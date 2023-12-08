This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The iMessage on Android solution everyone on the wrong side of a green bubble has been waiting for finally made its debut this week, and just three days later, the service is experiencing a massive and potentially permanent outage. Beeper Mini is a subscription service that we have been thoroughly impressed with, save for one caveat: the question of what Apple will do now that someone else is profiting off its exclusive messaging service while simultaneously whittling away at that same exclusivity. Early reports suggest today's outage is indeed a result of Apple cutting off Beeper's access.

A Reddit post by Beeper Mini staff member jisforjoe acknowledged the issue, which started at around 3:30 p.m. ET, but a bombshell was just dropped by Beeper co-founder Eric Migicovsky in a statement to TechCrunch. When asked if the outage is the result of Apple finding a way to block Beeper's access to its service, Migicovsky responded, “Yes, all data indicates that.”

The CEO went on to add, “If it’s Apple, then I think the biggest question is — if Apple truly cares about the privacy and security of their own iPhone users, why would they try to kill a service that enables iPhones to send encrypted chats to Android users?" Many have speculated over the years that Apple is primarily motivated by ecosystem lock-in with its iMessage efforts, betting that iPhone users won't jump ship to an Android alternative if it means losing access to its messenger.

To its credit, Apple just recently announced that it will be adding RCS support to its Messages app in 2024. For years, Android phones have supported the updated standard meant to serve as a replacement for SMS and MMS, and with iPhones joining the fray, cross-platform messaging stands to gain features like encryption, read receipts, and message reactions in the coming months.

If this is the end of Beeper, questions still remain about potential refunds for subscriptions and issues with undelivered messages. We've reached out to the company for comment and we're still actively monitoring the situation, so we will be sure to update this page if any new information emerges.