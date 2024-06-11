Beats Studio Buds $80 $150 Save $70 The Beats Studio Buds are an excellent pair of earbuds that work for both iOS and Android devices. Not only do you get awesome sound, but it also delivers incredible ANC. Right now, you can score nearly 50% off for a limited time. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

If you've been shopping around for a new pair of earbuds, you'll know things can get pretty pricey if you're looking to buy some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Naturally, not everyone wants to spend over $200, but finding that sweet spot between quality and price can be difficult, especially when there are so many different choices available.

Luckily, we've managed to spot this fantastic deal on the Beats Studio Buds that drops the price by nearly 50% for a limited time. That means you'll be able to pick up a pair of earbuds for just $80 if you're quick, which is an absolute bargain for what you're getting here — with robust sound, good ANC, and plenty of different colors to choose from.

What's great about the Beats Studio Buds?

The Beats Studio Buds have a pretty good reputation, offering great sound that packs lots of bass. Now, when it comes to looks, these earbuds are incredibly sleek, and the Studio Buds even come with a charging case. Furthermore, there are wide range of colors to choose from, so you'll definitely find one to fit your style or personality.

In addition to the above, the earbuds also pack ANC. And although it isn't the most impressive noise-canceling that we have seen, it still gets the job done when you need to dampen the sounds around you. There's also an app as well, if you want to customize the sound, and extra earbud wings make these great for work-outs and runs.

As far as battery life goes, you're going to get up to eight hours on a single charge. Furthermore, the charging case will provide a total of 24 hours all in. The IPX4-rated earbuds will also be good in less than optimal weather conditions, or if you happen to get them a little sweaty. Best of all, these earbuds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Now, if you're looking for an absolute bargain, you'll want to pick these up while you can. At this price, which takes 47% off the original retail price, the deal isn't going to last long.