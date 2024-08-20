Summary Qi2 standard includes Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) and Extended Power Profile (EPP), with no magnets required for EPP devices.

This means not all Qi2 phones will support magnetic wireless charging, as seen on the iPhone.

Qi2 devices will sport either the old Qi logo to denote non-magnetic support or the new Qi2 logo for Magnetic Power Profile support.

The Wireless Power Consortium officially announced Qi2 at CES 2023. Later in the year, the standard's final specifications went live, formally paving the way for MagSafe-like functionality to come to Android phones. While the hype around Qi2 has focused on magnetic wireless charging, it turns out Qi2-compatible devices don't necessarily have to support it.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman revealed on X that the Qi2 charging standard includes two profiles: Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) and Extended Power Profile (EPP). The former brings MagSafe to Android devices, and all devices supporting Qi2 MPP can use the Qi2 logo to depict their support for the standard. As for EPP, it does not require the device to feature magnets but ensures compatibility with the Qi2 charging standard itself.

Interestingly, a Google spokesperson told Android Authority that the Pixel 9 is "compatible with Q2" and works with both "Qi1 and Qi2 chargers." Since Google has not exactly been clear in its communication, the spokesperson might only be referring to Qi1 and Q2 being compatible with each other. This essentially means the Google Pixel 9 will wirelessly charge just fine on a Qi2 charger, something which stands true for all popular Android phones, even though they don't support the Qi2 standard.

There might be a possibility that the Pixel 9 supports Qi2 EPP, but the chances are slim. This is mainly because Rick Osterloh, Google's SVP of devices and services, explained in an interview with Michael Fischer that "it's a little early. Standards take a little bit of time" when asked why most Android phones launched this year lack Qi2 support. The only phone to launch this year with Qi2 MPP is the HMD Skyline.

Mishaal notes that the "vast majority" of products in the Wireless Power Consortium support the Magnetic Power Profile, with only some skipping it.

How to find out if a Qi2-compatible device supports the Magnetic Power Profile

Amid all the noise and confusion, the Qi2 situation raises a key question: how can you tell if a device supports the Magnetic or Extended Power Profile? As per WPC's latest guidelines, any device that supports the non-magnetic Qi2 standard will use the old Qi logo, while those with MPP will use the new Qi2 logo.

The different logos should help you quickly identify whether the device you are buying supports the Qi2 Magnetic Power Profile. The main highlight of Qi2 is its MagSafe-like functionality. Otherwise, the new charging standard does not bring any notable upgrades over Qi1 in its current implementation, with even the charging speeds topping out at 15W.