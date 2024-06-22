There's no better way to enjoy sound on the go than grabbing a pair of headphones. Sure, you can go with a pair of earbuds too, but if you really want to get lost in the music — headphones are a must. Not only do you get fuller sound, but if available, the ANC is much more pronounced, giving you the perfect way to block out the outside world without having to crank it up to 11.

With that said, these headphones can sometimes be expensive, especially if you're looking to buy one from a premium brand. Thankfully, we've found a pretty good deal on some Beats Studio Pro headphones, which are now being discounted by 49% for a limited time.

What's great about the Beats Studio Pro?

Now, if you've never owned a pair of wireless headphones, there are few things that you're going to want to look out for. First, is great sound, because if it doesn't sound great, then why are you even bothering with them. Next, since they are most likely going to be wireless, you're going to want good battery life.

And last and perhaps most important, you're going to want a pair of headphones that are comfortable. Because if they aren't comfortable, then you're not going to like them or be able to use them as much as you'd want. Luckily, the Beats Studio Pro hit all the marks when it comes to the above points and not only that, it also delivers in other areas too.

In addition to robust sound and support for lossless audio, the headphones also pack awesome ANC capabilities. That means when you're out on the go, and the world around you is getting a little loud, you can easily silence the noise by activating the headphones' noise-cancellation. Furthermore, calls are a joy to take on these headphones, keeping your voice crisp and clear for those on the other end.

Not to mention you're going to get support for Spatial Audio, which can really take supported media to a whole new level. With that said, these headphones will give you around 40 hours of use on a single charge. And if you're light on time and need to quickly charge up, a 10-minute charge can provide up to four hours of use.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones really do offer a lot of bang for the buck, especially now, since they're down to one of the lowest prices we've seen in months. So if you've been looking, grab them now while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long.