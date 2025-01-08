We've come a long way since step counters. Runners can use some great smartwatches and fitness trackers to capture pace, distance traveled, and cadence and approximate more advanced stats that used to require expensive testing. With at least one fitness app preloaded on any smartphone, tracking has become a common practice in running.

If you're getting started with running, tracking can be overwhelming, especially if you don't have a way to make sense of the numbers. Fitness tracking can make building a running routine easier and more rewarding, as long as you control all the tracking options available.

Pick the right fitness tracker

The best device for you isn't always the most expensive one

Whittling down the fitness tracker field at the beginning is key. If you want your tracker to be an extension of your phone, this is a little easier. Grab one of the many great smartwatch options, like the Google Pixel Watch 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. There are more fitness tracker options if you can do without the smartwatch features.

Don't feel like you need higher-priced options for extra benefits. For example, the $600 Garmin Forerunner 965 has a 31-hour battery life in GPS mode, generates advanced metrics like VO2 max, and has bike and swim-specific features. It's awesome for triathlon training but overwhelming if you're going for a run around your neighborhood.

The $200 options, like the Garmin Forerunner 55 or the Fitbit Versa 4, provide all the tracking data you need to monitor your progress and improve as a runner. If you want offline music storage, you can spend an extra $100 for the Garmin Forerunner 165 Music. If your fitness journey involves backpacking, marathons, or triathlons, you can upgrade to a higher-priced option with a feature set that matches your new goals. However, those features can be overwhelming and unnecessary, so keep it simple.