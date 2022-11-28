Beats Studio 3 $150 $350 Save $200 If you want to get the cheapest ANC headphones this Cyber Monday, look no further than the Beats Studio 3. Selling for just $150, these headphones can run for a whopping 22 hours on a single charge, and juice up the battery as fast as its industry rivals, all while offering the tried and tested Beats sound profile. $150 at Best Buy $150 at Amazon

With Cyber Monday here, many of us are currently scouring through the best audio deals out there. While there are deals for practically every category over the weekend, audiophiles, in particular, are keen to find significant savings on their favorite pair of headphones. One such deal has just popped up on the Beats Studio 3 over-ear ANC-enabled headphones ahead of the annual post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy. You can get these high-end wireless headphones for just $150 this Cyber Monday, down from the original price of $350.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio 3

It's no secret that the Studio 3 headphones aren't featured in our list of the best wireless headphones, primarily due to the strong competition it faces from the likes of Bose, Sennheiser, Audio Technica, and others. However, that doesn't take away the fact that these are some of the best ANC headphones in the industry today. They use Apple's W1 chip, which was also featured in the first-gen AirPods and a couple of other Beats products. In addition, the punchy bass that fans expect from the Studio lineup has been retained with the Studio 3.

Meanwhile, customers can expect up to 22 hours of listening time, while the inclusion of Fast Fuel allows the headphones to get up to three hours of playtime with just a 10-minute recharge. Being able to use these wireless headphones for the entirety of the day without needing to plug them in is something that every audiophile needs.

Why is this a good deal?

At an MSRP of $350, a $200 discount is hard not to check out. Moreover, these aren't basic wireless headphones — they come equipped with all the bells and whistles you find on top-tier ANC headphones. Plus, there are quite a few colors to choose from, including the standard single-colored finish and dual-tone options.

Regardless of your preferred brand of headphones, this 57% discount on the Beats Studio 3 will be tough to beat this Cyber Monday. The deal should run for a few more days or possibly longer, although the deal price suggests that they may not stay in stock for too long. If you're more of a Sony person, we recommend checking out the deal on its flagship ANC headphones.