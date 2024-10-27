Beats Studio Pro $170 $350 Save $180 A great pair of headphones that delivers great sound and excellent ANC. You also get up to 40 hours of use with a single charge, and there's even support for Spatial Audio. Right now, you can grab these headphones for 51% off. $170 at Amazon

You can't go wrong with a pair of Beats headphones, especially if you're looking for something that delivers robust sound, looks good, and also delivers a wealth of nifty features. The Beats Studio Pros are the brand's best, and while they are normally priced at a whopping $350, you can now grab them at a major discount that knocks 51% off for a limited time. At $170, this makes them an absolute steal. And if you've been thinking about buying a new pair of headphones, these are some that you should consider.

Related Best wireless headphones in 2024 Good wireless headphones are an investment

What's great about the Beats Studio Pro headphones?

As stated before, the Beats Studio Pro are a great pair of headphones that provide excellent sound thanks to the brand's newly redesigned drivers that deliver full sound with less distortion when your tunes are cranked to the max.

The headphones also offer support for lossless audio on supported devices and services, and you can also turn on the ANC if you need to tune out the outside world on your way to work or just while you're on your daily commute. Just in case you need to, there's also a transparency mode so you can hear everything around you as well.

Those looking for a more immersive listening experience will be delighted to know that these headphones also support Spatial Audio, which is great for movies, TV shows, and even music. Furthermore, you can listen for up to 40 hours on a single charge. There's even a quick charge feature that will give you four hours of use with just a 10-minute charge.

While you can navigate controls through your phone or favorite app, the Beats Studio Pro also features physical touch controls on the side of the ear cup, making it easier to skip that track you hate, or take calls while you're on the go. You'll also get enhanced voice clarity to provide your callers with the best vocal experience possible.

Most important is the comfort, with these headphones featuring UltraPlush padding on the ear cushions that make it a pleasure to listen to music all day. Perhaps best of all is that these headphones are compatible with both Apple and Android devices. And with Find My tech built-in, you'll never lose these headphones no matter where they're left behind.

Just be sure to pick them up while they're on sale because you don't want to miss this great price. And if you're still on the fence, go a head and check out some other great headphone options as well.