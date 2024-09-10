Seeing our sleep health decline can be demoralizing when we look at our sleep score. Wearing smartwatches for sleep tracking is not uncommon. Not knowing how to improve our sleep habits can feed into our restlessness, leading to staying awake and staring at our watches or phones during the night. Using our devices can keep us awake, as most devices don't have a blue light filter.

As part of Google's digital well-being initiative, you can use Bedtime mode to plan your sleep schedule. It also preserves battery health and reduces notifications. This guide discusses Bedtime mode and its benefits for improving sleep.

What is Bedtime mode and Sleep mode?

During Google I/O in 2018, Google introduced a new set of tools for Digital Well-being aimed at reducing screen time. This later expanded to focus on parental controls and sleep time improvements. Android rolled out Bedtime mode (formerly "Wind Down") in 2020, starting with its Pixel series and later released it for other phones running Android 6.0 and later.

The mode is built into the Google Clock app and contains features like Do Not Disturb to silence calls, texts, and notifications. It also fades the screen's colors with grayscaling. It includes tools for setting up a sunrise alarm and syncing it to the calendar to avoid missing events.

Samsung has its version of Bedtime mode, known as Sleep, on Android 13 and above (it is Bedtime mode on older devices). Sleep mode is connected to five modes: Driving, Exercise, Relax, and Work. For Samsung wearable users, you'll find a Goodnight mode within the Galaxy wearable app for older watches and a Bedtime mode for newer models. Other smartwatches activate Bedtime mode by default, which works similarly to Bedtime mode's Do Not Disturb on Android phones without any sleep-tracking interference. The idea behind Bedtime mode is to use your phone or watch less, minimize distractions, and still have the device available when needed.

You'll find Bedtime mode or Sleep mode in the Quick Panel, Google Clock app, or via Digital Well-being & Parental Controls/Modes and Routines.

OnePlus has a Zen Mode app (later rebranded as Zen Space) that works alongside Bedtime mode on Android phones to reduce distractions. Zen mode debuted in 2019 on the OnePlus 7 Pro. It limits app usage, lowers the screen's brightness, and turns off notifications.

Apple has a Do Not Disturb mode that limits distractions. It launched with a Bedtime mode on iOS 10 in the Clock app and later became available in the Health app for sleep tracking. The Bedtime mode as a standalone feature was retired after iOS 13 and later became integrated into the app. Additional Bedtime mode features can be found as part of Sleep mode in the Health app and by customizing Focus within the Settings. The Apple Watch has a sleep app that allows you to customize your sleep schedule and adjust your alarms.

How does Bedtime mode help us sleep?

Spending too much time looking at screens can trigger psychological and physical health problems. For example, staring at screens can keep the brain awake because the artificial blue light in digital screens can cause eye strain and boost alertness when emitted. It also disrupts sleep patterns because it tricks the brain that it is daytime, which causes the body to stop producing melatonin, a sleep hormone designed to help people fall asleep.

Too much screen time can reduce activity levels, cause addiction behaviors, and change cognition for children and adults. It's become a problem, and experts recommend adults and kids limit screen time to two hours a day outside of work for healthy exposure.

As part of Google's Digital Well-being push, Bedtime mode limits screen time exposure while saving battery life. It can also jumpstart healthier habits and take a snapshot of your sleeping habits and app usage. It aids you in developing a proper sleep schedule with custom alarms and removing distractions that disrupt sleep.

Bedtime mode's custom alarm uses less intrusive, gentle alarms to wake you up slowly.

Bedtime mode features and custom options

Depending on the device used for Bedtime mode, you can customize your schedule, routines, sounds, and alarms. It also changes how the display looks when the mode is active. Below is a summary of options you might see when setting up Bedtime mode on your Android phone:

Wake-up alarm

Sunrise Alarm (slowly brightens screen before the alarm)

Alarm sound customizations

Vibration customizations

Snooze (interval and repeat options)

Alarm background

Reminder notification

Sleep sounds customizations

See upcoming events via the Calendar app

Do Not Disturb mode

Always On Display toggle

Screen saver toggle and options (style and Night mode toggle)

Greyscale toggle

Dark mode toggle

Eye comfort shield toggle (includes custom color temperature options)

Sound mode and volume toggle (includes volume level options)

Power saving toggle

After opening Bedtime mode, you can choose what it does. Pixel users can access Bedtime routine and Customize. For Samsung users, you can add options under Stay focused (using do not disturb and customizing restricted app usage restrictions) and select Other actions (including more or less toggleables). You can also control notifications and schedule when Bedtime mode (or Sleep mode for Samsung users) turns on.

These options can sync across compatible devices. For example, setting up Samsung's Sleep mode on a Samsung phone can sync with a connected Galaxy watch.

Which devices support Bedtime mode?

Bedtime mode is found on Android phones running Android 13 and above and smartwatches, including the Google Pixel Watch 3. Google also introduced Android 15 developer tools that open up Bedtime mode routines for third-party apps with its public ZenDeviceEffects API. This is crucial when we spend an hour more on smartphones than on computers, and a considerable amount of that time is spent using apps. Third-party apps may provide more customizable Bedtime mode options in the future.

Learn about your sleep cycle

Apple, Google, and Samsung have built-in methods for reducing app screen time. Too much screen time can affect sleep. Bedtime mode sets you up with a dedicated nighttime routine. If you can't find your ideal sleep schedule or the best time to wake up, look into sleep tracking for insight.