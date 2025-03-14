Beats Studio Buds $70 $150 Save $80 A fantastic pair of earbuds that are now down to an even better price. For a limited time, you can score the Beats Studio Buds for over 50% off, coming in at just $70. $70 at Woot

The Beats Studio Buds are a great pair of earbuds. Not only did we score them high, with an 8 out of 10 rating, but they also did well in our long-term review as well. Perhaps one of our main complaints was that this pair of earbuds should have offered more features at its original retail price of $150. Thanks to a recent price cut from Woot that knocks over half off, we think Beats Studio Buds is now definitely worth picking up if you've been looking for a new pair of earbuds.

What's great about the Beats Studio Buds?

We've seen the Beats Studio Buds go on sale before, but nothing this aggressive when it comes to price. The Beats Studio Buds deliver when it comes to sound performance, offering a balanced sound experience that works for all types of music. In addition, you also get powerful ANC that can pretty much block out most noise that you'll experience around you in your day-to-day life.

Along with a Transparency mode that will allow you to take in sounds around you without having to take out your earbuds. This is great when you're in a high traffic zone where you need to be more careful and aware of your surroundings, or talk to someone that you've bumped into while out and about.

The most important thing with these earbuds is that you get long battery life of up to eight hours of use, along with up to 24 hours of use with the included charging case. The earbuds are also comfortable to use thanks to the refined shape and eartips that are offered, and you get excellent durability thanks to their IPX4 rating that protects them from moisture.

In addition, you also get excellent call quality and compatibility with Android and iOS. Overall, you really can't go wrong here with the Beats Studio Buds. They are priced right and pack just the right number of features. Of course, if you're still on the fence, you can always check out some of our other earbuds recommendations. But if you want something that won't break the bank, the Beats Studio Buds are going to be it.