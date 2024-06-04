Beats Studio Buds Plus $130 $170 Save $40 The head-turning Beats Studio Buds+, with their cool see-through design, are now $40 off on Amazon. These aren't just pretty faces though; they boast flagship features for amazing sound and immersive listening. Snag a pair before this deal fades away. $130 at Amazon

Forget just checking sound quality and battery life; how about seeing the tech that makes your music pop? The Beats Studio Buds+ wireless earbuds are all about showing off their insides. Yes, the case is clear, and even the buds themselves are see-through, letting you peek at the cool tech that brings your music to life. It's a fresh take on earbuds that's way more interesting than the usual boring plastic.

Amazon is currently slashing 24% off all color variants of the Beats Studio Buds+, knocking $40 off the regular price and bringing them down to $130. It's a solid deal for these noise-canceling earbuds. We don't have a clue how long this deal will last, so grab a pair before they disappear faster than your favorite track.

Why you should not miss this Beats Studio Buds+ deal

The Beats Studio Buds+ normally set you back $170, but they've been on sale a few times since their launch last year. This Amazon deal is one of the best we've seen, bringing these buds down to a super sweet price. This offer presents a compelling opportunity for budget-minded audiophiles to secure a premium pair of noise-canceling earbuds.

The Studio Buds+ might not be groundbreaking, but they deliver solid sound, effective noise cancellation, and six hours of playtime on a single charge. While they might not match the latest AirPods Pro in every way, their price, especially with this deal, makes them a great choice. Plus, let's be honest—they look way cooler than your standard white AirPods. They also come with comfy ear tips in different sizes, and there's even a transparency mode so you can still hear what's going on around you.

These earbuds are designed to work seamlessly with both iOS and Android devices, making them a compelling choice for consumers invested in mixed ecosystems. The Beats brand is known for its style, so it's awesome that all four colorways of the Studio Buds+ are available at a great discount.