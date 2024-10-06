The Android Police podcast is thrilled to be joined this week by longtime Verge producer and freshly-minted indie tech creator Becca Farsace! Since leaving the Vox fixture, she's been on an incredible ride through the "middle of nowhere" as she describes it towards... well, "nothing," wherever that is. Building off her considerable knowledge base in cameras, Daniel sits down with Becca to chat about whether she'll end up placing the iPhone 16 over the Pixel 9 this year for top smartphone camera. But if you love tales about storycraft and waxing philosophical about the tech that keeps our lives tethered in place, get comfy and strap in.

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0