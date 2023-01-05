As creators of pioneering technological change, big tech companies have the responsibility of minimizing their ecological footprint as well. Apple has a deadline for transitioning from Lightning connectors to USB-C, and giants like Google have already ditched single-use plastics from their packaging to a great extent. At the ongoing CES 2023 tech show in Las Vegas, Belkin announced its plan to go further, transitioning from virgin plastic products to more eco-friendly options.

Belkin’s new product enclosures are composed of 75% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics, and the packaging is plastic-free. The company will use the new enclosure materials for wireless chargers, power banks, car chargers, and more this year, potentially preventing 7,000 metric tons of carbon emissions and slashing CO2-eq emissions by 67%. This would help Belkin reduce its scope 3 emissions, effectively produced by the company’s value chain.

A look at all-plastic Belkin chargers (left) beside their PCR plastic equivalents (right)

The brand reasons that even though there are other sustainable materials like bioplastics, ocean plastics, and recycled plastic available, using PCR plastics is the best approach. Products discarded by consumers and headed for landfills or incineration are collected, processed, and converted into thermoplastic materials to reduce the dependency on virgin plastic, which is far less eco-friendly to produce and form.

The company also says it's on track to achieve scope 1 and 2 carbon neutrality by 2025, meaning its own emissions and those of its suppliers will equal the number of emissions Belkin’s carbon sinks can absorb. At least on paper, this means some Belkin products will become more eco-friendly to purchase in the coming years.

To the average consumer, there should be no perceptible difference in the product packaging and product feel, save for the lack of single-use plastics like protective sleeves, films, pull tabs, etc. It will be interesting to see Belkin’s product designs for chargers change in 2023, and we hope more brands follow in tow. Until then check out our favorite phone chargers if you’re in desperate need of one.