of your friends already use the app. The app is available in the App Store and from Google Play, so you can connect with anyone who has an account, whether they use iOS or Android.

10 BeReal tips and tricks you need to know

BeReal is simple enough, but learning the ins and outs of the app can take a little time. Several features can make your experience on the app more enjoyable. These tips and tricks will help you whether you're using BeReal on an Android or an iPhone.

1. Add friends on BeReal

Seeing your friends' posts is one of the best parts of this app. The easiest way to grow your friends list on BeReal is by searching for usernames. You can search for your friends' usernames and add them, or share your username for others to search and add. You can find and share your username by tapping Invite friends on BeReal under the search bar on the contacts page. If you saved the phone numbers for any contacts who also have a BeReal account, you can add them in the Suggestions tab.

2. Share your BeReal to friends only or Discovery

BeReal gives you two options for who can see your photos. When sharing your BeReal, you can choose between My friends only and Global. These options allow you to share your moments with only your friends list or to make them discoverable by the wider BeReal community. Scrolling through the Discovery page can be a fun way to see which BeReals are trending.

3. Retake BeReal photos

One interesting feature is the ability to retake your photos before sharing them. If you want to retake your BeReal, tap the x icon in the upper-right corner before you send them off. A retake counter displays next to your final submission. Also, if you wait too long and send your BeReal outside the two-minute window, your post receives a late timestamp.

4. Enable flash while taking BeReal photos

It's possible to enable flash while taking photos, which helps when the BeReal prompt appears during lowlight activities. Tap the flash icon in the lower-left corner. When you take your photos, the light activates for the rear camera. You can always turn it off and retake the photos if you change your mind.

5. Use RealMojis on BeReal

RealMojis is a unique element of BeReal that adds a personal flair to your interactions. You can create personalized reaction images to use in response to other BeReals. There are six RealMoji options, including an instant RealMoji that isn't preset. You can find more about the specifics of RealMojis on the BeReal help page. The gist is that you can tap the emoji icon in the lower-right corner while viewing someone else's BeReal to create a RealMoji reaction image.

6. Add a location to your photos on BeReal

You can show your location under your name on your BeReal posts. All you do is head to your BeReal profile details by tapping the profile icon in the upper-right corner and then tapping your name. From here, you can alter your location details and other profile details. Keep in mind who you share your BeReal posts with when location details are attached.

2 Images

7. Change your time zone in BeReal

BeReal allows you to adjust your time zone settings. This feature ensures that your posts are time-stamped correctly, even when you're away from your usual location. Your posts still show together with the posts from your friends in different time zones. Just tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner of your profile page to find various settings options, including Time Zone.

8. Delete your BeReal post twice per day

BeReal allows you to delete your post after you've shared it if you change your mind. You can only do so twice per day. After you delete a BeReal for the second time in a day, you can't share another post until the next day's BeReal notification. All you do is open your BeReal and tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner to find the Delete my BeReal option. It asks you to choose a reason why before deleting the post.

9. View your BeReal history

It's possible to look over your previous BeReals if you've used the app for a while. In your profile page, it displays your memories from the last 14 days. If you want to look at your entire BeReal history, tap View all my Memories beneath the two-week preview.

10. Report a bug in BeReal

BeReal has a lot going for it, but it's still early in its lifetime as far as social media goes. You can always head over to the BeReal help center if you experience issues with the app. You can also contact BeReal through the app if you navigate to your Profile page, tap the triple dot icon, and select Help > Contact us.

What Makes BeReal Different from Other Social Media Apps?

BeReal stands out from other photo-sharing apps because of its focus on authenticity and real-life experiences. Other media-sharing tools like Instagram Reels, Twitter, and TikTok often emphasize polished and curated content. Plus, advancements in tech have made it easier to curate the photos and videos we share.

BeReal encourages users to share unfiltered moments, which creates a more realistic and honest social media atmosphere. The platform's emphasis on real-life circumstances, the ability to retake photos, the option to share selectively, and features like RealMojis and location tagging contribute to making BeReal a refreshing and distinct social media experience. With BeReal, users can escape the pressure of portraying an idealized version of themselves and instead celebrate the beauty and uniqueness of their everyday lives.

Become a BeReal pro with these tips and tricks

BeReal is a breath of fresh air when it comes to modern social media platforms. The focus on authenticity and realism makes for down-to-earth connections between BeReal users. The app's mission is simple, but there are some tips and tricks you won't want to miss.

If you're still a BeReal beginner looking for something more like a tutorial, learn about the basics of using BeReal. This platform is worth a shot whether your friends use it or not.