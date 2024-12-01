Belkin BoostCharge Pro 10K Qi2 Wireless Power Bank $75 $100 Save $25 The BoostCharge Pro Wireless Power Bank 10K from Belkin stands out for its Qi2 support, enabling 15W of wireless fast charging on compatible devices. Its compact form factor makes it easy to carry around. The built-in kickstand ensures you can place your phone comfortably while on a flight to watch movies while charging it. $75 at Amazon

Got a new smartphone or tablet this Cyber Monday? You should consider getting a power bank as well then. While our favorite Android phones can easily last a day of use, you should still own a power bank, especially if you are always traveling or use your phone heavily.

While you'll find plenty of power banks on the market, Belkin stands out for its premium offerings. The company's BoostCharge Pro Wireless Power Bank is the perfect example of this, supporting Qi2 wireless charging alongside wired fast charging over USB-C. Typically retailing for $100, you can get this power bank with a 25% discount for Cyber Monday.

Why you should buy Belkin's Qi2 10K Wireless Power Bank

Unlike its long name, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Power Bank has a compact form factor, making it easy to carry around. Its 10,000mAh cell, while not the biggest, is good enough to charge flagship Android phones almost two times. Plus, since the power bank supports Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, you don't even have to bother carrying a USB-C cable with you.

If you own an iPhone, the power bank will magnetically attach to the back of the phone and start charging it. Or, if you have an Android phone, use a MagSafe adapter to add wireless magnetic charging to your Android phone. Wirelessly, the power bank can charge your phone at 15W speeds, while over USB-C, it can push out 20W of power.

The BoostCharge Pro is a versatile power bank that can charge multiple devices at once. You can use top-up three devices at once: two over USB-C and one through wireless charging. The power bank also has a pop-up kickstand on the back, so you can use the power bank as a stand while on video calls while simultaneously charging your phone.

While $100 might seem too much for a 10,000mAh power bank, a 25% discount for Cyber Monday drops the Belkin's BoostCharge Pro's price to a much more digestible $75.