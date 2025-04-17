Summary Bell's new Ahlo 1 phone caters to budget-conscious buyers, priced at C$270 ($200) or $1 a month for subscribers.

The phone features an Exynos 1330 processor, triple-camera setup, 5G support, and Android 14 out of the box.

Despite being a carrier-branded device, the price is low, making it a sensible option for those looking for budget-friendly smartphones.

The North American smartphone market isn’t particularly known to have great budget smartphones. There are only a handful of manufacturers competing, and carriers generally control the outcome. In a bid to take matters into its own hands, Bell is expanding to the smartphone category.

Bell is Canada’s largest telecommunications company with more than 12 million wireless subscribers. It is also the parent company of Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile, which use the same networks but have a different intended audience. In an interesting vertical integration move, Bell will now sell smartphones under a new brand called Ahlo (via Mobile Syrup).