There are many wireless earbuds to choose from, but if you want a pair that works seamlessly across Android and iOS without sacrificing quality, the Beats Studio Buds Plus are the best option. For this Cyber Monday, the Studio Buds Plus are just $130 (24% off), making them a bargain you shouldn't miss — and I should know, as I just bought them myself.

Why you'll love the Beats Studio Buds Plus

Beats has a reputation for making overpriced headphones and earbuds that sound awful, relying on brand recognition to sell products. That started to change when Apple bought the company, and the Studio Buds Plus are excellent. I bought them in an early Black Friday sale last week to replace my Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and I couldn't be happier with them.

Gone is the muddy sound with overblown bass, replaced by a pleasant sound profile that accurately represents the music you're listening to. The active noise cancellation (ANC) is above average, but I love the transparency mode. When enabled, the outside world sounds clear and easy to listen to with no harsh, synthetic tinniness to the sound.

What sold me on the Studio Buds Plus is the integration with both iOS and Android. On an iPhone or iPad, they can be controlled through the control center or the main settings app, while on Android, they can be configured with the Beats app. On both platforms, they're easy to pair by simply opening the case near your phone and are linked to any phone or tablet signed into your Google or Apple account.

If these sound as good to you as they do to me, then make sure you take advantage of this Cyber Monday deal while it lasts.