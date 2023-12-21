Summary Since its launch in early December, Beeper has struggled to keep its iMessage service operating as expected while Apple worked to disable the service.

Beeper is introducing new methods, including using personal Macs or old iPhones, to try to restore iMessage functionality to both Beeper Cloud and Beeper Mini.

This announcement represents Beeper's last attempt to bridge the messaging gap between Android and iOS, and the future of Beeper's iMessage bridge depends on Apple's tolerance for its final efforts.

If you've been on any Android-focused site — or really, any technology website — in the past few weeks, you've heard of Beeper. Despite its iMessage app having only arrived in the early days of December, Beeper has gone on an absolute journey this month, fighting a war of attrition with Apple that it was, seemingly, always destined to lose. Despite its best efforts, Beeper's iMessage service has spent far more time either restricted or entirely offline than operating as expected.

Despite raising its profile this week to the level of both national news and US lawmakers — in a bipartisan effort against Apple, no less! — Beeper is, well, if not throwing in the towel, then certainly waving a white flag. We already covered its latest efforts to get its iMessage bridge back up and running, which involve utilizing your personal Mac's registration data (or the Mac of a friend) to identify your account as genuine. Today, it's announcing an additional method that even brings back support for sending messages via your phone number, but it'll require you to buy — or, potentially, rent — an old iPhone.

Before we take a look at the details of both of these announcements, it's worth paying attention to the other blog post the company published this morning. Titled "Moving Forward," Beeper's CEO Eric Migicovsky breaks down the frustration he's felt throughout the month of December, particularly towards Apple's public statements about its view regarding Beeper as relying on exploits in iMessage to bring the platform to, in its eyes, unauthorized platforms. Migicovsky also breaks down common complaints regarding privacy, monetization, and Apple's promised support for RCS.

It's worth reading in its entirety, but it also serves as a farewell for Beeper's singular goal in bringing a dedicated, reliable iMessage client to Android. It seems like Migicovsky is well aware that most people — certainly not the average Android user — are going to jump through its newest, hardware-dependent hoops just to join blue bubble group chats. And although he signs off hoping that Apple eventually allows iMessage — not RCS, but iMessage — to be interoperable between operating systems, today also represents the company's last attempt to bridge the messaging divide between Android and iOS.

So, what's that solution look like? For starters, Beeper Cloud users (that's the legacy app) can rely on the Mac workaround announced on Tuesday. Those without a Mac will need to find a willing friend to help follow through on the process. Beeper Mini users can also turn to this Mac registration option, but you won't be able to send messages from your phone number.

If that's something you're looking for — and, honestly, it was the biggest selling point behind Beeper Mini's launch — you'll need to turn to an old iPhone alongside a computer running MacOS or Linux. This procedure is a little more involved, requiring a full jailbreak, along with the iPhone left constantly connected to power and wi-fi. For those unwilling to find an old iPhone — as old as an iPhone 6 — Beeper is taking sign ups to judge interest in either buying or renting old models sometime in 2024.

Finally, as part of today's announcement, Beeper has open sourced its Matrix bridges, the final piece of its iMessage puzzle. It's inviting anyone to inspect its security, along with the option to self-host using the code available on Github. If you're looking to get started with either of these two solutions, you can get started using the company's respective Mac and iPhone guides.

One way or another, this is the end of the road for Beeper's iMessage experiment. Either Apple will let this solution live — Migicovsky specifically states he's hopeful the company is tolerant of its final attempt — or it won't. If that happens, Beeper's blue bubble-based future will lie solely in the hands of anyone picking up the code from Github to continue work. Either way, Beeper will continue to exist as a chat app for the rest of your services, though if it loses iMessage entirely, it'll be hard not to feel like a certain piece is missing.