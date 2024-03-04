Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 A great pair of headphones that offers impressive sound and now comes in at under $100. $100 at Amazon

These are the headphones you want if you're looking for great audio in a sleek and stylish package. The Beats Solo3 headphones aren't considered an instant buy most of the time mainly because of its price, which normally sits at around $200. But when they're on sale, like they are now, it's an excellent time to pick them up, especially with this latest discount that knocks 50% off its retail price, making them an absolute steal.

What's great about the Beats Solo3 headphones?

If you're looking for a pair of lightweight headphones with big sound, the Beats Solo3 are going to be for you. Not only do you get impressive sound, but you also get excellent comfort thanks to the generously padded ear cups and plush headband. Furthermore, you can also inject a bit of personality in your look with up to four colors to choose from.

Of course, with headphones, sound is going to be top priority and the Beats deliver excellent performance thanks to a fine balance of highs, mids, and lows. The Beats Solo3 also brings an immersive sound experience with support for spatial audio, which is a great new way to enjoy your favorite music and movies.

In addition to the above, you also get up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge, with a five mute charge providing up to three hours of use. And while these headphones are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, you're going to see some added benefits with the latter thanks to the device's built-in W1 chip.

Overall, you're getting a fantastic set of headphones with the Beats Solo3. While they usually cost quite a bit, this discount knocks $100 off, which makes them an absolute steal if you're looking to take your audio to a new level on a budget. Of course, if the price is still a little too high, we also have some great recommendations on some budget wireless headphones as well.