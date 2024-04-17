Beats Studio Pro $200 $350 Save $150 A fantastic pair of headphones that deliver awesome sound and excellent ANC. While they usually cost quite a bit at $349.99, they can now be had for far less, with a deal that knocks them down by $150. $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

The wireless headphone market is quite crowded in 2024, with plenty of different options to choose from. With that said, if you're looking for a pair that offers robust sound, excellent style and has great ANC, that won't break the bank, then look no further than the Beats Studio Pro.

Related Best wireless headphones in 2024 Good wireless headphones are an investment — here are all your best options

You can take advantage of this awesome deal on the Beats Studio Pro that knocks $150 off its original retail price, which means, you're going to be able to grab these headphones for just $199.99 for a limited time. Of course, you're going to have a variety of colors to choose from, so get this deal while you can, because this promotion won't last long.

What's great about the Beats Studio Pro?

Source: Beats

There's a lot to love about these Beats headphones especially at their latest price. The headphones play nice with all devices, and you get a rich and robust sound that's not only great for enjoying your favorite music and movies, but is also fantastic when making and taking calls as well with newly designed drivers that deliver a more crisp sound with less distortion.

While many will enjoy audio wirelessly, you can always plug these headphones in for the best experience, with support for lossless audio. In addition, you're going to get excellent features like active noise-canceling and transparency modes, which will help block out unwanted sounds, and also let in surrounding sounds when you want, respectively.

You can also dive into an immersive adventure with support for Spatial Audio, which provides a 360-degree listening experience with supported media. And when it comes to battery life, you're going to get up to 40 hours of use from a single charge, and if you're low, you can always top up with a 10-minute charge providing an extra four hours of use.

You're also going to get easy to use touch controls on the ear cup, along with an app that can help you tweak the settings as well. Overall, these headphones really deliver, and at their current price, it's hard to pass up. Just make sure you pick them up quickly, because at this price, this promotion won't last long.