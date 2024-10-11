Key Takeaways Few reputable manufacturers remain for high-quality, durable, and stylish leather smartphone and wearable accessories.

Bellroy bands come in two, non-interchangeable sizes, with leather outers and a textured polymer underside for long-term wear resistance and comfort.

While pricey, Bellroy bands offer luxury and long-lasting construction but don't support the larger variant.

Most leather smartphone and smartwatch accessories are overrated. For a good-looking Pixel Watch band that's at least partly natural and won't easily break, you need to choose a reputable manufacturer. Bellroy remains one of the few such brands, and its Pixel-compatible bands are finally up for preorder after the third-gen model's release.

The few, the proud, the expensive

You won't find any better options covered in leather

Source: Bellroy

Unfortunately, Pixel Watches don't support traditional bands, but the upside is that the Pixel's unique lug fixture is stable and secure. To be clear, they're not entirely leather — the "textured polymer underside" increases long-term resistance to wear and tear, reduces slippage, and delivers the most consistent comfort and construction possible.

The caveat is that they're not cheap. Then again, neither are the Pixel Watch 3 nor Google's first-party straps, other than the relatively bland silicone options. Also keep in mind that the introduction of the larger, 45mm Pixel Watch 3 form factor means there are now two band sizes to consider, and they're not interchangeable. It's also worth picking up a quality Pixel Watch 3 case and screen protector.

All those qualifications aside, they are really nice watch bands. A $69 splash-out delivers your choice of black or terracotta in either size, and they're slated to ship within a month. If you've already invested in Google's premium wearable, one of the luxurious straps makes a lot of sense.