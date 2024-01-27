Summary Beeper is disabling iMessage connections on its service following stiff resistance from Apple for well over a month.

The app plans to support other messaging services instead, while iMessage continues to be listed on its website.

Apple recently resorted to banning Macs that used Beeper's solution, only to reverse the ban later.

Beeper’s ambitious attempt to offer an iMessage client for Android was met with predictable resistance from Apple. However, the makers of Beeper did just enough to get things working again (after overcoming a couple of hurdles), albeit with some complex solutions. Apple came upon an aggressive solution to Beeper’s tweak and banned some users from accessing iMessage. While Apple has since reversed the ban, this whole ordeal has led Beeper to call off its iMessage efforts.

The service's X (Twitter) account detailed some of the developments that were seemingly set into motion after the December 21 update, which allowed users to set up an iMessage connection using a spare Mac or iPhone. Beeper's investigation later found that all 30 reports they got on this banning incident were from Mac users.

The unbanning of Macs appeared to have occurred following a report by The New York Times. Apple reportedly flagged these Macs as spam, while the banned computers were unable to access even the macOS Messages app. Thankfully, Apple IDs were unaffected, meaning iMessage continued to operate as usual on other devices like the iPhone and iPad. The Beeper team notes that they emailed Apple directly about the banning episode, but didn't hear back from the company. It was then that they approached a NYT reporter with experience covering Beeper, who in turn, got in touch with Apple. The bans were lifted around two days later, per Beeper.

Meanwhile, customers with Macs that haven't been unbanned yet are recommended to reach out to Apple Support or get in touch with Beeper using the Report a problem option on the app. But the bad news here is that the service is fully shutting down the ability to create new iMessage connections with Beeper Cloud. Beeper is also letting users know how to delete the iMessage connection from its desktop app.

So this pretty much means that Beeper is officially giving up, though the writing was pretty much on the wall based on the company’s blog post over a month ago. Not to forget the removal of the Beeper Mini app from the Google Play Store that followed weeks later. The service plans to move on from this incident by supporting other messaging apps through its platform. We found that the Beeper website still mentions iMessage in the list of 15 supported messaging apps, though we don't expect that to stay up for too long.

On a related note, Apple will support RCS messaging on iMessage this year, thanks largely to regulatory pressure from the European Union, although the green bubbles aren't going anywhere. Similarly, the company is also making other changes in the EU, such as opening up its App Store. However, the company's fee structure for this new app distribution system has come under significant fire, with streaming giant Spotify deeming this 'extortion' (via The Verge).