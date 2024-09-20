Beats Studio Pro $270 $379 Save $109 Beats has partnered with Kim Kardashian for a fresh color lineup of the Studio Pro. Right now, you can snag these headphones at over $100 off on Amazon, plus they come with two years of AppleCare+, which offers unlimited repairs for accidental damage. $270 at Amazon

For serious audiophiles or podcast lovers, headphones are a must-have. But beyond just great sound, the right pair should offer top-notch comfort and style to match your vibe. Luckily, today's Amazon sale gives you the chance to score a premium set for over $100 off.

The Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones, bundled with two years of AppleCare+, are now on sale at Amazon. Originally $378.95, you can grab the Earth, Dune, and Moon colors for just $269.99, saving you $108.96. Other colors like Sandstone, Navy, Deep Down, and Black are also discounted to $278.95.

Why the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones are great

The Beats Studio Pro, known for their great sound quality and powerful noise cancellation, come loaded with features like transparency mode and personalized spatial audio. While the Kim Kardashian edition doesn’t add new functions beyond the regular version, it does bring a unique touch with exclusive earthy tones: Dune, Earth, and Moon. If you already own the standard version, an upgrade might not be necessary. But for anyone looking for stylish, high-performance headphones, you really can’t go wrong with these Kim Kardashian headphones.

Besides their stylish look, the Beats Studio Pro pack a punch with impressive audio performance from its custom 40mm drivers. You’ll enjoy crystal-clear sound and the flexibility of active noise cancellation and transparency mode, so you can tailor your listening experience. With up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge and quick charging features, these headphones are perfect for long listening sessions without missing a beat.

The Beats Studio Pro feature voice-targeting microphones that effectively cut down on background noise, making them perfect for hands-free calls. With their sleek design and comfy leather ear cushions, these headphones stand out as some of the most stylish on the market. Whether you’re a die-hard Beats fan or just looking to upgrade your audio experience, the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian collaboration combines performance with a chic aesthetic that’s hard to resist.