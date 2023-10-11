Source: Amazon Beats Studio Pro $179 $350 Save $171 The Beats Studio Pro headphones are the company's answer to Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones. At their full price of $350, they don't quite match up to what Sony offers, with lesser battery life and sound quality. Take 49% off that price, though, and you get headphones that are a great value. $179 at Amazon

While earbuds have come a long way in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation (ANC), they still can't match proper headphones, which benefit from passive isolation that results from enclosing your whole ear. The Bose Studio Pros are firmly on the expensive side at $350, but for October Prime Day, you can get them for almost 50% off, making this one of the best deals.

The $179 price tag is far more reasonable for what these headphones include, like multi-device connections, ANC, lossless wired audio, and excellent battery life.

Why you should pick headphones over earbuds

Earbuds have become popular for price, portability, and pre-order bonuses. Earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are cheaper than these headphones usually are, fit easily into a pocket, and are often included for free with new smartphone purchases. However, headphones still have some key advantages over earbuds.

They might not fit in a pocket, but the Beats Studio Pros use that volume with a battery that will last up to 40 hours with ANC switched off. Speaking of ANC, that will always be better on headphones. Earbuds plug ears, but they'll never make a perfect seal. Headphones cover the entire ear and block sound passively to an extent without ANC, and don't result in a plugged-up feeling that plagues a lot of earbuds. The increased size also benefits sound, with physically larger audio drivers sounding richer and getting louder without distortion.

Compared to completion like the Sony WH-1000XM5, these usually don't make much sense, as Sony's offering sounds better for a similar price. But take 49% off the Beats, and the resulting $179 is lower than the price of most pro earbuds. If this sweet deal isn't enough to convince you, there are plenty of other headphone (and earbud) deals available.