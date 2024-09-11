Beats Studio 3 $159 $350 Save $191 The Beats Studio 3 gives you a solid 22 hours of battery life, plus adaptive noise cancellation, handy on-ear controls, and smooth integration with calls. Grab one today and enjoy sweet discounts on a range of colors. $159 at Amazon

A solid pair of premium headphones really amps up your music experience, letting you hear every little detail the artist intended—from the softest melodies to deep bass and emotional lyrics. Beats headphones bring all that to life without draining your wallet. Take the Beats Studio 3, for example. Even though they've been around for a bit, they're still a top pick for anyone who loves quality sound. And with the discount right now, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to some audio bliss.

Amazon is slashing prices on the Beats Studio 3, with the white model going for just $159—a huge 55% off the original price. While the white version has the biggest discount, you can still save on other colors too. The blue model is 43% off, midnight black is 15% off, and the Defiant Black-Red version gives you a 9% savings.

Why the Beats Studio 3 headphones are great

As you'd expect from Beats, the Studio 3 headphones deliver top-notch comfort and impressive audio with deep bass and immersive sound. Thanks to Apple’s Spatial Audio, you get a 3D-like listening experience. Plus, features like real-time audio tuning and adaptive noise-canceling (pure ANC) make sure the sound stays crisp and uninterrupted.

One of the best things about the Beats Studio 3 is its advanced noise-canceling tech, which blocks out background noise so you can fully dive into your music, podcasts, or whatever you're listening to. It keeps everything distraction-free, and you won’t even have to crank up the volume.

The Beats Studio 3 boasts a long battery life, giving you up to 22 hours of playback with noise-canceling on and a solid 40 hours without it. If you're in a pinch, the Fast Fuel feature gets you three extra hours of listening with just a quick 10-minute charge.

The Beats Studio 3 might not be the latest model, but it still packs great performance and saves you a ton of cash. Sure, the battery life and fast charging aren’t as good as the newer ones, but it’s still got plenty of the premium features that make it a fan favorite.