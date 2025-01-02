Summary Bellroy's premium leather Pixel Watch strap is now available on the Google Store for $69.

The strap comes in two colors and sizes, compatible with Pixel Watch 3, 2, and the original.

Features Eco-tanned leather, a textured underside to prevent sweat build-up, and top-grain leather sourcing.

The Google Pixel Watch accessory lineup has been surprisingly strong, with plenty of third-party Pixel Watch bands and cases available. That said, Bellroy has been one of our favorite options when it comes to premium Pixel Watch straps. While their leather strap has been available for a while through retailers like Amazon, it is now making its way to the Google Store.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the Bellroy Pixel Watch Strap has been listed for purchase on the Google Store in the US. The leather strap comes in two colors — Terracotta and Black — and in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm. For now, it's only listed for the Pixel Watch 3, but since Google hasn't changed the mechanism, the smaller 41mm option should be compatible with the Pixel Watch 2 and the original Pixel Watch.

Bellroy's website states that the company "worked closely" with Google's designers to create this Pixel Watch strap. However, you're essentially getting the same product Bellroy sold before —a premium eco-tanned leather strap for your Pixel Watch. The leather, the company says, is sourced from gold-rated tanneries certified by the Leather Working Group.

The strap also features a textured underside to reduce sweat build-up. If you're a fan of leather straps and have been searching for one for your Pixel Watch, this strap might be worth considering. However, if you prefer workout-friendly options, the recently introduced Performance Loop band might suit you better.

The Bellroy leather strap is listed for $69 on the Google Store, but the Black version is currently available on Amazon for $39. If you're eyeing the Terracotta version and want a discount, you might want to use the Google One credit you've been accumulating on purchases from the Google Store.